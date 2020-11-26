DOLE, Hall of Fame Champ sa FOI

2 days ago







Manila, Philippines – Nakuha ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang ‘hall of fame award” matapos higitan ang iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno para sa tatlong sunod-sunod na taon bilang kampeon ng Freedom of Information (FOI).

Ang parangal ay ibinigay ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) sa ginanap na seremonya ng 2020 FOI Awards Philippine Information Agency (PIA) sa Quezon City na tinanggap naman ni Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“As the FOI Program entails openness across the government, the department guarantees to remain committed in making an informed and empowered citizenry,” ayon kay Bello .

Ang FOI award ay ibinibigay sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, indibidwal, at organisasyon na nagwagi sa pagbibigay ng mga impormasyon.

Sa kabilang banda, ang Hall of Fame Award ay iginawad sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nanalo s atatlong magkakasunod na taon.

Sinabi ni Bello na naging kaugalian ng DOLE sa nagdaang maraming taon na maitaguyod ang pinakamataas na antas ng transparency.

Aniya ang transparency at accountability ay mga haligi ng mabuting pamamahala na itinataguyod ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng mga patakaran at programa.

“Even at the height of the pandemic and the prevalence of fake news, the Labor Department did its best in communicating the real employment situation and true condition of the Filipino workers and employers,” pahayag pa ni Bello

.

“We are humbled by the yearly recognition bestowed on us for our adherence to the FOI Program. We have no plans of stopping this practice that has become a tradition.”

“The challenges we face only drive us to be more committed for this cause,” dagdag pa ng kalihim.

Ngayong taon, nakatuon ang DOLE sa maagap na pagsisiwalat ng datos at impormasyon na susi sa pagpapaunlad ng mahusay na mamamayan at anmg mga may kaalamang manggagawa at employer ay susi sa industrial peace.

“Progressive industries pave the way for a strong economy,” punto pa ni Bello.

Pinasalamatan naman ng kalihim si PCOO chief Secretary Martin Andanar at FOI Program Director Assistant Secretary Kristian Ablan at iba pang FOI Team para sa kanilang walang katapusang suporta at commitment sa DOLE sa pagpapadali ng FOI Program. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)

