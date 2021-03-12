Filipino rice scientist tinanghal na UN Food Systems Champion







Manila, Philippines – Inirekomenda na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang pagsasampa ng mga kasong kriminal laban sa mga suspek sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant na si Christine Dacera.

Inihain ng NBI ang kasong may kinalaman sa illegal drugs, perjury, obstruction of justice, reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, falsification of official document by a public officer sa mga personalidad na pinaniniwalaang may kinalaman sa pagkamatay ng flight attendant.

Kabilang sa pinasasailalim sa preliminary investigation ng DOJ ay sina:

1)POLICE MAJOR MICHAEL NICK SARMIENTO, MEDICO LEGAL OFFICE NG SOUTHERN POLICE DISTRICT CRIME LABORATORY dahil sa kasong Falsification of Public document

2)MARK ANTHONY ROSALES

3)JOHN PASCUAL DELA SERNA III

4)DARWIN JOSEPH MACALLA

5)GREGORIO ANGELO RAFAEL DE GUZMAN 6)JEZREEL RAPINAN

7)ALAIN CHEN

8)REYMAR ENGLIS

9) ATTY NEPTALI MAROTO

10)LOUIE DE LIMA

11)ROMMEL GALID

Kasong obstruction of justice naman ang inirekomenda ng NBI laban kina Mark Rosales, Rommel Galido, John Dela Serna, Gregorio de Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymay Englis, Darwin Macalla, na mga occupant sa inimbestigahan room sa hotel kung saan naganap ang insidente ng pagkamatay ni Dacera.

Dawit din sa obstruction of justice ang kanilang counsel na si Atty. Neptali Maroto habang si Mark Rosales ay pinalilitis sa kaso ng bawal na droga.

Batay sa imbestigasyon ng NBI, tinangka ni Rosales at Galido na mamigay ng iligal na droga kay Dacera.

Samantala, nakakalap ng ebidensiya ang NBI upang panagutin sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide sina Dela Serna, Rapinan, Chen at De lima.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)

