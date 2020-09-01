Duque itinanggi ang pagkakasangkot sa IRM ng PhilHealth







US – Maaari pa ring makapagpakalat ng virus ang mga indibidwal na may suot na plastic face shield o mask na may valve sa tuwing uubo, ayon sa pag-aaral.

Sa ulat ng US journal Physics of Fluids, gumamit ang mga mananaliksik mula sa Florida Atlantic University ng vertical at horizontal laser sheets upang mai-track ang maliliit na patak ng distilled water at glycerin sa isang mannequin na may a plastic face shield o mask na may valve.

“The expelled droplets can move around the visor with relative ease and spread out over a large area.”

Gayundin sa mask na may valve at sinabing “a large number of droplets pass through the exhale valve unfiltered, which make it ineffective in stopping the spread the COVID-19 virus if the person wearing the mask is infected.”

Pagtataya ng mga eksperto, sa kabila ng naturang proteksyon ay mas mainam at makatutulong pa rin upang hindi kumalat ang virus ang high-quality cloth o medical masks na may plain design. RNT/FGDC