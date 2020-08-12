Trending Now

Face shield ‘di dapat mas mataas sa P50

August 12, 2020 @ 9:56 AM 20 mins ago
Views: 13
Manila, Philippines – Hindi dapat tataas sa P50 ang halaga ng face shields na ibebentang kakailanganin ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na napag-usapan na ng mga kinauukulan ang suggested retail price (SRP) para sa face shields at nakadepende naman sa approval ni Secretary Francisco Duque III bago ilipat sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Huwag kayong mag-alala [kasi] we made sure na hindi tataas ang presyo dahil based dun sa material na sinabi sa atin at mabibili ng ating mga kababayan nang hindi sila mahihirapan,” aniya.

“Nagpagawa kami ng small survey across the different markets of face shields dito sa ating bansa, pero bago namin ginawa ‘yan nakipag-usap kami sa ekperto kung ano bang klaseng material ang kailangan ng face sheild para maprotektahan ang ating mga consumers, ‘yung mga kababayan natin.”

“Meron namang napag-agreehan at sinabi rin nung experts na ito yung material na kailangan, so with that material we were able to do a survey so nakapag-rekomenda na kami kahapon, sa ating Secretary of Health, kung magkano ang SRP na ilalagay natin diyan,” kwento pa nito.

Sa panayam, inaasahang iaanunsyo ang aprubadong SRP ngayong Miyerkoles, Agosto 12. RNT/FGDC


46 BI personnel may COVID-19

August 12, 2020 @10:08 AM
Views: 8
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 46 empleyado ng Bureau of Immigration ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), ayon kay BI commissioner Jaime Morente.

Batay kay Morente, 46 staff ang infected ng virus; siyam ang nakarekober na; at 37 ang patuloy na naka-quarantine.

“The good news is that, so far, none of our employees have succumbed to the virus,” aniya.

Dagdag pa nito, tanging ang mga empleyadong may COVID-19 infection lamang ang naka-confine at nagpapagaling na.

“We are doing our best in seeing to it that health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus are strictly observed in our offices and workplaces.” RNT/FGDC


Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackport pumalo na sa higit P306M

August 12, 2020 @9:44 AM
Views: 20
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa mahigit P306 milyon ang jackpot sa Ultra Lotto 6/58.

Ito ay makaraang wala pa ring nakakuha ng winning combination na 06-02-49-40-33-23 sa draw ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) kahapon, Agosto 11.

Habang nasa P306,851,359.20 ang kabuuang jackpot para sa Ultra Lotto.

Gayundin ay wala pa ring nakatsamba sa winning combination na 33-09-12-34-10-08 para sa Super Lotto 6/49 na may jackpot na P38,857,873.

Samantala, bigo ring makapa ang number combination na 10-34-16-12-24-20 sa Lotto 6/42 na may jackpot na P36,178,449.60. RNT/FGDC


COVID-19 vaccine 50-60% lang effective

August 12, 2020 @9:32 AM
Views: 26
Manila, Philippines – Ipinaliwanag ng isang eksperto na inaasahan lamang nila ang 50 hanggang 60 porsyentong protection rate ng coronavirus vaccine dahil nadebelop ito sa gitna ng pandemic.

“This is a pandemic vaccine, na hindi pa natin masyado maintindihan ang efficacy na rate. Ang [expectation] ng WHO (World Health Organization) ay 50 hanggang 60 percent lang,” ayon kay Dr. Nina Gloriani, head ng vaccine development panel ng Department of Science and Technology.

Lahad pa ni Gloriani, dapat paring panatilihin ng mga tao ang health safety rules tulad ng mandatory physical distancing at pagsusuot ng face masks.

“Hindi lang naman ang vaccine ang solution eh… Kasi pwede magpabakuna pero sige, lakad sa party ganon. Hindi lahat ng nababakunahan ay mapoprotektahan,” giit pa nito sa isang panayam.

Maaalalang inanunsyo ni Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced that his country has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the disease.

“One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” pahayag ni Putin. RNT/FGDC


Bago pumasok ng China: PH travelers sasailalim sa COVID-19 nucleic acid test

August 12, 2020 @9:19 AM
Views: 27
Manila, Philippines – Dapat munang may negative certificates ang mga manlalakbay mula Pilipinas na tutungo sa China sa bago ang boarding ng kanilang flight, ayon sa Chinese embassy sa Maynila.

Batay sa Facebook post ng embahada, simula sa Agosto 20 ang mga Chinese at foreign travelers ay kailangan na sumailalim sa nucleic acid tests para sa COVID-19 sa loob ng limang araw bago ang boarding at tanging mga magnenegatibo lamang ang papayagang makalipad.

Mandato rito maging ang Chinese at foreign travelers.

“Certified Health Declaration Forms with a validity period of 5 days (starting from the issuing date of the Nucleic Acid Test Certificates from the designated institutions) shall be issued by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates and sent back to the applicants by email. Please be noted that it shall take at least 1 working day for the verification by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates,” lahad ng embahada.

“Please be noted that passengers with expired Health Declaration Forms won’t be allowed to board and are required to conduct new Nucleic Acid Tests as well as applying for new Health Declaration Forms.”

“Passengers who provide false certificates or information shall bear corresponding legal liabilities,” dagdag pa rito. RNT/FGDC


Panelo nagluksa sa pagkamatay ni Ex-Comelec chief Brillantes

August 12, 2020 @9:07 AM
Views: 26
Manila, Philippines – Ipinahayag ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo ang kanyang pagluluksa sa pagkasawi ni dating Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Sixto Brillantes Jr.

“We are deeply saddened for the demise of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Sixto Serrano Brillantes Jr.,” ani Panelo sa isang press statement.

Ipinaabot din niya ang kanyang pakikiramay sa pamilya, kaanak, kaibigan, at tagahanga ni Brillantes.

“As the legal profession has lost one of its luminous members today, we pray that the perpetual light will shine upon his soul and that he may rest in eternal peace,” dagdag pa nito.

Maalalang kahapon, Agosto 11 ay kinumpirma ni Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez ang pagkamatay ni Brillantes ngunit hindi ibinunyag kung ano ang naging sanhi.

Habang noong July 27, inanunsyo ng anak ni Brillantes na si Zeena na ang kanyang ama ay naka-intubate sa Medical Center Manila makaraang magkaroon ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“He (Brillantes) started his career as a legal researcher in the Court of Appeals and thereafter, as a legal consultant in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as in the Bureau of Domestic Trade,” saad pa ni Panelo.

“He also was also a professor in Arellano Law Foundation, Perpetual Help College and San Beda College of Law.” RNT/FGDC


