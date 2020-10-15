FDA sa manufacturers: Bakunang gamit sa clinical trials bawal ibenta







Manila, Philippines – Pinapurihan ng ilang senador ang Department of Finance (DOF) sa liderato ni Secretary Carlos Dominguez III sa mahusay at episyenteng pamamahala ng pondo ng bayan sa harap ng paggastos ng salaping bayan para mapigilan ang epekto sa kalusugan at ekonomiya ng COVID-19 pandemya. Nanguna sa pagbigay ng papuri sina Senador Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go at Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kasabay ng pagpapasalamat ng mga ito sa masisipag at matitiyagang opisyal at tauhan ng DOF para panatilihing nakaangat ang ating ekonomiya sa gitna ng pandemya. “I express my full support to the Department of Finance, headed by a very capable financial manager in Secretary Carlos ‘Sonny’ Dominguez as the Philippines reels from the devastating effects of the pandemic, not just on public health but also on our economy and financial stability,” sabi ni Go sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate finance committee sa panukalang badyet ng DOF sa 2021. “I am sure that our country’s financial policies are in a very capable hands. I am positive that we will see this crisis through and emerge stronger than ever,” dagdag ni Go. Sumang-ayon naman si Senador Sonny Angara, chairman ng panel, kay Go sa pagsasabing, “The rest of the Senate shares Go’s sentiments “regarding the many achievements of the DOF and the other (attached) agencies.” “First of all, let me extend my congratulations to the (Finance) Secretary for managing our country’s finances well in the face of all these challenges that we face today because of Covid-19,” ayon naman kay Drilon. Bilang tugon, nagpasalamat naman si Dominguez sa lahat senador sa kanilang “appreciation of the team of the DOF and the economic managers.” “Certainly all the heavy lifting is done by undersecretaries, the heads of attached agencies, assistant secretaries,” ayon kay Dominguez. Sinabi pa ni Dominguez na habang pababa nang pababa ang badyet ng DOF sa Duterte administration simula noong 2017, patuloy na nakakokolekta ang ahensya ng record-high na kita upang suportahan ang implementasyon ng prayoridad na programa ng pamahalaan at epektibong tuparin ang mandato nito na mahusay na pamahalaan ang pananalapi ng bansa. Mula sa inaprubahang badyet na P21.5 bilyon noong 2017 ng DOF at attached agencies nito, bumaba ito sa P19.32 bilyon sa 2018 at mas mababa pa na P18.89 bilyon nitong 2019. “Even with declining budget levels, the DOF and its attached agencies pushed through with bold reforms in tax policy and administration, which resulted to a revenue effort of 16.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year—a significant improvement from the revenue-to-GDP ratio of 15.1 percent in 2015 and the government’s best performance in more than 20 years,” paliwanag ni Dominguez. Ernie Reyes