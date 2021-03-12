Trending Now

Filipino rice scientist tinanghal na UN Food Systems Champion

March 12, 2021 @ 12:51 PM 1 hour ago
MANILA, Philippines – Kinilala si Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) Director Glenn B. Gregorio bilang isa sa pinakabagong Food Systems Champions ng 2021 ng United Nations Food Systems Summit.

Inanunsyo ito ng National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines (NAST PHL) ang pagkakasama ni Gregorio, isang propesor sa University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), sa listahan ng mga advocate ng Food Systems of the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.

“Congratulations to Academician Glenn B. Gregorio for being one of the new Food Systems Champions of the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021,” saad sa Facebook post.

Si Gregorio ay miyembro ng NAST-PHL simula Hulyo 2018.

Bago maitalaga sa SEARCA, isang non-profit organization na nagpapalakas ng kapasidad ng agricultural and rural development sa Southeast Asia, nagsilbi siya sa International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) sa 15 taon.

Nakatanggap din si Gregorio ng iba pang mga awards kabilang dito ang:

  • 2014 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) Research and Development (R&D) Best Paper -Research Category,

  • William Dar Crop Science Achievement Award in Research Management for 2014, IRRI Semi-Annual Team Award (SATA),

  • Ho Chi Minh Medal Award as “Having Great Contribution to the cause of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam”,

  • Outstanding Scientific Publication Award for 2007,

  • 2006 Philippine Agriculture and Resources Research Foundation, Inc. (PARRFI) R&D Award for Agriculture and Forestry (research category),

  • The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM 2004) Philippines,

  • Outstanding Young Scientist (OYS 2004) in the field of Genetics,

  • Honorary Foreign Scientist of the Rural Development Administration (RDA) Award of Korea,

  • and Ten Outstanding Youth Scientists of the Philippines (TOYS 1980).

Ang UN Food Systems Summit ay inaasahang isagawa sa Setyembre 2021. RNT


Top 3 Cabinet performers kinilala ni PRRD 

March 12, 2021 @2:04 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinapurihan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang tatlong Cabinet members dahil sa kanilang performance.

Kinilala nga itong sina Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, at Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

 “I’m happy that you have a good airport now and it was through the effort really of Arthur Tugade,” lahad ni Pangulong Duterte.

“Si Arthur Tugade pati si Villar, Secretary, si Bebot, ito ‘yong naglalaban sa achievements sa kanilang pagkaopisyal,” lahad pa nito.

Pinapurihan din ng Pangulo si Tugade sa pagiging “hardworking and smart”.

“You know Tugade was our valedictorian sa law school. At that time he was already working for the Delgado Shipping. He was already an exe — dako na’g posisyon,” aniya.

“But we were not surprised that pag-graduate namo (when we graduated), he went on to become a billionaire. Billionaire ho itong Tugade na ito. So ito ‘yong airport niya. And he is a slave driver in the matter of people really working hard to achieve an objective on time.”

 “He was able to improve… Cebu was a splendid airport and other ports of authority. Hindi nga naman ma-ano, maliit, malaki, napa — napaganda niya. So hindi ako naka — I’m just saying na ganoon ka-talent itong tao na ito,” pahayag pa nito.

Gayundin ay kinilala ang mga nagawa ni Villar.

“The other one is Mark Villar. He is responsible for the Skyway now. And if you go out of Luzon and travel towards the north, makita mo a long stretch of highway, sementado, talagang maganda.”

“So he is not here but gusto ko lang purihin ‘yong tao kasi dapat naman talaga,” punto pa ng Presidente.

Sunod dito ay ibinaling naman ni Pangulong Duterte ang papuri kay Bello na siya aniyang naghahawak ng lahat ng problema tungkol sa overseas workers.”

“I don’t know if he is interested to run for senator or maybe baka doon sa kanila ‘yan tatakbo, he is from Isabela.” RNT/FGDC


Mga nakasama ni Dacera, sasampahan ng reckless imprudence, perjury – NBI

March 12, 2021 @1:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inirekomenda na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)  ang pagsasampa  ng mga kasong kriminal  laban sa mga suspek  sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant na si Christine Dacera.

Inihain ng NBI ang kasong may kinalaman sa illegal drugs, perjury, obstruction of justice, reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, falsification of official document by a public officer sa mga personalidad na pinaniniwalaang may kinalaman sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant.

Kabilang sa pinasasailalim sa preliminary investigation ng DOJ ay sina:

1)POLICE MAJOR MICHAEL NICK SARMIENTO, MEDICO LEGAL OFFICE NG SOUTHERN POLICE DISTRICT CRIME LABORATORY dahil sa kasong Falsification of Public document

2)MARK ANTHONY ROSALES

3)JOHN PASCUAL DELA SERNA III

4)DARWIN JOSEPH MACALLA

5)GREGORIO ANGELO RAFAEL DE GUZMAN 6)JEZREEL RAPINAN

7)ALAIN CHEN

8)REYMAR ENGLIS

9) ATTY NEPTALI MAROTO

10)LOUIE DE LIMA

11)ROMMEL GALID

Kasong obstruction of justice naman ang inirekomenda ng NBI laban kina  Mark Rosales, Rommel Galido, John Dela Serna, Gregorio de Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymay Englis, Darwin Macalla, na mga occupant sa inimbestigahan room sa hotel kung saan naganap ang insidente ng pagkamatay ni Dacera.

Dawit din sa obstruction of justice ang kanilang counsel na si Atty. Neptali Maroto habang si Mark Rosales ay pinalilitis sa kaso ng bawal na droga.

Batay sa imbestigasyon ng NBI, tinangka ni Rosales at Galido na mamigay ng iligal na droga kay Dacera.

Samantala, nakakalap ng ebidensiya ang NBI upang panagutin sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide sina Dela Serna, Rapinan, Chen at De lima.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Solon sa PNP: ‘Wag pag-initan ang ‘PDA couples’

March 12, 2021 @1:43 PM
Manila, Philippines — Inapela ng mambabatas na dapat ituon ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang kanilang atensyon sa ‘cleansing’ sa kanilang hanay kaysa pag-initan ang mga magkasintahan o couples na  nagpapakita ng public display affection (PDA).

Tinawag ni Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles na “absurd” ang pahayag ng PNP na nagbabawal sa publiko mag-PDA at sinabing ang kapulisan ay may “bigger fish to fry.”

“Physical distancing is a collective effort in the fight against the virus, but the men and women of the PNP have bigger fish to fry. The top brass should review their priorities,” ayon kay Nograles.

“What is happening with our PNP? There are more immediate and pressing matters other than running after couples. The security guards and the barangay tanods are already actively reminding people of physical distancing.”

Punto ng mambabatas, naging sangkot na kamakailan ang PNP sa sunod-sunod na kontrobersya.

“Unless the top brass wants the people to fear the police instead of seeing them as professional public servants, then the PNP has to take action against scalawags and misfits,” pahayag pa ni Nograles.

“The present Internal Affairs Service has zero backlog in cases against police officers, but sadly, the recommendations to reprimand, fire, and file criminal and administrative cases are only recommendatory and not entirely independent of the PNP.”

“We need to change this to help professionalize the service. We need to strengthen Internal Affairs as an independent, impartial, effective and an efficient institutional guardian of integrity,” punto pa ng solon. RNT/FGDC


80% sa hanay ng PNP handang magpaturok vs COVID

March 12, 2021 @1:32 PM
Manila, Philippines – Mas dumami pa ang handang magpabakuna laban sa COVID sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP), batay sa ulat.

Ayon kay PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, lumabas na sa resulta ng survey na 80 porsyento na ang handang magpabakuna habang 20 porsyento naman ang hindi interesado.

Noong nakaraang buwan, nasa 49 porsyento pa ng kapulisan ang ayaw magpabakuna.

Sinabi ni Eleazar na nakatulong ang information dissemination campaign na ginawa ng PNP Health Service. RNT/FGDC


‘Bloody Sunday’ probe iniendorso ng DOJ

March 12, 2021 @1:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iniendorso ng Department of Justice ang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ng siyam na aktibista sa police-military operations na isinagawa sa Calabarzon.

“The DOJ will endorse the investigation to the AO 35 committee, as there is sufficient evidence that the victims were members of the cause-oriented groups carrying out legitimate dissent,” lahad ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Ang AO No. 35 ay binuo ng inter-agency task force para imbestigahan ang mga kasong may extra-legal killings, enforced disappearances, torture, at iba pang mga paglabag.

Depensa ng Philippine National Police, ‘legitimate’ ang kanilang operasyon sa Cavite, Laguna, Batangas at Rizal at sinaklawan ng search warrants.

Sinabi naman ni Guevarra na plano niyang makipagkita sa law enforcement agencies para pag-usapan ang mga salik sa pagsasagawa ng legitimate operations. RNT/FGDC


