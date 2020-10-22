FriYey na ka-Remate! #RemateThoughts

Remate Online
Alaska nakatakas vs RoS
October 22, 2020 @9:22 PM
PAMPANGA – Naitala ng Alaska Aces ang kanilang unang panalo matapos putulin ang three-game winning streak ng Rain or Shine, 89-88 sa elimination round ng PBA Philippine Cup.
Nanguna sa panalo si Aces muscle man Vic Manuel na umiskor 18 points kung saan anim dito ay krusyal na puntos sa huling minuto ng regulasyon na sumiguro para maiuwi ng Alaska ang unang panalo sa bubble.
Nagwagi sana ang Elasto Painters sa laban pero sumablay ang buzzer beater basket ni Rey Nambatac.
Susubukin ng Alaska na ituloy ang kanilang momentum kontra sa San Miguel Beer sa Sabado habang tatangkain ng Rain or Shine na bumawi kontra sa Blackwater sa Linggo.Rico Navarro
30 pang ruta ng PUJ; 22 ruta ng UV Express bubuksan ng LTFRB
October 22, 2020 @7:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Magbubukas ng bagong mga ruta ang Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) para sa public utility jeepneys (PUJ) at UV Express sa Metro Manila.
Ayon sa pahayag ng LTFRB, bubuksan ang 30 pang mga ruta para sa PUJ habang 22 naman sa PUV simula Oktubre 25.
Narito ang listahan ng bubuksang ruta para sa PUV:
-
N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center
-
N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City
-
N27 Deparo – SM North EDSA/C.I.T
-
N28 Deparo – Blumentritt
-
N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo
-
N30 Lagro – SM North EDSA
-
N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw
-
N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati
-
N33 Malabon – Ayala
-
N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market
-
N35 Novaliches – Monumento
-
N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria
-
N37 Southmall – Lawton
-
C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton
-
C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue
-
C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang
-
C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue
-
C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton
-
C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
-
C59 Tabang – Tutuban
-
C60 Tanay, Rizal – EDSA Shaw Boulevard
-
C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
Ito naman ang para sa PUJ:
-
T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway
-
T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.
-
T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches
-
T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. Via Banal
-
T176 Novaliches – Tala
-
T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz
-
T262 SM Marikina – Pasig
-
T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros
-
T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada
-
T265 Mambugan – Marikina
-
T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96
-
T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96
-
T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres
-
T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)
-
T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
-
T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
-
T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.
-
T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto
-
T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano
-
T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez
-
T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.
-
T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana
-
T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.
-
T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa
-
T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City
-
T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
-
T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.
-
T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez
-
T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez
-
T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang
Ito ay sa ilalim ng Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-062 and MC 2020-063 ng ahensya.
Sa kabuuan, 2,768 na PUV ang papayagang makabiyahe sa mga naturang ruta.
“Maaaring bumiyahe ang mga roadworthy PUVs na may valid at existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) o Application for Extension of Validity, at kinakailangang nakarehistro sa Personal Passenger Insurance Policy ang bawat unit sa mga rutang nakapaloob sa MC,” saad ng LTFRB.
Anila ang kapalit ng Special Permit (SP) ang QR Code na ibibigay ng operator na dapat nakapaskil sa PUV.
Maaaring i-download ito sa opisyal na website ng ahensya.
“Muling pinapaalala ng LTFRB na walang taas-pasahe na ipatutupad maliban na lang kung opisyal na inilahad at inaprubahan ng ahensya,” anila.
Muli namang pinaalalahanan ang publiko sa “7 Commandments” na itinakda ng mga health expert:
-
Palagiang pagsusuot ng face mask at face shield
-
Bawal magsalita at makipag-usap sa telepono
-
Bawal kumain
-
Laging panatilihin ang maayos at sapat na ventilation
-
Laging magsagawa ng disinfection
-
Bawal sumakay ang mga pasaherong mayroong sintomas ng COVID-19 sa pampublikong transportasyon
-
Laging sundan ang panuntunan sa physical distancing o “one-seat apart” rule
“alinsunod sa desisyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte at ng kanyang buong Gabinete na aprubahan ang rekomendasyon ng Economic Development Council (EDC) upang tulungang makabangon muli ang ekonomiya,” dagdag ng LTFRB. RNT/ELM
Cassy Legaspi, iniyakan ang pagiging endorser!
October 22, 2020 @7:50 PM
Manila, Philippines- Hindi akalain ng isa sa Legaspi twin na si Cassy na kukunin siya ng MAC Cosmetics bilang endorser.
Ayon kay Cassy, hindi siya makapaniwala at tinawagan pa siya ng mga executives ng naturang cosmeric brand para sa isang FB live event.
Shookt-to-the-highest degree ang byuti ni Cassy dahil naging endorser siya ng produktong ginagamit ng kanyang idolong si Lisa Manoban ng sikat na K-pop group na Blackpink.
“Just hearing about this, I cried. I am not even joking.
“I cried when MAC called and said, ‘hey you want to present a super nice collection that you like?’
“They didn’t tell me what it was.
I was shookt… who wouldnt want to have Lisa’s makeup?
“I would buy the whole collection. Anything for this girl,” say ni Cassy.
Sa kanyang Instagram post ay inamin niya na nagsuot siya ng special dress para sa launch and recreated Lisa’s look for the campaign.
Aniya: “Thank you so much @maccosmeticsph & @lalalalisa_m and @yg_ent_official for trusting me to be the first to showcase the #MACLovesLisa collection!!
“Tried my best to recreate her look for the campaign and even had the same dress made as hers.” Wally Peralta
Gabriela kay Parlade: Red-tagging kay Liza Soberano itigil
October 22, 2020 @7:43 PM
Manila, Philippines – Binalaan ng partidong Gabriela si Southern Luzon Command (SolCom) chief Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. na itigil na ang red-tagging kay Liza Soberano.
“How come these macho-fascists have the audacity to mansplain strong women and lecture them on what to do? And why do they seem so afraid of women using their platform to defend other women?” giit ni Gabriela party-list Representative Arlene Brosas sa isang pahayag.
“These rabid NTF-ELCAC executives are using their rehashed script to discredit Gabriela Women’s Party despite our long track record of advocating women’s rights,” dagdag nito.
Aniya ang apela ni Parlade itigil ang red-tagging sa aktres ay “starkly ironic.”
“By saying that Soberano is ‘not yet an NPA,’ he is maliciously associating the actress with the armed movement when what she did in the youth forum was to only speak up for all the victims of gender-based violence and abuse,” dagdag nito.
Matatandaang nagpahayag si Parlade na itigil ang red-tagging kay Soberano dahil sinusuportahan lamang nito ang adbokasiya ng mga kababaihan.
“Liza Soberano, there’ s still a chance to abdicate that group. If you don’t, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira @ELLA, former Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela Youth of UP Manila and defender of women’s rights, even against sexual predators amongst her comrades in the NPA unit she joined which is clearly stated in her handwritten letter addressed to a certain @EMIL,” pahayag ni Parlade. RNT/ELM
COVID-19 sa buong mundo, 41.04M na
October 22, 2020 @7:31 PM
US – Umakyat na sa 41.04 milyon ang kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa buong mundo ayon sa tala ng Reuters.
Sa bilang na ito, 1,127,177 ang nasawi.
Narito ang limang bansang may pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19:
-
United States – 8,305,833 kaso at 221,073 nasawi
-
India – 7,651,107 kaso at 115,914 nasawi
-
Brazil- 5,273,954 kaso at 154,837 nasawi
-
Russia – 1,447,335 kaso at 24,952 nasawi
-
Argentina – 1,018,999 kaso at 27,100 nasawi
Ito ay mula sa mahigit 210 na bansa at mga teritoryo mula nang pumutok ang naturang virus sa China. RNT/ELM
