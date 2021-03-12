Filipino rice scientist tinanghal na UN Food Systems Champion

Remate Online
MANILA, Philippines – Kinilala si Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) Director Glenn B. Gregorio bilang isa sa pinakabagong Food Systems Champions ng 2021 ng United Nations Food Systems Summit.
Inanunsyo ito ng National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) ang pagkakasama ni Gregorio, isang propesor sa University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), sa listahan ng mga advocate ng Food Systems of the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.
“Congratulations to Academician Glenn B. Gregorio for being one of the new Food Systems Champions of the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021,” saad sa Facebook post.
Si Gregorio ay miyembro ng NAST-PHL simula Hulyo 2018.
Bago maitalaga sa SEARCA, isang non-profit organization na nagpapalakas ng kapasidad ng agricultural and rural development sa Southeast Asia, nagsilbi siya sa International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) sa 15 taon.
Nakatanggap din si Gregorio ng iba pang mga awards kabilang dito ang:
-
2014 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) Research and Development (R&D) Best Paper -Research Category,
-
William Dar Crop Science Achievement Award in Research Management for 2014, IRRI Semi-Annual Team Award (SATA),
-
Ho Chi Minh Medal Award as “Having Great Contribution to the cause of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam”,
-
Outstanding Scientific Publication Award for 2007,
-
2006 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) R&D Award for Agriculture and Forestry (research category),
-
The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM 2004) Philippines,
-
Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS 2004) in the field of Genetics,
-
Honorary Foreign Scientist of the Rural Development Administration (RDA) Award of Korea,
-
and Ten Outstanding Youth Scientists of the Philippines (TOYS 1980).