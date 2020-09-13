Trending Now

DPWH, magbubukas ng 17 COVID-19 quarantine facilities sa sunod na linggo

September 13, 2020 @ 4:10 PM 19 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Magbubukas ang 17 pang COVID-19 quarantine facilities sa susunod na linggo ayon sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“By next week, mayroon tayong 17 new quarantine facilities. We plan to build more depending on the need. Ayaw lang po namin na magkaroon ng kakulangan,” ayon kay DPWH Build Build Build Committee chairperson Anna Mae Lamentillo.

Dagdag pa nito na lahat ng probinsya ay mayroon nang evacuation centers na ginawang quarantine facilities.

“Even in our quarantine facilities, we wanted to make sure that it is comfortable for the use of our citizens,” aniya.RNT/ELM


DAR desperadong ipatupad ang programa na SPLIT sa mga sakahan

September 13, 2020 @3:56 PM
Manila, Philippines – Desperado umano ang Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) para ipatupad ang programa nitong Support to Parcelization of Land to Individual Title (SPLIT)  para sa mga magsasaka na hindi naman umano makakatulong para sa isinusulong nitong Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) ng DAR.

Ayon kay KMP chairperson Danilo Ramos imbes na ang pamamahagi ng lupa sa mga magsasaka ang atupagin ng DAR ay desperado umano si DAR Secretary John Castraciones para ipatupad ang programa na SPLIT (Support to Parcelization of Land to Individual Title).

“Imbes na mamahagi ng lupa sa mga magsasaka, ang gustong atupagin ng DAR ay manghati ng mga sakahan,” ayon pa kay  Ramos .

Sa isang press statement  sinabi ni Ramos na malulugmok lamang sa kahirapan at  pagkakawatak watak  ang mga samahan ng mga magsasaka sa ilalim ng programa ng DAR na SPLIT ( Support to parcelization of Lands to Individual Title).

Nabatid pa sa press statement ng KMP  na ang programa ng DAR na may pondong P24-Bilyon halaga ng parcelization programa ay layunin lamang paghiwa hiwalayin ang Collective Certificate of Land Ownership Awards (CCLOAs) ng mga indibidwal na magsasaka at hindi ang pamamahagi ng lupa sa mga magsasaka.

Sinabi pa ng KMP na karamihan umano ng naturang proyekto ay pinondohan ng World Bank (WB) loan ng USD370 milyon (P18 Bilyon), ang aprubadong budget umano ng programa ay kabilang sa General Appropriations Act 2021 ay P500 milyon lamang malayo mula sa panukalang P15-bilyon budget na programa ng DAR.

Ayon pa kay Ramos desperado umano si DAR Secretary John Castriciones na ipatupad ang programa ng SPLIT na sa halip na pamamahagi ng lupa ang atupagin ay ang paghahati hati ng mga sakahan.

Sinabi pa ng KMP na ang programa na SPLIT na kinabibilangan ng 1.38 ektarya ng lupa sa 80 probinsya sa 15 rehiyon  sa buong bansa ay maaapektuhan ang may 1.1 milyon magsasaka sa loob ng limang taon nabatid pa sa KMP na kabilang umano sa obdyektibo ng programa ang stabilize property rights at sa magsasaka naman ay mapabuti ang kanilang “investment decision”.

Kaugnay nito sa isang telephone intebyu sinabi naman ni Usec.Bernie F. Cruz Undersecretary Foreign Assisted and Special Project Office ng Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) at dating miyembro ng makakaliwang grupo na handa siyang makipag-usap sa Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) upang ipaliwanag ang programa ng DAR na SPLIT. Santi Celario


Miss Saigon Star, nagpahayag ng suporta sa Manila Restaurant Week

September 13, 2020 @3:48 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng suporta si Broadway Diva Lea Salonga hinggil sa kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila na “support local” bilang suporta sa mga negosyanteng lubhang naapektuhan sa nararanasang pandemya sa bansa.

Ipinahayag ni Salonga ang kanyang suporta sa kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaan na “Manila Support Local” kung saan inendorso pa nito ang magaganap na “Manila Restaurant Week” nang maging panauhin ito ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso sa kanyang lingguhang “The Capital Report”.

“Napansin ko may mga restaurant sa amin na sarado, na walang mga pumapasok na mga customer; so I felt that it is important to support whatever effort na meron para ang mga negosyante ay matulungan,” ani Salonga kay Domagoso.

“It is important na kahit papaano makatulong, to help encourage businesses, to help businesses stay open. Kasi right now I think everybody is hit financially, economically, maraming mga negosyo na talagang natatamaan dahil sa pandemya, di na sila napupuntahan,” dagdag pa ng kilalang singer.

Pinasalamatan naman ng Alkalde sa ibinigay na malaking suporta ni Salonga na kung saan iginiit naman nito na gagawin ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ang lahat ng paraan upang manumbalik ang sigla ng mga negosyo sa Maynila.

Ibinida pa ni Yorme na si Salonga ang magiging panauhing pandangal sa gagawing paglulunsad sa “Manila Restaurant Week” ngayong linggo. Inaasahan naman na aawitin ni Salonga ang kanyang original song na may titulo na ‘Dream Again’ na magsisilbing official sound track ng nasabing proyekto.

“Kami po talaga in our own little way, we try to support our local businesses in the City of Manila. If there’s business, there is employment. Basta patuloy kayong sumunod sa alituntuning pinapatupad ng DOH at ng inyong Manila Health Department,” ayon kay Yorme.

Samantala, pormal na magsisimula ang Manila Restaurant Week sa Setyembre 20 hanggang Set. 27 na ang layunin ay i-promote ng mga reataurant sa Maynila at tulungan ang mga may-ari ng negosyo na makabawi mula sa pagkakalugmok nila ngayong pandemya. Jay Reyes


September 13, 2020 @3:40 PM
Kalibo, Philippines – Isinailalim sa indefinite granular lockdown ang dalawang sitio sa Barangay Bakhaw Norte sa Kalibo dahil sa COVID-19.

Ayon sa utos ni Kalibo Mayor Emerson Lachica, nagsimula ang lockdown nitong Biyernes sa Sitio Libutan at Sitio Ilaya II magtapos magtala ng tig-isang bagong kaso ng COVID-19

Pahayag ni Lachica na pawang mga medical frontliners ang mga nagpositibo sa sakit.

Kasalukuyang nasa quarantine facility at asymptomatic ang dalawang nagpositibo.

Wala namang sinabi ang mayor kung hanggang kailan isasailalim sa lockdown ang naturang mga sitio.RNT/ELM


Rice importation law pinarerebisa ng Mindanao leaders

September 13, 2020 @3:32 PM
Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines – Pinarerebisa ng Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) ang Rice Tariffication Law, o ang Republic Act 11203 upang matugunan ang pagbaba ng kita ng mga magsasaka.

Giit ni Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, MinDA chair na bumaba ng P11 kada kilo mula P22 kada kilo ang palay sa Mindanao.

“The resolution was presented during the MinDA governing board meeting as among the issues and problems which could affect Mindanao’s economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic,” dagdag ni Piñol.

Ayon sap ag-aaral ng Federation of Free Farmers na mawawalan ng P80 bilyon ang mga magsasaka dahil sa batas na ito.

“Additional losses which have yet to be quantified were also reported in ancillary activities to rice production, including land preparation equipment utilization, milling and processing and by-products like rice bran and rice hulls,” saad nito.

Mayroong 1.2 milyong ektarya ang Mindanao na nagbibigay trabaho sa 350,000 katao.RNT/ELM


Shuttle service para sa mga empleyado inoobliga ng DOLE

September 13, 2020 @3:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kailangang magkaroon ng shuttle services  para sa kanilang mga empleyado ang  malalaking kumpanya  na may total assets na 100 milyon pataas  na matatagpuan sa loob ng special economic zone  at iba pang lugar  sa hurisdiksyon  ng investment promotion agencies.

Ito ang nilinaw ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III at Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez sa inilabas na abiso  nitong weekend.

Sa nasabing abiso, kinakailangan ding  sundin ng mga pribadong establisyimento ang  mga kinakailangan para sa paglalagay ng isolation  areas at pagpapatupad ng  disinfection procedures  na nakasaad sa DTI-DOLE Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-4-A, series of 2020.

Ang pagkakaloob ng mga shuttle services, sa bawat DOLE-DTI advisory ay dapat naayon sa Inter-Agency Task Force  (IATF) Resoltion No.69 na may petsang September 7,2020.

Nakasaad sa IATF guidelines na “large-sized private establishments with total assets above Php100,000,000.00 located inside special economic zones and other areas under the jurisdiction of Investment Promotion Agencies are required to provide shuttle services for their employees.”

“Assets shall refer to total assets, inclusive of those arising from loans but exclusive of the land on which the particular business entity’s office, plant, and equipment are situated. (Section 3, Republic Act 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs), ayon  pa sa  advisory

“In case the private establishments are unable to financially sustain the provision of shuttle services, they may adopt alternative arrangements, such as cost-sharing, partial vouchers for use of Transport Network Vehicle Services, and other alternative arrangements to facilitate the transportation needs of their employees,” ayon naman kay Bello.

Nilinaw ng dalawang ahensya na ang mga empleyado na nauwi bilang Most-at-Risk Population (MARP) at ang mga  hindi bababa sa 18 taong gulang ngunit mas mababa sa 21 taong gulang ay maaring payagan na magreport na magtrabaho para saw along oras, sa kondisyon na sumailalim, sila sa isang fit-to-work examination at makapagpakita ng medical certificate .

Gayunman, sa abiso ay nilinaw na mahigpit na hinihikayat ang mga empleyado  na mag-work from home kung kinakailangan.

Bukod dito ang kinakailangan ng pagtatalaga ng isang isolation area ng isang silid para s abawat 200 empleyado ay batay sa average na bilang ng mga empleyado na nagrereport sa trabaho bawat shift.

“The isolation rooms may be outside the establishments, provided that they are within the control of the employer, i.e. the facility is readily available when necessary, and provided further, that a temporary holding facility for employees and visitors with symptoms, or following further assessment required after responding to the health declaration form, shall be set up within the immediate vicinity of the workplace and/or building,” ayon sa DOLE-DTI advisory . Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


