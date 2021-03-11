Ekonomiya bubuksan na ni Duterte; social distancing imposible
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Bubuksan na ni Pangulong Duterte ang ekonomiya sa mga susunod na linggo upang maiwasan ang pagkagutom sa kabila ng patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“I have to reopen the economy. I have given a timetable, just weeks… We cannot be forever under strict quarantine protocol because people are getting hungry. They have to work, to eat, to survive,” saad ni Duterte sa inagurasyon ng Port Operations Building sa Dumaguete City.
“The economy must be opened in a short while. Kaya kung paspasan na ‘yang bakuna, tutal umabot na. If it reaches the big cities, okay na,” dagdag ng Pangulo.
“But for now, I am in a quandary on what to do,” saad pa nito.
Batay sa datos, halos 4.5 milyong Filipino ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya.
Sa kasalukuyan, nabakunahan na kontra COVID-19 ang 114,000 katao ayon kay presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
“Wear face mask, face shield for protection. Social distancing…it’s impossible, there are too many Filipinos in the urban areas,” giit ni Duterte.
“Social distancing…when somebody goes out of the house, you can hardly have the space to move around. Just look at the bus, Quiapo…” aniya pa.
Pinunto rin ng Pangulo ang mahinang pagpapatupad ng family planning program.
“Our population is 110 million. I hope we can do something about it. I won’t be around then, but we will have to pass it to the next generation,” ani Duterte.
“I hope we can match the family with our gross domestic product. Dapat tamang tama lang ang tao na kaya pakainin [Our population should match the resources needed to feed people],” ayon sa Pangulo. RNT/ELM
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Hirap ang Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) sa pagpapababa ng presyo ng galunggong na ngayo’y P240 kada kilo.
“Galunggong prices are still high but we expect within the month, bababa na ho ‘yan kasi open season is just starting in northern Palawan as well as Zamboanga,” ayon sa kinatawan ng BFAR.
Aniya, bababa sa P160 hanggang P180 kada kilo ang galunggong sa open season.
Ang presyo ng galunggong ay karaniwang P190.43 kada kilo sa lokal at P200 sa imported at may suggested retail price na P140 kada kilo na itinakda ng DA. RNT/ELM
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Inaasahan na ng Malakanyang ang rekomendasyon ng Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) sa mga bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) na bibilhin ng gobyerno na may emergency use authorization (EUA) ayon kay presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
“Since nagbigay po sila ng positive recommendations sa paggamit sa Sinovac eh inaasahan din po natin na basta mayroong EUA ang bakuna ay magbibigay din sila ng positive recommendation,” ani Roque sa Palace briefing.
“So although it is recommendatory [panel], we welcome the positive recommendations of HTAC,” dagdag nito.
Matatandaang naging diskusyon ang pagbibigay ng rekomendasyon ng HTAC sa Sinovac vaccine na iminungkahi ni Vice President Leni Robredo.
“Well, HTAC [panel] is recommendatory. That is what is in the language of the law. But for now, HTAC really gives a positive recommendation because if you will follow the letter of the law, the vaccine should finish Stage 4 of the clinical trial,” giit ni Roque.
“But because we are in a pandemic and in an emergency situation, no vaccine is yet to reach Stage 4,” saad pa ng tagapagsalita. RNT/ELM
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Masasabing boto si Vic Sotto kay Arjo Atayde para sa anak-anakang si Maine Mendoza.
Pahayag ng comedian-producer sa isang radio interview: “‘Yung personal na buhay niya, dapat respetuhin natin. Eh, talagang sila ay nagmamahalan!”
Kagi-guest lang ni Arjo (na Taga-ABS-CBN) sa GMA 7 sitcom nina Vic at Maine na “Daddy’s Gurl.”
Pagtatapat ni Vic: “Nakikita ko namang masaya siya (si Maine) at inaalagaan naman siya kaya okay lang.”
Parang wala na talagang magagawa ang hukbo ng Maine-Alden Richard fans na kilala bilang Aldub Nation para pigilan ang mga idolo nila na ipagpatuloy ang magkahiwalay na career.
Walang epekto ang panawagan nilang iboykot ang mga pelikula at project nina Maine at Alden kapag ‘di sila ang magkatambal.
Naging highest-grossing film of all time pa nga sa bansa ang “Hello, Love, Goodbye” na pinagtambalan nina Alden at Kathryn Bernardo.
Ang pinagkakaabalahan naman ngayon ni Alden ay ang pagsyusyuting ng pelikula nila with Bea Alonzo.
Parang walang producer na intresado pang itambal uli si Maine kay Alden. Baka mas possible pang magkapelikula sina Maine at Arjo. Danny Vibas
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Paiimbestigahan na ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa task force na nag-iimbestiga sa mga krimeng may kinalaman sa pulitika sa siyam na aktibista napaslang sa hiwalay na mga operasyon ng pulisya sa Calabarzon.
Iindorso n ani Guevarra ang kaso sa AO 35 task force on extrajudicial killings matapos makakuha ng “sufficient evidence that the victims were members of cause-oriented groups carrying out legitimate dissent.”
Dahil dito, prosekusyon na ang mangunguna sa imbestigasyon.
Una nang nanindigan ang Philippine National Police (PNP) na lehitimo ang mga operasyon laban sa mga hinihinalang komunistang rebelde sa Calabarzon.
Ayon sa pulisya, ang mga ito ay nanlaban habang iniisyuhan ng search warrant. RNT/ELM
March 11, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Naalarma si Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto sa serye ng mga pagpatay sa bansa.
“Every time a lawyer is killed, a judge waylaid, an activist executed, a mayor ambushed, a slum teenager murdered, an agent of the state silenced, it strengthens the perception that justice is elusive and crime does pay,” pahayag ni Recto.
“A weakened belief in the rule of law is not a legacy we would like to leave our children,” dagdag ng senador.
Giit pa nito na ang “epidemic of unsolved killings” kamakailan ay inaalis ang tiwala ng publiko sa hustisya sa bansa.
Kamakailan lamang ay nasawi ang siyam na aktibista sa magkakasabay na raid sa Calabarzon, ang pag-atake kay lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen na tutol sa Anti-Terrorism Law, at ang engkwentro kay Calbayog City, Samar Mayor Ronaldo Aquino at sa mga kasama nito.
“What is happening on the ground is that killings done with impunity encourage and embolden copycats. Soon we will see the privatization of justice and the boom of the murder-for-hire industry. Bakit pa nga ba ihahabla, kung mas mabilis ang bala?[Why take to court, when a bullet is faster?]” ani Recto.
“That, I fear, is the greatest damage to society, and the greatest threat to our children’s future, where they will have to live in fear because the democratic guarantee of ‘justice for all’ is gone,” saad pa nito.
Pinunto rin ng mga senador na hindi masama ang sumalungat sa gobyerno.
“Diversity of ideas is essential for democracy to function. Contrarian views result in better government policies. The opposition is needed as watchdogs against excesses. Life and liberty are precious. And activism is not terrorism,” ayon kay Recto.
“When intolerance beckons, we should remind ourselves that the best way to defeat an idea is to kill it with a better one,” aniya.
“Yes, government should fight with all its might against armed combatants. But in the peaceful contest of ideas, it is unfair for the state to bring guns to a policy fight,” pagpatuloy ng senador.
Nanindigan naman ang PNP na lehitimo ang operasyon at nanlaban ang mga nasawi sa pag-isyu ng search warrant. RNT/ELM