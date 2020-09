FDCP, magbibigay ng pangalawang ayuda sa audio visual workers!

Manila, Philippines – Kinokonsidera ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ang pagtaya sa lotto via online ngayong pandemya.

Sa pagdinig, sinabi ni PCSO General Manager Royina Garma na nirerebyu na nila implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng lotto operations.

“There is a possibility of using mobile apps and other systems of betting so that we will have other alternatives, in case, this will happen again,” ani Garma.

Samantala, tiniyak naman ni Garma na ang collection cases ay nailatag na sa defaulting authorized agent corporations ng STL.

"We were able to restore the original contracts. Very few have not remitted but we do not allow them to resume operations."