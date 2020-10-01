Trending Now

Dolomite ‘di nakalalason sa Manila Bay – EMB, MGB

October 1, 2020 @ 3:54 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources na walang nakalalasong kemikal sa dolomite na itinatambak sa Manila Bay.

Batay umano ito sa pag-aaral na isinagawa ng Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) at Mines and Geosciences Bureau MGB na parehong sangay ng ahensya ng DENR.

Ayon sa ulat, kumuha ng mga sampol mula sa dolomite ang EMB at MGB nitong Setyembre 18 at isinalang sa mga pagsusuri kung may taglay ang mga ito na mabibigat na metal na nakasasama sa kalusugan ng tao at buhay ng mga lamang-dagat.

Kabilang sa mga lumitaw na kemikal o metal ang iron, nickel, tingga, mercury, arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium at selenium.

Sinuri rin ang sukat, antas ng pagkakaroon ng mga ito na asido o alkaline (pH).

Sinukat ang antas ng lasong dala-dala ng mga ito sa pamamagitan ng Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) at tinatawag na x-ray diffraction analysis.

Ayon kay EMB OIC Director William P. Cuñado, ikinumpara ang resulta ng mga pagsusuri sa hangganan ng nakalalasong kemikal at metal na isinasaad ng DENR Administrative Order No. 2013-22 o Revised Procedures and Standards for the Management of Hazardous Wastes (Revising DAO 2004-36).

Wala umanong natagpuang tagas sa mga sampol na kemikal o metal na labis sa sukatan upang maituring ang mga ito na nakalalason at delikado sa kalusugan ng tao at buhay ng mga lamang dagat.

Mas maliit din umano ang pH value o pagkaasido ng mga kemikal at metal sa pamantayan sa nasabing AO para maituring na nakalalason.

Kaugnay nito, sinabi ng University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) na ang mga acid rain sa mga katulad ng Metro Manila at mga tubig na dumadaloy o tumatagas sa dalampasigan ng Manila Bay ay kayang tunawin ang mga dolomite nang napakaliliit at maaari pang maging carbonate

Magkagayunman mainam ang carbonate dahil kaya nitong balansehin ang alkalina sa karagatan na sinisira ng nakalalasong carbon dioxide na bumabagsak at humahalo sa tubig-dagat, subalit hindi pa rin ito solusyon sa masamang acidity ng karagatan.

Sinabi rin ng UP-MSI na maaaring makasasama ang dolomite kung ang sukat ng mga ito ay sobrang liit at malanghap ng mga tao na pumupunta sa Manila Bay hanggang sa magkaroon ang mga ito ng karamdaman sa dibdib at hirap sa paghinga.

Tiyakin lang umano na may sukat ang mga dolomite upang hindi matulad sa alikabok na nalalanghap ng tao. RNT


Police stations bilang COVID-19 vaccination centers walang pondo-Año 

October 1, 2020 @5:09 PM
Manila, Philippines-Inihayag ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na walang pondong inilaan sa 2021 national budget para sa planong pag-convert sa police stations bilang COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado sa P244B budget ng  Department of the Interior and Local Government at attached agencies nito para sa susunod na taon, tinanong ni Senator Francis Tolentino si Año kung magkano ang nakalaan para maihanda ang storage system para sa mga bakuna.

Sinagot naman ito ni Año na walang ibinigay sa kanila para rito subalit kung bibigyan sila ng pagkakataon, pwede naman silang tumugon sa panawagang ito ng Pangulo sa kanila.

 Ayon kay Tolentino dapat magkaroon ng pondo para maihanda ang mga police station batay sa direktiba ni Pangulong Duterte kundi posibleng sumali rito ang Department of Agriculture dahil mayroon silang cold storage para sa mga isda at pwedeng doon ilagay ang mga bakuna. RNT  


Health standards patuloy na sundin para sa ekonomiya – DOH

October 1, 2020 @5:01 PM
Manila, Philippines – Upang magtuloy-tuloy ang pagbubukas  ng ekonomiya  sa bansa  ay kailangang manatiling sumunod  sa  minimum health  standards.

Sinabi ni  Health  Usec  Maria Rosario  Vergeire  na tulad na  rin aniya  ng  sinasabi  ng mga eksperto na  “ we have to live  with  the virus” ngunit kailangang maging maingat  pa rin dahil sa may  hinaharap  pa  ring krisis ang bansa  dahil  sa  Covid-19.

Ayon pa sa opisyal, hindi  puwedeng  biglain  ang pagbubukas  ng industriya gaya  na  rin ng apela  ng ilang sector sa  Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na payagan  na silang  makapag-operate muli ng 100% sa ilalim ng general community quarantine status.

Paliwanag  ni Vergeire, darating  ang  panahon  na unti-unting magbubukas ang ibat-ibang sector  upang magtuloy-tuloy ang pamumuhay ng mga tao.

Ngunit ang pag-aaral at pagdedesisyon  ay nakadepende pa rin sa  Inter-Agency Task Force.

Aniya,  kailangan lamang  ang  behavior change at mahigpit  na sumunod  sa health  protocol upang  sa gayun ay makapagbukas  din ng dahan-dahan ang iba’t ibang sektor. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Konstruksyon ng Lung Center of the Philippines patuloy

October 1, 2020 @4:49 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagpapatuloy ang konstruksyon ng pop-up hospital sa Lung Center of the Philippines sa Quezon City upang mapataas ang health care capacity.

Sinabi ni Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar, chief isolation czar, na ang 16-bed capacity modular hospital ay itinayo ng DPWH Task Force na susuporta sa pangangailangan para sa health care services  ng Lung Center.

Dagdag  pa ni Villar  na gagamitin ng  Lung Center management ang  mobile hospital para  sa paggamot  ng mga severe COVID-19 patients.

Mayroon ding limang modular hospitals  ang itatayo ng DPWH Task  Force sa Quezon Institute compound sa E. Rodriguez Avenue, Quezon City na may kabuuang kapasidad  na 110 beds na may  hiwalay na nursing station, equipment laboratory, pantry, storage, medical gas line, CCTV system, at elavated pathway connecting clusters. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Panibagong batas sa sexual consent, pinamamadali ni Risa

October 1, 2020 @4:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Senate committee on justice and human rights na madaliin ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas na pagtataas sa edad ng sexual consent ng kabataan.

 

Sa ginanap na pagdinig ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Senador Richard Gordon, sinabi ni Hontiveros na kailangan nang maisabatas ang Senate Bill No. 163 o ang Raising the Age of Sexual Consent bill sa gitna ng tumataas na bilang ng teen pregnancis sa bansa.

 

“Right now a 13 year old girl can be forced to have sex with her uncle, and she will need to prove that she did not consent. Our laws should protect the most innocent; but we’ve thrown thousands of Filipino girls to the wolves,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

 

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na habang  tumatagal ang pandemya na ito, nanganganak pa siya ng mas maraming krisis.

 

“We are experiencing a teen pregnancy emergency, and it’s the Filipino girls of today who will head the families of tomorrow that will pay the heftiest price. Raising the age of consent is an urgent intervention,” aniya.

 

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na layunin nbg SB 163 na itaas ang edad ng sexual consent mula 12 patungong 18 taong gulang upang umakma sa kasalukuyang legal age sa bansa.

 

 “All sexual acts with minors will be treated as statutory rape, subject to the close-in-age exemption, in which sexual acts between consenting minors are exempted from the law,” aniya.


base sa data ng Center of Women’s Resources na pito mula sa 10 biktima ng rape ay pawang bata.


“Every 53 minutes, a woman or child gets raped, and their perpetrators get away with the crime because of a lapse in the law that can and must immediately be corrected, ” aniya.

 

Ayon kay Hontiveros na base sa pag-aaral ng  United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) na itinuturing na epidemya ang unintended pregnancies na umab ot sa 760,000 sa panahon ng quarantine.

  

“Lulubog pa ang bansa sa kahirapan socially, economically and health-wise. No one wins if we let these crises proliferate,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Nagtulak dahil walang kayod, ginang tiklo sa droga

October 1, 2020 @4:38 PM
Nueva Ecija – Dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho at upang may maipakain sa pamilya, Isang 47-anyos na ginang na napilitang magtulak ng droga ang naaresto ng pulisya sa buy-bust operation sa Purok Malinis Uno, Brgy. Barrera, Cabanatuan City.

Kinilala ni P/Lt. Col. Arnel Dial, hepe ng Cabanatuan City Police ang suspek na si Heidi Padua, 47, may-asawa, walang trabaho ng nasabing barangay.

Sa ulat, nabatid na bandang 11:20 ng gabi kamakalawa nang magsagawa ng buy-bust operation ang pulisya sa sa pangunguna ni P/Major Jeffrey Alivia ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) ng CCPS.

Nakabili umano ng isang sachet ng shabu ang police poseur-buyer kapalit ng isang P500 marked money kaya nadakma ang suspek.

Sa pagkapkap, nakasasam ang mga pulis ng 10 sachet ng shabu sa mga bulsa ni Padua.

Ayon kay Padua, napilitan siyang kagatin ang pagtutulak ng droga para magkaroon ng pera at may maipambuhay sa kanyang mga anak.

Nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa section 5 ng RA9165 ang suspek. – Ver Sta. Ana


