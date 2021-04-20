FDA nagpaliwanag sa blood clot issue sa J&J vaccine







Manila, Philippines – Matinding kinondena ng ilang senador ang pinakahuling social media post ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) na nag-red tag sa community pantries na lumutang sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa sanhi ng kawalan ng suporta ng pamahalaan sa mahihirap na pamilya.

Sa joint statement, hiniling nina Senador Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, Frank Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, Grace Poe, at Ralph Recto sa law enforcement leadership na imbestigahan ng profiling at red tagging sa organizer ng community pantries sa buong bansa sa halip na magsagawa ng diyalogo.

“The profiling of organizers must stop. It puts people’s lives in danger, knowing how notorious some police, military officers, and personnel are in red-tagging progressives and now civic-minded citizens who only want to do good for their fellow men and women,” anila.

“Bakit hindi tanungin ng mga pulis ang kanilang pamilya at kamag-anak kung ano ba talaga ang pakay ng mga community pantry na ito? Malamang, marami silang kakilala na nakipila rin dito at naramdaman ang kabutihan ng kanilang kapwa Pilipino,” dagdag ng mga senador.

Sinabi ng mga senador na malaking problema ang kagutuman kaya dapat sinusuportahan at hinihikayat ang relief efforts ng pribadong mamamayan.

“The harassment and intimidation of those involved in these relief efforts exacerbate the hunger and hardships of our citizens. We condemn these acts,” anila.

“Hunger is the problem, which these relief efforts directly address. Imbes na pahirapan, pagbawalan, at ipasarado, tulungan na lang dapat ng PNP ang mga local government units (LGUs) na siguraduhing napapatupad ang minimum health protocols sa mga community pantries,” dagdag ng mgamambabatas.

Sa kanyang social media post, inihayag ng Maginhawa Community Pantry na pansamantalang ititigil ang operasyon nila matapos silang puntahan ng ilang pulis na humihingi ng personal na impormasyon tulad ng contact number at membership sa anumang organisasyon.

“Ana Patricia Non said she fears for her life after the inquiry of the uniformed personnel. On Monday, reports said that similar incidents were raised by community pantry organizers from other sites, about law enforcers demanding that they reveal their personal information and affiliation,” ayon sa mga senador.

“These community pantries have offered a venue for showing the true bayanihan spirit amid the hunger and poverty in this time of the pandemic. It is deplorable to paint this initiative with suspicions of communist links,” giit pa nila.

Dahil dito, sinuportahan ng mga senador ang panawagan na magkaroon ng diyalogo sa pagitan ng organizer ng community pantries at awtoridad sa naturang inisyatibang bayanihan.

Kasabay nito, nanindigan ang mga senador na kanilang susuportahan ang lahat ng community pantries sa buong bansa at hinikayat nilang ipagpatuloy ang pagkilos na nagpapakita ng aktibong mamamayan at partisipasyon.

“We see you. We all know this is a community effort. We celebrate your energies and we stand with you all. We will always protect and uphold our fundamental rights, especially those toward a functioning and participative democracy,” aniya.

Sa kanyang bahagi, sinabi naman ni Poe na hindi dapat dungisan ang inisyatiba na tumulong sanhi ng gutom sa paghihinalang may kaugnayan sa komunista. Aniya, nalalagay sa panganib ang kanilang buhay na hindi dapat ganito ang trato sa mamamayan na gumagawa ng kabutihan sa ating kababayan.



“Law enforcers must, at all times, fulfill their duties of protecting the citizens, not intimidate them. Tumutulong na nga sila, tinatakot pa,” aniya.



“With adherence to health protocols, we should instead encourage more citizens to pitch in with initiatives that would alleviate the plight of families hard-hit by the pandemic,” patapos ni Poe.

Sa hiwalay na pahayag, sinabi naman ni Senador Joel Villanueva na dapat umani pa ng opisyal na suporta ang community pantries kaysa paghinalaan ng gobyerno.

“Imbis na paghinalaan, a public official, if he is true to his oath, must instead shower these bayanihan projects with PDA–public display of affection–as these are perfectly aligned with what the government is doing to help Filipinos cope with the pandemic,” aniya.



“Because it is based on kindness and kinship, this is the kind of PPP, or Public People Partnership, that we need today,” dagdag ni Villanueva.

“ I humbly appeal to our colleagues in government to help and support these pantries instead of asking the people to stay away from these. May I gently remind them that in times when food is scarce and aid is sporadic, it is the worst kind of “social distancing advice” that could come from a public official,” patapos niya. Ernie Reyes