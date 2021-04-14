FDA: Ibang bansa walang naranasang side effect sa Sputnik V
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Food and Drug Administration na wala pang naitatalang side effect sa pagtuturok ng Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
“So far sa ibang countries wala pa namang nakikitang signals or red flag,” lahad ni FDA Director General Eric Domingo.
“Kapag dumating dito iyan magiging strict din naman ang ating monitoring but until maumpisahan natin yan, we’ll keep getting information from the other countries who are using it.”
Natanggap na rin ng bansa ang tatlong milyon sa bakuna laban sa COVID mula sa China at World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.
Sinabing na-secure na rin ang Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, at Novavax habang isinasailalim pa ang negosasyon sa ibang bakuna.
Inaasahan namang pipirmahan ng gobyerno ang supply agreement sa Sputnik V. RNT/FGDC
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang kanilang anti-COVID-19 vaccination program sa kanilang tauhan.
Sinabi ng MMDA na prayoridad na rin ang pagbabakuna sa medical frontliners, senior citizens, at persons with comorbidities ng Sinovac vaccine.
“We shall follow the priority list of the vaccination. Senior citizens and medical frontliners are first to be inoculated,” ayon kay MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.
Naitala ng MMDA ang 771 kumpirmadong kaso na may 100 aktibong COVID case dagdag ang walo pang nasawi.
“Medical frontliners, including doctors and nurses, have the highest exposure to COVID 19 and are the most at risk of contracting the disease.” RNT/FGDC
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan an ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) ang kanilang regional counterparts na simulan ang paghahanda sa pananalasa ng Tropical Storm Surigae.
Sa memorandum, ipinag-utos ng NDRRMC sa mga opisyal ng regional disaster risk reduction and management councils, Office of Civil Defense regional offices, at local DRRM councils na makipag-ugnayan sa mga apektadong residente.
Dapat anilang magsagawa ng risk communication activities, disseminate warnings at advisories at iba pa.
“The public is also reminded to take precautionary measures in anticipation of the possible effects of the storm alongside the observance of minimum public health standards against COVID-19,” saad ng NDRRMC.
Naunang inihayag ng PAGASA na maaaring pumasok sa bansa ang nasabing bagyo sa darating na Biyernes. RNT/FGDC
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Bumaba na ang reproduction rate ng COVID-19 sa National Capital Region sa 1.19, batay sa OCTA Research.
Sa panayam ng DzBB kay Prof. Guido David, naobserbahan na ang negatibong growth rate.
“‘Yung reproduction number nasa 1.19 and may negative growth rate tayo sa mga lungsod na NCR,” punto pa ni Professor Guido David.
Sinabi rin ng OCTA na noong Linggo ay bumaba ang reproduction rate sa 1.23 mula sa 1.88.
Umaasa si David na bababa rin ang reproduction number sa 1.1 o halos 1 sa susunod pang linggo.
“We have to qualify the statement of Secretary Galvez. He was just trying to say that there might be this possibility of another surge in the coming months if we are not going to continuously comply with the protocols and if we are not going to be able to contain the spread of this virus,” lahad ni Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire. RNT/FGDC
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines — Muling naghain ang Pilipinas ng diplomatic protest laban sa 240 Chinese vessel na nasa West Philippine Sea.
“Fired it off. Beautifully written but you will never see it because I’m like that. Annoying. Only Senate and House foreign relations,” saad ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa tweet.
Naunang inatasan ni Locsin ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na magprotesta sa patuloy na pagdami ng barko sa ilang bahagi ng West Philippine Sea.
“One count as the daily protest we said we would do as long as there are ships by Julian Felipe reef and the second one is on the dispersal/displacement of Chinese ships to other parts of [Philippine] maritime zones,” saad ng DFA.
Maaalalang naunang inapela ng DFA sa China na agad alisin ang kanilang mga barko sa Julian Felipe Reef. RNT/FGDC
April 14, 2021
Manila, Philippines – Ipinakita ni Vice President Leni Robredo ang kanyang pagkain na ‘spicy lugaw’ (rice porridge) para sa tanghalian habang nagtatrabaho.
Maaalalang kamakailan ay kinumpara siya sa lugaw dahil sa pagiging mahinhin o malamya.
“Spicy lugaw with tokwa’t baboy for lunch while volunteering as a chat agent for our Bayanihan E-Konsulta patients,” lahad ni Robredo sa Facebook post.
“We’re trying to catch up with our backlogs dahil andaming pasyente,” dagdag pa nito.
Naunang inanunsyo ni Robredo ang pag-arangkada ng pilot run ng mobile laboratory na naglalaan ng COVID-19 test, blood test at x-ray sa Quezon City ngayong COVID-19 pandemic.
Nauna na ring nagpahaging si Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III sa pagtukoy kay Robredo sa lugaw.
“Ano siya, pabiro ang delivery pero [that was just a joke but] I’m serious in saying that she (Robredo) is a non-essential today,” pahayag ni Densing.
“Wala siyang ginawa. Lahat ng sinasabi niya puro criticisms, unfounded, minsan magbibigay siya ng program pero nagawa na ng gobyerno.” RNT/FGDC