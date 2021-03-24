Frontal system magpapaulan sa 5 lugar
Manila, Philippines – Magpapaulan ang tail-end ng frontal system at easterlies sa Caraga at Davao Regions, Bicol Region, at Eastern and Central Visayas, batay sa PAGASA.
Nagbabala ang pamunuan sa posibilidad ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat.
Magpapaulan din ang Amihan sa Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, at Quezon.
Naitala naman sa Science Garden, Diliman, Quezon City ang minimum temperature na 24.7°C kaninang 5 a.m. at maximum temperature na 31.6°C kaninang 3 p.m. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Office of the Vice President (OVP) na nakapaglaan na sila ng P56.84 milyong test kits at equipment sa ilang ospital at health facilities sa buong bansa.
Batay sa 2020 annual report na inilabas ng OVP, pitong ospital at dalawang COVID-19 molecular laboratories at iba pang health facility ang nakatanggap ng 43,000 testing kits.
Karamihan dito ay napunta sa Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) sa Muntinlupa City na may 12,750 test kits na nagkakahalagang P5.32 milyon.
Another 10,000 testing kits, this time produced by the University of the Philippines worth P14.78 million, were also sent to V. Luna Hospital in Quezon City and San Lazaro Hospital and the Philippine General Hospital, both in Manila.
Nakatanggap din ang Iloilo Provincial Hospital, Iloilo City COVID-19 Laboratory, Muntinlupa city government, UP-Los Banos Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center, Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital sa General Santos City, at Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.
“Whether it’s turning over livelihood assistance and equipment to the poorest communities, or responding to the immediate needs of our kababayans during this pandemic, we find the gaps and fill them. All this we were able to do, because collaboration served for us as an instrument to make significant change in the lives of our people,” saad ng bise presidente. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Napagsang-ayunan na ng Israel at United Arab Emirates na bakunahan ang overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) pagdating sa kanilang bansa, batay sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).
“Napapayag po natin ang bansang Israel na isama sa vaccination program ‘yung ating caregivers pagdating nila sa kanilang workplaces,” ani POEA administrator Bernard Olalia.
“Pumayag din po ang UAE government na isama sa vaccination program ‘yung mga OFWs natin,” pahayag pa nito.
“Dapat kasama ‘yan sa protocols na ipatutupad bago po nila paumpisahang magtrabaho ‘yung ating mga OFW.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nabakunahan na ang 508,332 indibidwal laban sa COVID-19, batay sa datos nitong Marso 23 mula sa Department of Health (DOH).
Base pa sa DOH, 98% ng initial 1,125,600 dose ang naipamahagi na sa1,759 vaccination sites sa buong bansa.
Sa report, karagdagang 400,000 Sinovac ang binigay ng China na dumating sa bansa kaninang umaga.
“We are sure to protect more healthcare workers,” punto pa ng DOH. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na hindi tumututol ang Archdiocese of Manila sa protocol ng gobyerno batay sa mass gatherings.
Sinabi ni CBCP spokesperson Fr. Jerome Secillano na nilinaw na ito ni Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo sa isang pagpupulong.
“Sinabi naman niya na hindi naman niya dini-defy ‘yung government protocol so ang ginawa niya lang din nag-express lang ng kanyang religious rights bilang isang organization at leader ng Archdiocese ng Manila,” lahad ni Secillano.
Wala aniya sa posisyon ang CBCP dahil sa nakaawtonomiya naman ang lahat ng dioceses.
“In the short instruction of less than 1000 words, more than nine times it is mentioned that we make use of online platforms in our participation in our religious activities,” pahayag ni Pabillo.
“This shows that the great majority of the faithful is encouraged to join through the digital facilities.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Dinepensahan ni Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez ang pagpapabakuna ng aktor na si Mark Anthony Fernandez laban sa COVID-19 kahit hindi siya kabilang sa mauunang prayoridad.
“Kinausap ko po ‘yung ating city health office Dr. Olga Virtusio regarding the issue of Mark Anthony Fernandez and according to her ‘yung tumingin sa kaniyang doktor, siya ay may comorbidities. At alam naman po nating nagkaroon ng depression si Mark, ibig sabihin niyan he’s qualified as the next priority after frontliners,” lahad ni Olivarez sa panayam ng ANC.
Sa ilalim ng priority list ng Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) para sa pagbabakuna, nakasaad na “[p]ersons with comorbidities” ang kasunod ng medical frontliners at senior citizens.
Saad pa ni Olivarez, sinimulan na nila ang pagbabakuna sa senior citizens at residenteng may comorbidities dahil sa tapos na sila sa pagbabakuna ng health workers.
“Almost all of our 3,800 frontliners, medical, halos tapos na po kami, more than 92 to 95 percent na po ang aming na-inoculate na frontliner so sumusunod na po kami sa priority category, ‘yan po ‘yung senior citizens,” lahad ni Olivarez.
“Mabilis ‘yung ating vaccination… We did not violate the guidelines of DOH.” RNT/FGDC