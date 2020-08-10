Trending Now

#FerdiePH nakalabas na ng bansa; Luzon patuloy na uulanin

#FerdiePH nakalabas na ng bansa; Luzon patuloy na uulanin

August 10, 2020 @ 12:30 PM 50 mins ago
Views: 8
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nakalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Ferdie, ayon sa PAGASA.

Sa kabila nito, makararanas pa rin ng mga pag-ulan ang malaking bahagi ng Luzon kasabay ng hanging Habagat.

Batay sa ulat, lumabas ang nasabing bagyo kaninang alas-09:00 ng umaga kung saan huli itong namataan sa layong 265 kilometro kanluran hilagang kanluran ng Laoag City, Ilocos Norte dakong alas-10:00 ng umaga at patungo sa direksyon ng timong silangan ng China.

Nabatid na palalakasin pa rin ng bagyong Fredie ang habagat na magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, ayon sa PAGASA.

Makakaranas din ng mga pag-ulan ang Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, at nalalabing bahagi ng Cordillera at Central Luzon dulot pa rin ng habagat.

Pinag-iingat ang mga nasabing lugar sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa dahil sa patuloy na mga pag-ulan.

Samantala, wala naman nang nakikitang sama ng panahon ang PAGASA kung saan inaasahang magiging maganda na ang panahon sa mga susunod na araw. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pagsuot ng face shields mandatory na sa mga tsuper, konduktor

August 10, 2020 @1:14 PM
Views: 3
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Magiging mandatory na rin ang pagsusuot ng face shield sa mga Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) driver at mga konduktor maliban pa sa face mask, ayon sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Sa ilalim ng Memorandum Circular No. 2020-33 na inilabas ng LTFRB nitong Agosto 7, mag-uumpisa ang nasabing kautusan sa darating na Agosto 15.

Una nang naglabas ng kautusan ang Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) sa mga pasahero na magsuot ng magsuot ng face shield bilang proteksyon kontra coronavirus disease o COVID-19.

Nabatid na ang hindi susunod sa nasabing kautusan ay hindi pasasakayin sa lahat ng pampublikong sasakyan.

Sa kasalukuyan ay hindi pa rin pinapayagan ang lahat ng uri ng PUV dahil sa umiiral na Modifeid Enhanced Copmmunity Quarantine sa Metro Manila at kalapit-probinsya hanggang Aug. 18 dahil pa rin sa nasabing sakit. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Singil ng Meralco bababa ngayong Agosto

August 10, 2020 @1:06 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) na magkakaroon ng bawas singil ngayong buwan ng Agosto.

Sa emailed statement, babawasan ng Meralco ng 20.55 centavos per kilowatt-hour hanggang P8.4911/kWh ang singil ngayong buwan.

Katumbas nito ang nasa P41 total bill ng mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh.

“The main drivers for lower generation charge this August were the reduction in charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” saad nito.

Lahad pa sa kalatas, ang kanilang business centers ay mananatiling bukas sa gitna ng modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Data privacy law hamon sa contact tracing

August 10, 2020 @12:54 PM
Views: 7
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aminado si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na hamon sa bansa ang data privacy law sa pagsasagawa ng contact tracing.

“Isa nating balakid dyan ay yung data privacy law natin, hindi nagbibigay ng full information,” lahad ni Año.

“Halimbawa may mga naconfine sa hospital, pag hiningi natin yung data, ang binibigay lang nila, pangalan ng patient. Walang telephone number, walang address. So another obstacle nanaman yun,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa kabila ng mga hamon, nakikipag-usap na sila sa mga ospital upang makaagapay sa COVID-19 patients.

“Pero pwede naman kasi, without naming the names, provide the details. For example, patient 2051, sumakay sya sa MRT [Metro Rail Transit] ng ganitong oras, ng ganitong araw, siya ay nagtratrabaho sa ganitong building, siya ay umuuwi sa ganitong lugar,” giit pa ni Año.

Sa naunang pahayag, sinabi ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) ang kahalagahan ng contact tracing habang iniingatan ang Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“The public must give accurate information for contact tracing to be effective. But for the public to respond, they must rely on authorities to balance the risks to their rights and security and the promised benefits to public health, with the assurance that their data is processed fairly, lawfully, and securely.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

COVID-19 case bulletin ngayong Aug 10, delay dahil sa system error

August 10, 2020 @12:42 PM
Views: 17
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nakaranas ng system error ang database ng Department of Health o DOH dahilan para hindi pumasok ang mga bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa COVIDKAYA.

Dahil dito, inanunsyo ng DOH na alas-8 mamayang gabi na lamang mailalabas ang daily case bulletin.

Ayon sa DOH, ginagawan na umano ng paraan ang problema ngunit kailangan pa ng sapat na panahon upang maproseso ang mga nakuhang datos.

Kaya naman imbes na alas-4 ilalabas ang update sa kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa ay gabi na ito mailalabas ng DOH.

Sa ngayon ay pinaiimbestigahan nan g DOH ang nangyari at tiniyak na ang mga hakbang ay nanatili upang maiwasan ang pangyayaring ito sa hinahanap. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

MM handa na sa GCQ

August 10, 2020 @12:19 PM
Views: 21
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana, chairman ng National Task Force on COVID-19 na handa na ang National Capital Region na muling masailalim sa general community quarantine pagkatapos ng August 18.

“Yeah, I think the trend is going down. Yesterday mga 3,000 na lang ‘yung bagong kaso down from 6,000 previously,” ani Lorenzana sa isang panayam.

“I think we are ready to go down, we cannot continue with the MECQ kasi nga alam na natin nasaan ‘yung areas na may infection. ‘Yun lang ang tutukan natin so that the others can also go to work.”

Sa pinakabagong datos ng Department of Health, mayroong kabuuang 129,913 COVID-19 infections; 67,673 recoveries; at 2,270 deaths na ang bansa.

“We are going around towns, pumunta kami sa Laguna last week, about two days later we went to Pateros. We are consulting with the local officials kung ano ang nangyayari, bakit tumataas ‘yung kanilang kaso,” pahayag pa ni Lorenzana. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...