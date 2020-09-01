Trending Now

DSWD center staffers nagka-COVID-19; 80 ba ni-swab test

September 2, 2020 @ 7:44 AM 12 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa 80 bata mula sa Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD’s) Reception and Study Center for Children sa Quezon City ang isinailalim sa swab testing para sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) makaraang magpositibo ang tatlong staff nito.

Ang naturang mga bata ay mula sanggol hanggang 15-anyos na biktima ng karahasan, pang-aabuso, at inabandona ng mga magulang.

“Mahirap din po silang magkasakit lalo’t hindi natin alam kung paano i-manage ang COVID. Since may mga trauma experiences po sila, sana hindi na po nila maranasan kung paano magkaroon ng sakit na ito,” ani medical officer Dr. Johanna Castro.

“Wala silang capability protektahan ‘yung sarili nila on their own, so kailangan, may sintomas pa lang talaga sila ay na-a-isolate natin sila at nate-test na rin natin sila,” lahad naman ni QC Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit chief Rolly Cruz. RNT/FGDC


Duque itinanggi ang pagkakasangkot sa IRM ng PhilHealth

September 2, 2020 @7:32 AM
Manila, Philippines – Itinanggi ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na may kinalaman siya sa pagkakadawit sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM), ayon sa ulat.

“This is not the best time for the Executive to have a difference with the Legislative branch, but two weeks ago I went to the Senate to shed light on the issues based on my personal knowledge,” ani Duque.

“As a non-voting Chairman under the Universal Health Care Law, it is unfortunate that I was impleaded in the alleged IRM irregularities when I was not even present during the deliberation nor did I sign the Board Resolution,” dagdag pa nito.

Samantala, nanindigan naman si Duque na makiiisa siya sa mga imbestigasyon.

“Certainly, I intend to clear my name.” Jocelyn Domenden


105-anyos na lalaki patay sa COVID-19

September 2, 2020 @7:25 AM
Visayas – Patay ang 105-anyos na lalaki mula sa Maasin, Iloilo dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) noong Agosto 26.

“He was admitted (to) the Western Visayas Medical Center and has an underlying condition,” ayon kay regional epidemiologist, Dr. Jessie Glen Alonsabe.

Nadagdag din sa rehiyon ang 158 bagong kumpirmadong kaso ng virus at 92 na nakarekober. RNT/FGDC


2 Pinoy patay sa Abu Dhabi explosion

September 2, 2020 @7:20 AM
Manila, Philippines – Patay ang dalawang Pilipino habang ilan ang sugatan sa naganap na pagsabog sa isang restaurant sa Abu Dhabi, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana has reached out to the families of the deceased to express condolences and to give assurance that they will be provided all necessary assistance,” saad sa kalatas.

Naganap ang gas explosion sa may gusali sa kahabaan ng Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road o ang Airport Road bang alas-10 a.m.

Naunang inanunsyo ng departamento na hindi agad naberipika kung may mga Pinoy ang nadamay sa pagsabog.

Samantala, hindi naman inihayag ng embahada kung ilang Pinoy ang sugatan sa pagsabog. RNT/FGDC


COVID sa PNP 4,179 na

September 2, 2020 @7:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 4,179 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP) makaraang madagdagan pa ng 46.

Habang iniulat naman ng PNP ang kabuuang nakarekober na nasa 2,842 at nananatili naman sa 16 ang nasawi.

Kasalukuyang binabantayan ang 2,867 suspect at 710 probable cases sa PNP. RNT/FGDC


Baguio bubuksan sa Ilocos, Cordillera sa Sept. 21

September 2, 2020 @6:50 AM
Manila, Philippines – Target ng Baguio City government na buksan ang kanilang lugar sa mga turismo na magmumula sa Northern Luzon at Cordillera Administrative Region simula September 21.

Sa ulat, sinabi ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat na tinitingnan ng mga opisyal ang tourism bubble concept sa tourist spots na may mababang COVID-19 cases.

“Papayagan lang mag-travel within ‘yong mga mababa ‘yong COVID cases or na-contain na ‘yong COVID cases,” lahad ni Romulo-Puyat.

Sa tala, mayroong 341 kaso ng virus ang Baguio City kung saan 81 na lamang ang aktibo.

Para kay Mayor Benjamin Magalong, kailangan na nila buksan ang turismo upang mabuhay ang ekonomiya.

Tinatayang nasa P1.7 bilyon na ang nawala sa turismo buhat mag-lockdown noong Marso.

“’Yong pinaka-best siguro ngayon is ‘yong tinatawag nating responsible behavior. ‘Wag lang sana nila isipin ‘yong kanilang sarili, kundi isipin rin nila ‘yong safety ng iba,” paliwanag ng mayor.

Moreover, Magalong said they will require tourists to have a mobile registration, confirmed accommodation booking and a mandatory COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the city.

Dagdag pa ni Puyat, magkakaroon na rin ng cashless transactions sa mga establisimyento.

“Lahat digital na talaga… bago sila umakyat sa Baguio, naka-book na muna ng hotel, online lahat. So hindi puwedeng biglaan aakyat at tsaka dapat tested lahat, may medical certificate.” RNT/FGDC


