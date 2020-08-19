DOST: Bakuna vs COVID sa Q2 ng 2021 pa







Manila, Philippines – Higit pa sa pagbabago ng maling implementasyon ng Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) Circular 2020-0007, dapat kasuhan ang lahat ng opisyal na sangkot sa manipulasyon sa pagpapalabas ng bilyong piso sa mga hindi awtorisadong health care institutions tulad ng dialysis center, maternity clinic at iba pa, ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na dapat sampahan ang mga sangkot na PhilHealth officials ng kasong malversation of public funds (or property) sa ilalim ng Art. 217, Chapter 4 ng Revised Penal Code as amended by Sec. 40 or RA 10951, na may parusang panghabambuhay na pagkakakulong kung hihigit sa P8.8 milyon ang halagang sangkot.

“The evidence supported by official documents and testimonies provided by resource persons who testified under oath so far gathered by the Senate Committee of the Whole during the three weekly hearings are enough to indict people responsible directly or otherwise,” ayon kay Lacson.

“Without tough punitive action against those involved in such shenanigans, we may never see the end of the vicious cycle of corruption that has plagued PhilHealth,” giit pa niya.

Samantala, inihayag din ni Lacson na dapat ibigay sa mamamayan ang corruption-free PhilHealth at maasahan at may kakayahang kalihim ng kalusugan, di tulad ngayon na kabila-kabila ang anomalya sa sektor ng kalusugan na gawa ng mga tiwaliang opisyal ng pamahalaan.

Ipinaalala ni Lacson na noong 2004, dating presidente ng PhilHealth si Health Secretary Francisco Duque nang ilegal na inilagay ang mahigit P500 milyong OWWA Medical funds upang bumili ng PhilHealth cards na naglalaman ng litrato ni dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na may acronym na GMA (Greater Medical Access) at GMA Para sa Masa, Para sa Lahat.

Ayon kay Lacson, ipinamahagi ang cards sa mga lugar na alam nilang matatalo sila ng namayapang si Fernando Poe Jr.

“After her 2004 “victory,” Mrs. Arroyo rewarded PhilHealth president Duque with an appointment as DOH Secretary,” giit ni Lacson.

Nitong 2020, sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni PCEO Ricardo Morales at si Duque ang ex-officio chairman, sinubukan ng PhilHealth na kolektahin ang premiums mula sa overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), kahit klasipikado silang special sector.

“This amid a flawed if not perverted implementation of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) for health care institutions handling COVID-19 cases, gross overpricing in its procurement of IT equipment, and the doctoring of its financial statements,” giit ni Lacson.

“The President’s trust and confidence notwithstanding, Filipinos don’t deserve a state health insurance that is so corrupt, made possible by officials entrusted with mandatory monthly deductions from hard-earned salaries of ordinary employees,” paliwanag ni Lacson.

Para naman kay Duque, ayon kay Lacson, matagal na siyang nasa DOH at PhilHealth sa iba’t-ibang kapasidad. “Inamin niya nga sa publiko na ginawa niya ang kanyang best pero hindi pa pala sapat ito.”

“More than public interest, public health is imperiled with Sec. Duque at the helm of DOH. Notwithstanding the trust and confidence reposed on him by the appointing authority, Filipinos deserve a good, competent, honest and capable DOH Secretary,” giit ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes