DOLE, Hall of Fame Champ sa FOI

November 26, 2020 @ 4:39 PM 2 days ago
Manila, Philippines – Nakuha ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang ‘hall of fame award” matapos higitan ang iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno para sa tatlong sunod-sunod na taon  bilang kampeon ng Freedom of Information (FOI).

Ang parangal ay  ibinigay ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) sa ginanap na seremonya  ng 2020 FOI Awards Philippine Information Agency (PIA) sa  Quezon City na tinanggap naman ni Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“As the FOI Program entails openness across the government, the department guarantees to remain committed in making an informed and empowered citizenry,” ayon kay Bello .

Ang FOI award ay ibinibigay sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, indibidwal, at organisasyon na nagwagi sa pagbibigay ng mga impormasyon.

Sa kabilang banda, ang Hall of Fame Award ay iginawad sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno na nanalo s atatlong magkakasunod na taon.

Sinabi ni Bello na naging kaugalian ng DOLE sa nagdaang maraming taon na maitaguyod  ang pinakamataas na antas ng transparency.

Aniya ang transparency at accountability ay mga haligi ng mabuting pamamahala na itinataguyod ng DOLE sa pamamagitan ng mga patakaran at programa.

“Even at the height of the pandemic and the prevalence of fake news, the Labor Department did its best in communicating the real employment situation and true condition of the Filipino workers and employers,” pahayag pa ni Bello

“We are humbled by the yearly recognition bestowed on us for our adherence to the FOI Program. We have no plans of stopping this practice that has become a tradition.”

“The challenges we face only drive us to be more committed for this cause,” dagdag pa ng kalihim.

Ngayong taon, nakatuon ang DOLE sa maagap na pagsisiwalat ng datos at impormasyon na susi sa pagpapaunlad ng mahusay na mamamayan at anmg mga may kaalamang manggagawa at employer ay susi sa industrial peace.

“Progressive industries pave the way for a strong economy,” punto pa ni Bello.

Pinasalamatan naman ng kalihim si PCOO chief Secretary Martin Andanar at FOI Program Director Assistant Secretary Kristian Ablan at iba pang  FOI Team  para sa kanilang walang katapusang suporta  at commitment sa DOLE sa pagpapadali ng FOI Program. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Pamamahala sa Cotabato City, ililipat na sa BARMM

November 28, 2020 @5:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Ililipat na ang pamamahala sa Cotabato City sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) simula Disyembre 15.

“We thank the President for keeping the spirit of the discussion last year in Malacañang to carry out the mandate of the Organic Law to transfer supervision over Cotabato City to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” ayon kay BARMM spokesman and MILG Naguib Sinarimbo.

“We also express our gratitude to Sec Ano and Sec Dominguez for promptly implementing the directive of the President to transfer Cotabato City,” dagdag nito.

Kinumpirma ito ni Sinarimbo sa ika-limang pagpupulong ng Inter-Governmental Relations Body (IGRB) kung saan gaganapin ang turnover ceremony sa Cotabato City sa Disyembre 15.

Ito ay matapos mapagtagumpayan ng isang plebisito noong 2019.

“Now the mandate of the people expressed in the plebiscite will be fulfilled,” ani Sinarimbo. RNT/ELM


Ex-DOH official nananawagan sa pagbuo ng national cancer council

November 28, 2020 @4:52 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nananawagan si dating health undersecretary Madeleine Valera sa pagbuo ng national cancer council.

“Sana maibulong na [ni DOH Undersecretary Vergeire] baka naman ma-set up na natin ang national cancer council na composed ng mga dalubhasa sa cancer ng mga doktor, surgeons, patients’ group at cancer advocates na tumutulong para gumawa ng polisiya tungkol sa cancer care,” giit ni Valera sa isang public press briefing.

Aniya dapat pondohan na ang Republic Act 11215 na magtatag ng National Integrated Cancer Control Program na naisabatas nitong nakaraang taon.

“Alam ko medyo hirap tayo sa budget dahil sa COVID pero dapat bigyan din ng tamang budget ang NICC (National Integrated Cancer Control Council) kasi useless ito kung wala naman tayong budget para ma-implement,” ani Valera.

Nitong Pebrero 14, pinagtibay ang naturang batas ni Pangulong Duterte.

Punto pa nito na nahihirapan ang mga cancer patient na magpa-ospital dahil sa mga restriksyon ngayong pandemya.

“Noon medyo hirap ang mga ating kababayan na magpa-chemo dahil sa lockdowns but now medyo OK na, may mga cancer groups na tumutulong na sila ay mabigyan ng transport means para makapunta sa hospitals at pagkatapos ang mga ospital ay gumawa ng paraan na hindi mahalo ang pasyente,” dagdag ni Valera. RNT/ELM


Pagkabaog ng lalaki sa COVID-19, pag-aaralan pa – Vergeire

November 28, 2020 @4:44 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinag-aaralan na ng Department of Health (DOH) ang pag-ugnay ng pagkabaog ng mga lalaki sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Nakita natin ‘yang artikulo na ‘yan noong isang linggo at ito po naman ay ibinigay natin sa ating mga eksperto para bigyan tayo ng appropriate na pagpapaliwanag kung papaano ito,” ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeiere.

Aniya, maglalabas ng pahayag ang kagawaran patungkol dito sa susunod na linggo.

“’Wag muna nating paniwalaan. We should have adequate and further evidence para dito bago tayo makapagsabi at makapag-rekomenda sa ating mga kababayan,” giit pa ni Vergeire.

Ito ay matapos lumabas sa pag-aaral ng ng University of Miami sa Florida na nakitaan ng testis damage ang tatlong nasawi sa COVID-19 na maaaring makabawas ng abilidad upang makapag-produce ng sperm. RNT/ELM


Tokyo governor nag-Tagalog sa pagpapaalala vs COVID-19 sa mga Pinoy sa lugar

November 28, 2020 @4:36 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nag-Tagalog si Gov. Yuriko Koike sa pagpapaalala sa mga Filipinong residente nito tungkol sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Kahit tayo’y nasa mga pagtitipon at pagdiriwang, lagi pa rin nating isagawa ang paghuhugas ng kamay, pagsusuot ng mask, pagsunod sa social distancing, at pag-iwas sa 3 Cs (closed places, crowded spaces, and closed-contact settings),” saad ni Koike sa isang video na naka-post sa Youtube channel ng Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

“Magtulungan po tayo na maprotektahan ang ating mga mahal sa buhay, ayon sa slogan na ‘iwasang mahawa at huwag manghawa,’” dagdag nito.

Nag-iwan naman ng magagandang komento ang mga Filipino at humanga sa husay nito sa pagsasalita sa Tagalog.

Mayroon na itong halos 20,000 views mula nang i-post ito noong Nobyembre 13. RNT/ELM


Solon humihingi ng tulong sa simbahan, LGU para pambili ng bakuna kontra COVID-19

November 28, 2020 @4:28 PM
Manila, Philippines – Humihingi ng tulong sa simbahan at mga lokal na pamahalaan si BHW party-list Representative Angelica Natasha Co sa pagbili ng bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We ask for the kind and benevolent nature of the Church for their contribution,” aniya.

“National government funds would not be enough,” giit ni Co.

“This magnitude of truly whole-of-society fundraising effort is what we need to get every Filipino vaccinated at zero out-of-pocket expense for those who will receive the vaccines,” panawagan ng mambabatas.

Aniya, hindi kayang pasanin ng gobyerno ang lahat ng gastusin upang mabakunahan ang lahat.

Una nang sinabi ni Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III na naglaan na ng P73 bilyon para sa 70 porsyento ng populasyon ng bansa o 110 milyong Filipino. RNT/ELM


