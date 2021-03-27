EPAL NA DILG OFFICIAL, NAMUMULITIKA!
Ano itong balitang balak daw tumakbong senador nitong si DILG official?
Bilang Undersecretary for operations, sa loob lamang ng ahensiya dapat nakikialam itong si Usec. Epimaco Densing II. Pero sinasagasaan na niya ang mga kasama sa ahensiya lalo na ang Usec for local government. Encroachment na ‘yan, Mr. Senator wannabe, sir.
Paano kasi, umalingawngaw ang panggagalaiti ni Densing sa mga napaulat na local officials na nauna pang magpabakuna kaysa sa mga healthcare workers na front liners sa pakikipaglaban sa COVID-19.
Show cause order agad ang bitaw ni Densing sa mga mayor at iba pang local officials gaya ng nangyari sa aktor na si Mark Anthony Fernandez sa Parañaque City.
Dapat daw sinusunod ng mga mayors ang priority list na itinakda ng Department of Health (DoH) bago inuna ang kanilang mga sarili at mga taong malalapit sa kanila.
Kasama sa pinapanagot ni Densing sa order na kanya na ring nai-summon ay si Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares upang harapin ang posibleng administrative case na ipapataw sa punong lungsod. Dahil ito raw ang pumayag para mabakunahan si Fernandez at dalawa pang residente na wala sa priority list. Command responsibilty ang punto ng DILG official.
Sa kabila nito, naglabas ng pahayag ang Paranaque City Health Office na wala silang nilabag nang bakunahan nila si Fernandez. Lalong lalo na daw si Mayor Olivares na di naman nagpabakuna.
Ayon kay Dra. Olga Virtucio, City Health Officer, natapos nilang bakunahan ang lahat ng kanilang healthcare workers na nagparehistro para magpabakuna at sinimulan ang mga kasunod sa listahan na mga senior citizen, mga mayroong comorbidity at mga persons with disabilties (PWD).
Paliwanag pa ni Dra. Virtucio, kabilang ang aktor sa mga mayroong comorbidity dahil dumaan ito sa mga pagsusuri bago naaprubahan at maisama sa mga nasa quick substitution list (QSL) na iniatas din ng DoH. Nabakunahan daw ang aktor dahil na rin mayroong hindi nakapasa sa kanilang final list. Nakahanda rin daw silang humarap sa DILG kung kinakailangan ang kanilang paliwanag.
Iba naman ang aking paliwanag dito. Si Densing ay ang nakalaban at tinalo ni Mayor Olivares sa pagka-congressman ng Parañaque City noong 2010 elections. Ginamit ng DILG official na platform lamang si Fernandez upang upakan si Mayor Olivares na di naman nagpabakuna. Gayunman, ang aktor na mismo ang nagsabi sa mga interview na kasama siya sa mga kasunod sa listahan.
Hindi ba pamumulitika na ‘yan Usec. Densing para sa darating na halalan? Halata naman ata masyado.
Kahit nga sa iba pang mayor na idinadawit ni Usec. ay mukhang di rin tatayo ang asuntong administrative charges na sinasabi nito. Halatang umeepal lang siya.
Bakit ka niyo? Itong sagot na lamang ni Mayor Noel Rosal ng Legazpi City sa Bicol ay mismong babasag na sa pang-eepal ni Usec. Densing.
Sabi ng alkalde, ang kanyang pangalan ay kasali pagkatapos ng listahan ng kanilang mga healthcare workers at kinumpirma pa ito ng DoH Director na nandun sa kanilang lugar kaya siya ay nagpabakuna matapos ang mga healthcare workers.
So ano nga naman ang sama nun? Eh nagbunga pa nga daw ito ng 89 porsiyento ng kanilang mga residente ang biglang nagsipayag na mabakunahan nang malaman ng mga ito na siya ay nagpabakuna na.
Ganun din si Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez at iba pang mayor sa kabisayaan na pinapanagot ni Densing, lahat sila iisa ang dahilan. Hindi para sila ay mauna kaysa sa kanilang mga healthcare workers o mga nasasakupan, kundi maipakita sa mga tao na makakabuti ang pagpapabakuna dahil proteksiyon ito lalung lalo na ng mga may edad na, gaya rin nila.
Oh di ba makabuluhan naman ang kanilang mga dahilan. Huwag na kasing umepal at gamitin pa ang programa ng pamahalaan sa pagbabakuna para lamang sa pangsariling agenda. Gets mo Usec?
PARA sa kaalaman ng mga ina ng tahanan mangyari ay alamin ninyo kung ligtas nga ba na magpa-COVID vaccine ang mga buntis at nagpapadedeng nanay?
Yes po, ayon sa Department of Health, ligtas daw na magpabakuna laban sa COVID-19 ang mga nanay na nagpapadede ng kanilang mga anak maging ang mga buntis.
Sa pahayag ni Dr. Maria Silvestre na tumatayong pangulo ng Mag-ina Incorporated at miyembro ng Health Professional Alliance Against COVID-19 ay hindi raw nakaaapekto ang bakuna sa breast milk maging sa rami ng suplay nito.
Ayon sa pag-aaral, may mga paunang ebidensya rin mula sa mga ginawang pag-aaral na nagpapakitang naililipat ang COVID-19 antibodies sa gatas ng isang breastfeeding na nanay patungo sa kanyang dumededeng anak.
Upang mataas ang tsansa na may proteksyon sa virus at para naman sa mga buntis, pinapayagan po ang pagbabakuna para lang sa mga 2nd at 3rd trimester dahil masyadong maselan ang kondisyon ng embreyo ng sanggol.
Sa unang trimester ng pagbubuntis sa ngayon ay hindi pa muna inirerekomendang magpabakuna ang isang nanay.
Dapat daw isipin na mas malawak ang mga benipisyong makukuha mula sa bakuna kaysa sa negatibong epekto nito.
Ang mahalaga bago magpabakuna kailangang may inform consent ito ng isang ina at magandang ikonsulta rin ninyo sa inyong mga doktor.
O kaya kayong mga nanay o mga breastfeeding mom siguro naman po ay nabasa na ninyo sa ating inilathalang ito na ligtas po na magpabakuna ng COVID-19 kaya huwag po kayong mag-alala mga nanay at mga breastfeeding ay ligtas po kayong magpabakuna.
Huwag po kayong matakot o mag-alala na baka may mangyari sa inyo dahil mismo si Dr. Maria Silvestre na kilalang Health Professional Alliance Against COVID-19 na po ang nagsabi at nagpahayag sa atin.
Ligtas, ligtas at ligtas ang sinomang mga nanay na magpadede o magpa-breastfeeding kayo sa inyong mga sanggol kaysa sa mga mister ninyo. He. he. he..
ALYAS PAQUING NG CAVITE IPINANGONGOTONG SI R-4A RD
Sa kabila ng umiiral ang health protocol sa Metro Manila at sa iba pang mga bahagi ng mga kalapit na bayan gaya ng Cavite ay patuloy ang kaliwa’t kanang operasyon ng iligal na pasugalan gaya ng bookies ni John Yap.
Nakapagtataka kung bakit hindi kumikilos ang Police Regional 4-A (CALABARZON) na pinamumuan ni PBGEN. FELIPE R. NATIVIDAD partikular na ang lalawigan ng Cavite na kung saan isang pulis na may alyas Paquing ang kolektor.
Ayon sa impo, ipinangongolekta raw ni alyas Paquing si Gen. Natividad sa mga illegal na pasugalan gaya ng bookies at mga sugal lupa sa buong Cavite at hindi ko alam kung nakararating kay Natividad ang nakokotong.
O, Gen. Natividad, huwag kayong magpapetik-petik baka hindi ninyo alam na ginagasgas ni alyas Paquing ang inyong pangalan sa pangongotong sa mga illegal na pasugalan na pinatatakbo nitong sina Combat, John Yap, etc..etc…
KAUGNAY sa obserbasyon ng mga “Mahal na Araw” ipinababatid ng Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office (PCSO) na hindi magbebenta o wala pong pagbibili at wala ring “live draws” na magaganap para sa anomang “Larong May Puso” simula April 1, 2021, Maundy Thursday, hanggang April 4, 2021, Easter Sunday o sa loob ng apat na araw para bigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga Lotto agent at mga kalaro na gawin ang kani-kanilang Holy Week activities.
Muling magbabalik ang mga “Larong May Puso” sa April 5, 2021.
Normal pa ang operasyon ng mga “Larong May Puso” mula March 29, 2021 hanggang March 31, 2021.
Muli, para sa lahat ng mga kababaihang kalaro, aking mga kabaro. Sa darating na March 29, 2021, araw ng Lunes, nakahandang mamahagi ng libreng Lotto ticket sa larong Mega Lotto 6/45 ang PCSO sa pangunguna ng Product and Standard Development Department, ito ay kaugnay sa programang “MEGA TICKET PARA KAY JUANA: ISANG PASASALAMAT.”
Ganito po ang mangyayari, kung kayo ay nandito sa National Capital Region at malapit dito sa Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, ang unang fifty (50) players na babae na tataya ng anomang Lotto games na may minimum bet na twenty pesos (Php 20.00) ay magkakaroon ng libreng one hundred pesos (Php 100.00) worth ticket para sa Mega Lotto 6/45.
Sa mga nasa lalawigan naman, magkakaroon din ng one hundred pesos (Php 100.00) worth ticket para sa mauunang labing-limang tataya ng anomang Lotto games na may minimum bet na twenty pesos (Php 20.00) sa mga Lotto terminal na nasa branch offices. May sixty-six (66) branch offices ang PCSO sa buong bansa na nasa Ilocandia, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicolandia, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, CARAGA, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN at Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.
Bahagi ito ng pagkilala at pagpapasalamat ng PCSO sa lahat ng mga kababaihan lalong-lalo na sa mga kababaihang kalaro na hindi nawawala ang pag-asa na tumangkilik, manalo at magbago ang buhay at kapalaran ng pamilya sa pamamagitan ng mga “Larong May Puso.”
Malaki ang pagpapahalaga ng PCSO sa sektor ng kababaihan lalo pa’t ang punong tagapamahala ng ahensya ay isang babaeng kilala sa tapang sa pagpapatupad ng mga polisiya at puso sa pagtulong at pagkalinga, si vice chairperson at general manager Royina Marzan Garma.
Kaya mga kabaro, mga kapwa ko Juana, ganap na alas-otso ng umaga sa darating na Lunes, tumaya kaagad sa mga Lotto terminal na nasa PCSO branch offices at baka ikaw na ang susunod na milyonaryo ngayomg 2021.
Samantala, mga kalaro, oras na para ilabas ang inyong Lotto tickets dahil babalikan na natin ang mga lumabas na numero sa tampok na mga “Larong May Puso” kagabi, ang Super Lotto 6/49 at Lotto 6/42 na ang “live draws” ay ginanap sa PCSO Draw Court na nasa Conservatory Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.
KINATIGAN ko ang mga hakbangin ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) upang pigilan ang muling pagdagsa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19, partikular na sa Metro Manila.
Tama para sa akin ang pagpapatupad ng unified 10PM-5AM curfew, travel restriction sa foreign visitors for leisure at patuloy na suspensyon sa face-to-face school classes.
Hindi dapat mag-panic at magkaroon ng kaguluhan gaya noong nakaraang taon kasunod ng pagpapatay-patay ng Department of Health (DOH) nang magsimula ang epidemya na dala ng Chinese tourists ang coronavirus galing sa Wuhan City, China.
‘Di kailangan ng overreaction, total lockdown, shutdown ng ekonomiya at pagpapatigil sa mass transportation na nagbunsod sa pagkawala ng milyon-milyong hanapbuhay at massive economic losses.
Totoong nakaaalarma ang mga numero ngayon at pinakamataas tayo sa Western Pacific sa COVID-19 cases.
Ang active case ay umakyat sa 92,000 as of Wednesday March 24 bagama’t ito ay 0.08 percent lamang ng 110 million populasyon ng bansa.
Kahit ilang libo pa lang ang health workers na nabakunahan, may 580,000 ang naka-recover sa sakit at ito’y 85 porsyento ng 684,000 total COVID-19 cases na naitala ng DOH.
Samantala, 92 percent ng active cases ay “mild cases” habang 13,000 ang namatay mula noong isang taon.
Sa National Capital Region (NCR) ang 49,000 active cases as of Tuesday, March 23 ay 0.35 percent ng 14 milyong populasyon ng Metro Manila.
Simula ng gradual reopening ng ekonomiya, ang bilang ng mga walang trabaho na pitong milyon ay bumaba sa apat na milyon sa Metro Manila.
Totoong mas maraming “namamatay sa gutom” kaysa sa namamatay sa COVID-19.
Ang muling pagsirit ng mga COVID-19 infections ay hindi dapat isisi sa taumbayan kahit may mga kababayan tayong totoong “pasaway.”
Hindi kasalanan ng taumbayan ang kalunos-lunos na kalagayan ng public healthcare system at ang kamahalan ng COVID-19 RT-PCR testing na malaking negosyo na ngayon.
Naghigpit ang IATF sa Metro Manila at apat na katabing lalawigan, kabilang ang pagpapatupad ng age restrictions on the mobility ng mga below 18 years old at older than 65, maliban sa mga nakapagtatrabaho pa.
Samantala, mahigpit kong tinututulan ang pagbabawal ng IATF sa pagkakaroon ng church services.
Para sa akin ay hindi ito saklaw ng awtoridad ng IATF alinsunod sa constitutional principle of separation of Church and State.
Sinusuportahan ko ang posisyon ng Simbahang Katolika na ipinahayag ni Archbishop Broderick Pabillo sa isang Pastoral Letter na itutuloy ng Archdiocese of Manila ang religious services sa Mahal na Araw.
Kabilang sa Archdiocese of Manila ang mga siyudad ng Manila, Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong and San Juan.
“We will not have any religious activity outside of our churches such as senakulo, pabasa, processions, motorcades and Visita Iglesia. But within our churches, we will have our religious worship within 10 percent of our maximum church capacity,” Pabillo said.
Tiniyak niyang susunod ang churchgoers sa IATF health protocols.
Tahasang nanawagan ang Obispo na huwag sumunod sa pagbabawal sa pagtungo sa simbahan na isang natatanging karapatan ng tao o religious freedom.
Naniniwala ako na ang simbahan ay kakaiba sa mga shopping mall, cinema, gym, spa and tourist spot na hinahayaan ng IATF na magbukas.
Ang mga tao ay hindi nagsisimba upang makipagsosyalan kahit kasama ang pamilya.
Kapag tayo ay pumapasok sa Simbahan, tayo ay nagtutungo para manalangin sa Panginoong Diyos.
Sa mga sandaling naroon tayo sa tahanan ng Diyos ay roon tayo nagkakaroon ng ibayong kapanatagan ng kalooban lalo na sa okasyon ng Mahal na Araw sa gitna ng pandemya.
Yaman din lang na tiniyak ng Simbahan ang pagsunod ng mga magsisimba sa minimum health and safety standards, sana’y matutunang igalang ng IATF ang karapatan ng mga tao na magsimba.
FOLLOWING the stricter general community quarantine as a result of surge in COVID-19 cases especially in Metro Manila, the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) said that it has directed all its lawyers to reach out to thousands of indigents in need of legal service amid the pandemic.
PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta issued the directive during a virtual meeting with all the agency’s provincial and regional officials as well as some public attorneys and its Forensics Laboratory Division led by its head, Dr. (Atty.) Erwin Erfe.
Atty. Acosta said that she decided to meet its entire regional and provincial heads after she received reports about some indigents whose either family members or relatives were in need of free legal service but they could not access the agency in the wake of the stricter community quarantine.
“We understand the situation of our fellow countrymen especially those in the poor sector amid these trying times, that is why, I have ordered all our public attorneys that they should be the ones to reach out to them,” she said.
“If there’s a need to go to their residences since they could not get out under the stricter GCQ, our public attorneys will do it to follow up their cases filed before the courts,” the PAO chief added.
Atty. Acosta said that it’s been the mandate of PAO to help poor Filipino people who couldn’t afford a lawyer to defend themselves in criminal courts.
“In fact, we also extend to those who are not so poor people but as long as they approach us to seek for legal assistance especially when they believe that they could not get justice when assisted by non-PAO lawyers, they just have trust on us,” Atty. Acosta said.
PAO records showed that the agency had provided legal services to over 13 million poor Filipinos in 2019 and close to 40, 000 others last year with its lawyers and personnel assigned in all corners of the country, braving the deadly disease that affected all people from all walks of life globally.
Manned by 2, 306 public attorneys and supported by 1, 024 staff personnel ready and able to serve the public anytime and any day and even during weekends and holidays, PAO has handled 900, 463 cases which translate to roughly 5, 873:1 ratio of clients to public attorneys and 390:1 ratio of cases to public attorneys.
“Even if there is a pandemic, our PAO lawyers continue to work and we thank our donors for their support since we have no special budget for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic protection for our employees,” according to the PAO chief.
“We are like soldiers and policemen who cannot just go home and sleep comfortably. We are on duty 24 hours for those arrested and in need of legal services and legal advice,” Atty. Acosta said as she lauded the public attorneys for their commitment as frontliners in the legal sector.
Based on last year’s records, PAO, Acosta said, had assisted close to 10,000 persons deprived of liberty who were either released from detention or given favorable judgment with the help of PAO lawyers.
Meanwhile, Dr. Erfe said they’re in constant communication with the parents and relatives of thousands of schoolchildren to provide them medicines and vitamins for their kids who are continuously fighting after they were inoculated with Dengvaxia said to be an anti-dengue vaccine.
“They just let us know since they have our contact numbers and our doctors and nurses will be the ones to bring the medicines and vitamins for their children right at their doorsteps,” Dr. Erfe said.
“BEWARE of Greeks bearing gifts.”
Virgil’s depiction of the Danaans (Greeks) leaving a wooden horse outside of Troy’s impenetrable walls to symbolize their defeat and votive offering for their safe journey back home had become synonymous with acts of charity that conceals a hostile and deplorable agenda.
The arrival of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines consisting of 400,000 doses from the Chinese drug manufacturer Sinovac on Wednesday was a welcome development.
The donation was on top of the 600,000 Sinovac vaccines that China handed out to the country on February 28, which paved the way for our inoculation program.
However, the arrival of the vaccines coincided with the reports that at least 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels, disguised as fishing boats, were spotted by a Philippine maritime air patrol in Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, which is within our country’s exclusive economic zone.
The Department of Foreign Affairs immediately filed a diplomatic protest and notified China that the “swarming and threatening presence” of their vessels in the area is a “clear provocative action.”
As usual, the Chinese Embassy in Manila has a ready-made self-serving, flimsy excuse that the fishing vessels were “only” taking shelter from rough seas.
The US Embassy has categorically stated that the Chinese boats had been moored in the area for several months and continued to increase in numbers, regardless of the weather.
In a tweet, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington “stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of (Chinese) maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef.”
The alarming part of it is that China, armed with President Duterte’s “friendship policy,” is now openly and defiantly creeping into our doorsteps.
Are they preparing for an invasion?
Clearly, China is extending its right hand in friendship but the other hand is sinisterly hidden and holding a portent of doom.
CHINA CANNOT BE TRUSTED. They have never been sincere in their dealings since day one and they never will be!
Let me tell you a personal story.
This kibitzer was invited by the China Daily to Xinjiang, an autonomous region of The People’s Republic of China located in the northwest close to Central Asia, last June 2019 as part of their PR blitz to promote the region’s “much improved” peace and order situation.
Xinjiang, home to some 12 million (mostly Muslims) Uighurs, was a hotbed of separatist extremism since the 90’s that has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.
China’s crackdown on their own people has resulted to mass arrests and internment of thousands in concentration camps, or “re-education,” camps as their diabolical government aptly calls it.
The US has accused China of committing genocide against the ethnic group and forcibly sterilizing Uighur women to suppress the population and separating their children from their families.
Anyway, the party cadres who “accompanied” us – there were at least 20 of us from different media outlets from various parts of the globe – in our familiarization tour were very hospitable and showered this Filipino newsman extra attention.
Until one night, it was day five of our 10-day journey, during a dinner laced with cold bottles of Tsingtao when the discussion inevitably shifted to the disputed West Philippine Sea (they insisted that it should be called South China Sea) and this kibitzer tried to hold its own against their warped and bigoted arguments.
I knew then that I was risking life and limb (worst case scenario is that I don’t make it back to the Philippines and reported as missing) but I also reckoned that it was an ample chance, no matter how insignificant, to show them how wicked and prejudiced their arguments were, party leaders or not, and that they cannot persuade us Filipinos to accept their crazy claims in front of other media personalities from other countries.
If they were expecting me to dance to their utterly disgusting music they were in for a rocky night and rude awakening.
Sensing that I wasn’t about to give in, the hosts immediately called it a night and escorted me back to my room.
From that moment on until the time I boarded the plane that would take me back to Manila, this newsman was treated with scorn and indifference by the very same people who extended their friendship and goodwill the moment they met me at the Urumqi Airport more than a week earlier.
I cannot blame them though.
They were mentally conditioned since they saw their first daylight that this part of the planet is their God-given heritage and nothing short of war could ever take it away from them.
And so they come bearing gifts and offering their hands in friendship. But make no mistake about it… China is here to claim everything within sight of their iniquitous path.
Makinig sa programang “Kwentong Barbero at iba pa” sa DZXL RMN 558 tuwing Sabado, 4-5 pm. Maaari rin po n’yong i-follow sa Twitter ang inyong lingkod @ReyGalupo at sa YouTube.