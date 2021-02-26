Easterlies magpapaulan sa bansa
Manila, Philippines – Inaasahang uulanin ang bansa dahil sa easterlies, batay sa PAGASA.
Naitala rin ng PAGASA ang minimum temperature ng 22.3°C kaninang 6:30 a.m. at maximum temperature na 34.1°C nitong 3:30 p.m. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ang pagsasanay ng body cameras sa mga pulis bilang bahagi ng law enforcement operations.
Unang isinailalim ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sa pagsasanay sa NCRPO headquarters sa Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.
Sinabi ni PNP Director for Logistics, Maj. Gen. Angelito Casimiro na makatatanggap ang bawat police station ng 16 body cameras kung saan walo ang ginagamit sa mga pagpapatrolya at walo sa mga operasyon.
“The DL (Directorate for Logistics) has been active in advancing its logistical programs and projects to support the operations and administration of the PNP we should not be immobilized by the fear of this pandemic but instead we should endure and overcome as one,” lahad ni Casimiro.
“We in the DL firmly believe that as time progressed, we should also advance with our means and methods on how to better serve the public and the country’s national police force.”
“Also, it enhances police transparency and legitimacy as well as civility of police citizen encounters, which create a huge impact on our policing and in the criminal justice system as a whole,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang dalawang milyong aplikasyon na ang natanggap ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) simula noong ibalik ang voter registration sa bansa noon Setyembre 2019.
“Since September 1, I think we’re at 1.9 million more or less. There were some 500,000 applicants in January 2020,” lahad ni Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.
“The number is still short of our 4 million target. But we will reach that goal.”
“Until now, we have recorded zero transmission cases in Comelec offices. It’s safe to register. It’s important to follow health protocols. Wear face mask, face shield and submit your health declaration form… Once they have an appointment, as soon as they arrive at the Office of the Election Officer, their applications will immediately be processed. And you need to register to be able to vote in May 2022,” dagdag pa nito.
Aarangkada ang voter registration hanggang September 30, 2021. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Inilalatag ng mambabatas ang paglalagay ng closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) sa lahat ng pampublikong kalsada upang maiwasa ang mga krimen at makatulong sa mga imbestigasyon.
Sinabi ni ACT-CIS Rep. Rowena Niña Taduran na dapat ilagay ang CCTVs sa lahat ng electric light posts partikular na ang national roads para sa mas epektibong crime monitoring.
“Kung mayroong CCTV sa public roads, madali nang maisasagawa ang imbestigasyon sa mga pangyayari, tulad ng sinasabing misencounter sa pagitan ng QCPD [Quezon City Police District] at PDEA,” saad ni Taduran.
“Kung mayroon tayong mga CCTVs sa public roads, hindi na kailangang manawagan ni PDEA Director Wilkins Villanueva sa publiko na ipadala sa kanyang Facebook page ang mga cellphone videos ng insidente para makatulong sa imbestigasyon,” dagdag pa nito.
Sa ilalim ng Data Privacy Act, ang CCTV recording o footage ay magagamit upang “ma-retrieved and used when it is for responding to national emergency, or to comply with the requirements of public order and safety, or to fulfill functions of public authority which necessarily includes the processing of personal data for the fulfillment of its mandate.”
“I am calling the attention of law enforcement agencies to ensure proper coordination to avoid these unfortunate incidents and to prevent unnecessary injuries and loss of lives,” lahad pa ng solon. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Binigyan ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos Jr. ang San Juan City government ng perfect grade sa obstruction-free roads at sidewalks.
Noong November 2020, iniatas ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang pagbabalik ng nationwide road-clearing operations makaraang COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kita niyo naman lahat ng inikutan namin pati ‘yung mga tricyle na mahirap talaga gawin, nagawa na po ni Mayor Zamora, so para sa akin 100 percent (As you can see all that we’ve inspected even the tricycles that are difficult to do has already been done by Mayor Zamora. So for me, I give it 100 percent), initial assessment 100 percent,” lahad ni Abalos.
Noong nakaraang taon, nakakuha rin ang San Juan City ng 100 percent compliance score mula sa DILG sa kanilang road clearing drive.
“San Juan City is in the heart of Metro Manila. Our streets are being used by people in going about their businesses in the capital. A 100 percent compliance is our target but our main goal is to alleviate the sufferings of our kababayans plying the streets of the Metro,” punto pa ng mayor. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakdang magdiwang ang Supreme Court (SC) ng “Women’s Month” sa darating na March 1.
Hinikayat din ang mga empleyado na magsuot ng purple-colored dress o t-shirt para sa selebrasyon.
Simula sa March 3, sinabing magkakaroon din ng online forum na mapanonood sa Facebook page ng Philippine Commission on Women.
Nakatakda rin ang ZOOMinars para sa women empowerment seminars sa mga batas na nagpoprotekta sa mga babae at Quarantflick kung saan may free screening ng “Ang Huling Cha-Cha ni Anita.”
“The celebration of Women’s Month is a continued campaign of the SC that glorifies the contribution of women in national development and the persistent effort to empower women.” RNT/FGDC