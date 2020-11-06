Trending Now

DPWH PINAKAKORAP SA GOBYERNO NI DIGONG  

DPWH PINAKAKORAP SA GOBYERNO NI DIGONG  

November 7, 2020 @ 2:16 AM 2 hours ago
Views: 35
  •  
  •  
  •  

ANG  sabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang pinakaraket ng Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) ay ang ‘ghost project ‘  ‘yun daw bang walang delivery na kung saan marami raw ang gumagawa nito sa ahensya na karamihan ay galing sa mga regional director.

Ayon sa Pangulo, ipinalalabas daw ng sindikato sa DPWH na may project ito pero wala naman.

Kaya ang pinakamainam daw rito para malaman kung ito ay ‘ghost project‘ or not, ipa-audit  ito para lumabas ang katotohanan at naniniwala siya na marami ang mga gumagawa nito riyan sa DPWH.

Kaya sinisiguro ni Duterte na ang pinakamaraming matatanggal na empleyado ay galing sa DPWH dahil gusto talaga ni Digong na malinis ang kanyang gobyerno at least kung hindi raw niya kayang tanggalin ang lahat sa DPWH ay kahit papaano ay mamenos-menosan ang mga kurakot sa gobyerno.

Ito na lang daw ang magiging konsuwelo ng tao na mahuli at maparusahan at makulong ang mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno.

Sa totoo lang matagal na nating binabanatan ang DPWH simula pa noong 1989 ay isa-isa nating isiniwalat ang kaliwa’t kanang korapsyon na nangyayari sa nasabing departamento pero hanggang ngayon diyos ko po ay hindi pa rin natitigil at nawawala ang kalakaran ng korapsyon sa nasabing ahensya.

Ang pinakamarami raw na kalokohan rito ay itong road right-of-way na hanggang ngayon ay pinag-uusapan na ayon sa batas, sinoman na ang pag-aari ay pinaiikutan ng iba pang pag-aari ng ibang tao na walang madaanan patungo sa highway ay may karapatang humingi ng right of way.

Ang isa sa in-example ni Digong na kung saan ang mga pinagawang kubeta na puro nakahilera ang mga inidoro na walang dibisyon at wala lahat kaya kinukwestiyon niya kung sino ang engineer na gumawa nito na kung dudumi ka raw ay mistulang magkakaklase o seatmate ang gumagamit dahil tabi-tabi ang palikuran.

Aba’y biruin ninyo nga naman ni engineering department ay wala para mag-construct na kung saan maituturing itong isang project na ‘hao siao’ yung bang partial delivery na kung tutuusin sa mahabang panahon ay walang naging imbestigasyon sa mga project na yan.

Kaya sa galit ng Pangulo, lahat ng may kagagawan ng proyektong ‘yan ay isa-isang sinabihan ng Pangulo na mag-resign na dahil ‘pag hindi ay alam na nila kung ano ang kalalagyan nila kay Pang. Digong.

Mabait si Duterte pero ayaw na ayaw niya ang mga magnanakaw o korap sa kanyang gobyerno.

Kaya kayong mga korap sa DPWH ay mag-isip-isip na po kayo,baka magulat na lamang kayo minsan isang araw ay niratsada na kayo ni Pang. Duterte.

Anomang puna o reklamo i-text sa 09189274764,09266719269 o i-email sa juandesabog@yahoo.com o juandesabog48@gmail.com


  •  
  •  
  •  

VALENZUELA’S YOUNG LEARNERS GET E-NUTRIBUNS, IMPROVED VERSION OF POPULAR BUNS IN 7Os

November 7, 2020 @2:05 AM
Views: 37
  •  
  •  
  •  

TO fill the nutritional gap among young school children and to address the hunger and malnourishment problem made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Valenzuela City government has started giving e-nutribuns to kindergarten and Grade 6 students.

A brainchild of Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), the enhanced nutribun or e-nutribun is a much-improved version of the nutribun, touted as the solution to malnutrition in the 1970s.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the local government has set aside P9.1 million for the continuing ‘Alagang Valenzuelano Chikiting’ Food Patrol initiative designed to supply over 7, 662 learners with e-nutribuns weekly until the end of December 2020.

“Our K-6 feeding program resumes. But because there is no face-to-face classes, the parents will be the ones to pick up the children’s nutribun provision. One nutribun pack is good for a week’s consumption.”

E-Nutribun is made mainly from vitamin-A rich squash purée. Nutrition studies reveal that a regular meal of Filipino children is typically poor in this nutrient and its serving alone can already fill 60% of the children’s vitamin A needs.

The city’s official e-nutribun supplier, DOST-accredited Tinapayan Festival, would deliver the fresh supply of baked goods to designated schools that will serve as pick-up points.

The schools belonging to the district then collect the Nutribun supply from the pick-up points, and from there, the parents get their children’s bread stock come distribution time.

While training on the new bun technology is available for local entrepreneurs and technology adopters, talks are still underway between the DOST and city government regarding the technology transfer of e-nutribun production.

Mayor Gatchalian said the local government can likewise tap private entities or small, medium, and micro enterprises to bring the e-nutribun to the city.

          Navotas, DPWH open 3rd community isolation facility

The Navotas City government and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have formally opened its third community isolation facility (CIF).

With 200-bed capacity, the CIF, which was located at the Navotas Centennial Park, will shelter residents with suspected or confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to Toby Tiangco.

In partnership with DPWH, the city government converted 50 40-footer container vans into an isolation facility.

Navotas has two existing CIFs – Navotas National High School and the second and Navotas Polytechnic College – which could accommodate 210 patients.

Each unit at CIF3 is furnished with a bed, table and chair, toilet and bath, air conditioning unit, and ‘NavoConnect’ Wi-Fi. It also has closed circuit television cameras for easy monitoring of patients and to limit physical visits of medical staff.

The CIF3 will house close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients who have undergone swab testing, the mayor said.

“We also want to be prepared in case the Department of Education proceeds with its plan to resume face-to-face classes in January next year. Our first two CIFs are educational institutions and we are not sure up to when we can use them as isolation facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rep. John Rey Tiangco expressed his gratitude to the national government for its continued assistance to the city.

“On August 8, we recorded 1,760 active cases, our highest number so far. Back then, all of us were neck-deep in work. But because of the steadfast support of our national government–from supplying testing kits to providing isolation facilities–we were able to significantly reduce our COVID-19 cases,” he said.

As of November 5, Navotas has 57 active cases, 149 deaths, and 4,953 recoveries. It has also conducted 37,533 swab tests.

Present during the CIF3 opening were Covid-19 testing czar Sec. Vince Dizon, DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia, and Department of Health-National Capital Region Director Dr. Corazon Flores.


  •  
  •  
  •  

BISA NG SSS-ISSUED LBP CHECKS PINALAWIG NG 180 ARAW

November 7, 2020 @2:05 AM
Views: 36
  •  
  •  
  •  

PINALAWIG  ng Social Security System (SSS) ng 180 araw ang bisa ng mga inisyung tseke sa Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) mula Hulyo hanggang Disyembre 2020.

Ipinatupad ito matapos aprubahan ng LBP noong ika-12 ng Oktubre 2020 ang hiling ng SSS na palawigin pa ang bisa ng mga nasabing tseke mula 90 araw sa 180 araw.

Ayon kay SSS President at CEO Aurora C. Ignacio, ang inisyatibang ito ay naglalayon na mabigyan ang mga miyembro ng mas mahabang panahon upang mai-encash ang kanilang mga tseke para sa kanilang mga benepisyo at utang dahil maaaring mas matagal sa nakatakdang araw bago nila makuha ang mga ito dahil sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon dulot ng COVID-19.

Sinabi rin ni Ignacio na ang pagpapalawig na ito ay isang konsiderasyon sa iba’t ibang community quarantine restrictions na ipinatutupad upang mabawasan ang transmisyon ng COVID-19.

Ipinaalam ng LBP sa SSS na kanila nang hiniling sa kanilang mga bangko na tanggapin ang mga nasabing tseke.

Nauna na ring aprubahan ng LBP ang hiling ng SSS na palawigin ang bisa ng mga tseke na naibigay noong Pebrero hanggang Hulyo 2020 mula 90 araw hanggang 180 araw.

Para sa mga karagdagang impormasyon, bisitahin ang SSS Facebook page “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram account “my.sssph,” Twitter account “PHLSSS,” sumali sa SSS Viber Community “MYSSSPH Updates,” o tumawag sa SSS hotline 1455.


  •  
  •  
  •  

PHILIPPINE ARMY’S DISASTER RESPONSE OPERATIONS IN SUPER TYPHOON ROLLY

November 7, 2020 @2:01 AM
Views: 39
  •  
  •  
  •  

DUE to the myriad concerns and challenges it is currently addressing, especially in the big part it plays in exposing the communist movement utilizing the Whole-of-Nation approach, the Philippine Army’s disaster risk response in super typhoon Rolly have been scantily written.

Prior to and in the aftermath of the super typhoon, the nation’s attention has been drawn to the telenovela-like drama involving some showbiz personalities and activist groups who took offense in the alleged red-tagging by Southern Luzon commander Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. This has become even more interesting with the addition into the fray of government star witness Jeffrey Celiz a.k.a. Ka Erick (or Ka Eric) Almendras, a former NPA cadre.

The effects of super typhoon Rolly which fortunately spared Metro Manila was hardly felt especially since on Tuesday, even when Typhoon Rolly was still on its way out of the country, the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security headed by Sen. Ping Lacson  proceeded with its inquiry into the alleged red-tagging of celebrities and groups by military.

Because some concerned netizens who are great supporters of the Philippine Army have pointed out how little has been written about the Army’s disaster response operations, I would like to put on record the highlights of its efforts  culled from a report provided by the commanding general of the Philippine Army himself, Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana Jr. These are the efforts particularly in the Bicol region in the aftermath of super typhoon Rolly.

As of yesterday, November 5, 2020, the Philippine Army has deployed a total of 39 Disaster Response Operations (DRO) platoons/teams totalling 435 personnel (including 15 from Division DRO, 134 from 902Bde, 194 from 903Bde, 8 from TOG5, 22 from NFSL, 50 from

565EBn).  Some 21 more personnel are deployed while 29 personnel are for deployment to Catanduanes province, including 9 personnel from the CMOBn and 18 from the 9SBn.

In terms of mobility and DRO assets, it has deployed 38 KM trucks, 1 rubber boat, 1 dump truck, 1 backhoe, 2 FB vans, and 1 PB 343-1.

It has also installed 7 communication equipment and has deployed 3 Air assets (1 Huey2 rescue chopper, 1 UH1H, and 1 Bell205).

A total of 83,161 families, or 316,704 persons, were affected in Bicol alone, the most badly hit region in the country.

There were 13 who perished in Albay, 1 in Camarines Sur, and 5 in Catanduanes. A total of  160 were injured (1 in Camarines Norte, 1 in Sorsogon, 11 in Albay, 56 in Catanduanes, and 91 in Camarines Sur).

As of yesterday, all national roads and bridges in the Bicol Region are passable (with some road networks reported as one-lane passable). Clearing operations along the affected roads are ongoing.

In assisting its partner organizations in disaster relief response, the Philippine Army has also provided the following: one civilian truck with personnel during the hauling of 1,000 packs of assorted relief goods from Go Share Philippines (thank you, Sir Noel Gonzales!) to be distributed to the affected residents in the Province of Sorsogon; two KM250 with personnel during the transport of relief goods from Office of Civil Defense 5 (OCD 5) to Catanduanes, three civilian trucks in coordination with Tiwi MDRRMO, Tabaco CDRRMO, and Malinao MDRRMO during the hauling of 1,200 packs of assorted relief goods which will be distributed to the affected residents of Tiwi, Malinao, and Tabaco City in Albay; one KM250 and one KM450 with personnel during the hauling of 700 assorted relief goods from GMAKF to be distributed to the 700 affected families in Brgys. Alimsog and Buhatan in Sto. Domingo, Albay; one M35 and one KM450 during the transport of relief items from DOH-CHD5 in coordination with OCD5 to Catanduanes; manpower assistance during the hauling of 4,000 packs of assorted relief goods from GMAKF with PCG Bicol to be transported to Catanduanes Province; air assets during the conduct of Aerial Survey and damage assessment in the provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte; air asset during the transport of relief goods to Baras, Catanduanes; and air asset during the transport of relief goods and personnel in Calaguas Island, Vinzons, Camarines Norte.

At present, Philippine Army units are still conducting relief operations in coordination with OCD 5 and other non-governmental organizations and non-governmental agencies, as well as rapid damage assessment and needs analysis in coordination with the PDRRMCs.

It has also sent one construction company from 565ECBn to Catanduanes to provide manpower assistance and has provided transportation assistance during transportation of relief items/packs.

Congratulations to the Philippine Army and to the entire AFP for their excellent execution of disaster relief, rehabilitation, and management efforts. The impact of typhoons and other disasters in the country has surely become minimal over the years because of its readiness owing to past lessons learned.


  •  
  •  
  •  

COVID-19 HINDI BIRO; NOV. 3, PINAKAMARAMI ANG PATAY

November 6, 2020 @10:44 AM
Views: 106
  •  
  •  
  •  

Alam ba ninyong naitala ang pinakamaraming patay sa coronavirus disease o COVID-19 sa buong mundo nitong Nobyembre 3, 2020?

Kung noong Abril 17, 2020 ay naitala ang pinakamaraming patay na 8,515, nitong Nobyembre 3, may namatay na 8,697.

Maituturing bang swerte naman ang Pilipinas dahil pababa nang pababa ang ranggo nito sa may pinakamaraming biktima bilang No. 24 ngayon mula sa No. 20 noong Oktubre 1, 2020?

At ang Indonesia na No. 23 noong Oktubre 1 ay No. 21 ngayon?

Ang nakakikilalabot pa, dalawang araw nang mahigit sa 100,000 kada araw ang biktima sa United States of America at dalawang araw na ring may mahigit 1,000 patay kada araw.

Nitong Nobyembre 4, may 126,750 biktima habang may 1,646 patay at nitong Nob. 5, may 106,517 biktima at may 1,146 patay.

Sa buong mundo, sino ang hindi matatakot sa patay nang 1,234,593 mula sa kabuuang 48,699,186 biktima na kung magpapatuloy ang pagsirit ng bilang ng mga ito ay aabot na lahat sa 50 milyon sa mga susunod na araw at kalakip din nito ang lalong pagdami ng patay?

NAKATATAKOT PA

Isa pang nakatatakot, umabot na sa 9 bansa ang milyonaryo sa pandemya.

Nangunguna ang USA na may 9,810,930 biktima at sumunod ang India – 8,391,581; Brazil – 5,590,941; Russia – 1,712,858; France – 1,543,321; Spain – 1,356,798; Argentina – 1,205,928; Colombia – 1,108,084 at United Kingdom – 1,099,059.

Kung magpapatuloy naman ang Mexico na magkaroon ng mahigit 5,000 araw-araw na biktima, malamang maging bahagi na ito ng Magic 10 na milyonaryo sa COVID-19 sa loob ng 10 araw dahil mayroon na itong 943,630 biktima.

Dapat pag-aralan nang husto ng Department of Health natin ang mga dahilan kung bakit ang mayayamang bansa at nasa norte ng mundo ang may pinakamasamang kalagayan sa pandemya.

Kalakip nito ang pagmamantine ng mga patakaran natin sa Pilipinas kaya paliit nang paliit ang ating mga kaso bagama’t mataas pa rin ang ranggo natin dahil ang totoo, 216 bansa, kasama ang ilang teritoryo, ang may COVID-19 at pang-24 tayo.

KALAYAAN VS DE BAKOD

Sa mga bali-balita, kaya umano pinakamalala ang pandemya sa USA ay dahil gusto ng nakararami na malaya sila sa gusto nilang gawin.

Nasa 50 porsyento lang umano mula sa mahigit 300 milyong populasyon nito ang nagsusuot ng face mask at hindi naniniwalang makapitan sila ng sakit.

Iginigiit nila palagi ang indibidwal nilang kalayaan na hindi pupwedeng pakialaman maging ng kanilang pamahalalan.

Halimbawa sa mga ayaw magsuot ng face mask, maliban lang kung nasa ospital o kritikal na lugar mismo, si President Donald Trump.

Nagkasakit na nga ang mama, kasama ang kanyang First Lady na si Melania, ayaw pa ring mag-face mask at hindi katulad ng karibal niyang si Joe Biden na hindi naman maawat sa kape-face mask.

Binibigyan natin ng diin ang face mask, mga Bro, dahil napatunayan nang 90 porsyento itong proteksyon sa hawaan.

Kung may COVID-19 ka, pipigilan ng face mask ang pagtalsik ng iyong laway sa ibang tao at hindi ka makahawa at hindi ka rin mahawa ng iba.

De bakod naman tayo at kahit saan, naririyan ang napakalinaw na patakaran nating “No Face Mask, No Face Shield, No Entry, No Sakay.

Nandiyan pa ang patakaran ni Pang. Rodrigo Duterte na hangga’t walang bakuna, hindi pupwedeng alisin ang mga community quarantine at walang pasok sa mga eskwela para sa in-person o face-to-face na klase.

Sa USA, lalo na sa mga araw ng halalan na katatapos lang, walang social-social distancing sa kanila.

Pero sa mahal kong Pinas, pinaiiral natin nang husto ang bakod laban sa pandemya na social distancing bagama’t nakalilimutan din paminsan-minsan.

Ang tanong ngayon: Ano ang mas gusto mo? Laging malaya at gawin mo ang gusto mo o babakuran mo ang iyong sarili o ng pamahalaan o ng ibang tao kaugnay ng COVID-19?

MAWALAN KA NA NG TRABAHO, TEPOK KA PA

Sa USA pa rin, mga Bro, marami ang walang kinatatakutan.

Atapang na tao sila.

Pero lumilitaw ngayon na dumarami na ang takot na takot sa pandemya.

Katakot-takot na umano ang nagpapatsekap kung may maramdaman silang sintomas ng COVID-19 upang hindi sila mamatay.

Sino naman ang hindi matataranta at matatakot sa rami ng patay nila na mahigit 240,000 at halos 10 milyon nang maysakit?

Halos katumbas na ang patay nila ng pinagsamang pwersa ng mga sundalo at pulis sa Pilipinas.

Isa pa, kasama sa kinatatakutan nila ang pagkawala ng trabaho o hanapbuhay nila kung may virus sila.

Mahirap naman talaga ang magutom at mapaalis sa inuupahang bahay dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho.

Tayo, mga Bro, sa Pinas, tutularan ba natin ang mga nasa Amerika?

Obyus siguro ang sagot at sasabihin pa ninyong “tinatanong pa ba ‘yan?”

Basta huwag lang tayong mag-astig-astigan at sa halip ay sumunod tayo sa mga patakaran sa kalusugan o health protocol kung tawagin nila, maliligtas tayo sa pandemya.

Sa Diyos ang awa, sa tao ang gawa, ‘ika nga.


  •  
  •  
  •  

HAMON KAY VELASCO VS MAKABAYAN BLOC

November 6, 2020 @12:31 AM
Views: 192
  •  
  •  
  •  

HINDI pa nga umiinit ang puwetan ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco bilang lider ng Kamara ay tila nagsusulputan na ang kaliwa’t kanang isyu na dapat niyang harapin bilang pinuno ng Kamara de Representante.

Aba’y tahasang hinamon ni Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celis, dating kadre ng NPA, na imbestigahan ni Velasco ang mga kongresistang kasapi ng Makabayan Bloc upang hubaran ng tunay nilang mga katauhan.

Ayon kay Celis handa siya at ang kanyang mga kasamahan na dating kadre ng CPP-NPA na sabihin ang buong katotohan tungkol sa pagiging umano’y miyembro ng kilusang komunista ng Makabayan Bloc members kabilang na sila Reps. Gaite, Cullamat, Zarate, Elago, Brosas at Castro.

“Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, I request, we request, let’s suspend the rules in Congress and we will face them—face-to-face without parliamentary restrictions, and let us speak to the nation through your Congress, through our Congress,” ani Celis.

Paano kasi, todo-todo ang ginawang banat ng mga dating kadre ng CPP-NPA sa Makabayan Bloc sa isang press briefing.

Inakusahan pa ni Celis ang naturang mga kongresista na ginagamit ang pera ng bayan para isulong ang kanilang mga adhikain na laban sa bayan at laban sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan.

“Hindi ko alam kung tama ako; Speaker Velasco, Sir, every Congressman o Congresswoman tumatanggap ‘yan ng 68 million na budget every year. It is a budget for your consultants, office, sahod at iba pa. And yet, we are paying them inside Congress to do nothing but to attack, malign, and subvert the authority of the government and bastardize the democratic institutions like the Congress that we have,” giit pa ni Celis.

Naku po! Naloko na!

Ano kaya ang gagawin ni Velasco tungkol dito?

Papatulan ba niya ang panawagan o mananahimik na lamang siya?

Tandaan ninyo, nakuha pang depensahan ni Velasco ang Makabayan Bloc mula sa sinasabing “red-tagging” ni Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr., tagapagsalita ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Nanindigan pa si Velasco na hindi dapat bumabanat si Parlade laban sa Makabayan Bloc kung wala naman itong ebidensya at kung meron man dapat ay dalhin niya ito sa korte at doon magreklamo.

Responsibilidad daw niya na pangalagaan ang karapatan ng mga miyembro ng Kamara.

Teka lang, nakalilimutan na ba ni Velasco na mismong si Pangulong Duterte ang nagtatag ng grupo ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict na kung saan kasapi si Lieutenant General Parlade?

Nakalimutan na rin ba niya na kumukulo ang dugo ni PRRD sa kilusang komunista?

Ano ang ibig sabihin ng pagtatanggol niya sa Makabayan Bloc at naisip na rin ba niya kung ano ang magiging reaksyon ng Malacañang sa ginagawa niya?

Naku po! Ang daming katanungan ngayon na dapat sagutin ni Velasco.

Abangan natin ang susunod na kabanata.

Dito natin malalaman kung paano haharapin ng Kamara ang maiinit na isyu na kanilang hinaharap sa ngayon.


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...