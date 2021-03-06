Duterte may P20M ‘reward’ sa  NPA-free barangays

50 mins ago







Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ni President Rodrigo Duterte ang pamamahagi ng P20 milyong halaga ng proyekto sa mga barangay kung saan walang presensya ng New People’s Army presence.

Kahapon, nagtungo si Pangulong Duterte sa Cagayan de Oro City upang dumalo sa pagpupulong sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) na nakatanggap ng P19 bilyon sa ilalim ng 2021 budget.

Sinabi ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon na may kabuuang 822 barangay ang inaasahang makakukuha ng P20 milyon.

“We have 822 barangays under NPA influence cleared from 2016 to 2019. One hundred nineteen of these are in Region 10, iyong mga barangay captain, they are here to symbolically receive,” punto pa nito.

“These barangays will have P20 million each. This is for farm-to-market roads, classrooms, electricity, health station, water system, irrigation…pag hindi kayo pumalakpak, hindi ko titigilan ito,” he added then prodding the audience to clap.

Aniya, may circular na ang Department of Budget and Management para sa paglalabas ng budget at magsusumite naman ang Department of Interior and Local Government ng requirements sa oras na posible ito.

“We are ready to start on March 15, or upon your orders,” pahayag pa ni Esperon.

“You want to fight me, the government? I have plenty of tanks, I have many policemen, and I have many soldiers. You’re just trying to hold on to this war. In one of the encounters, maybe you will get shot and die for nothing,” panawagan naman ni Pangulong Duterte. Kris Jose