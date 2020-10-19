Trending Now

Ginang patay sa love triangle

Ginang patay sa love triangle

October 19, 2020 @ 7:47 PM 2 hours ago
Views: 62
  •  
  •  
  •  

General Santos City–Love triangle ang isa sa mga sinisilip na motibo ng pulisya sa pagpatay sa isang ginang matapos tambangan  ng mga hindi pa kilalang suspek sa lungsod na ito.

Kinilala ang biktimang si Lizante Gaytan, 30, AFP enlisted personnel ng 74th Naval Group at nakatira sa Balunto, Labangal ng naturang lungsod.

Batay sa report ng Tambler-PNP, naganap ang krimen sa national highway ng Barangay Calumpang.a

Base sa pagsisiyasat ng pulisya, sakay ang biktima sa kanyang motorsiklo para sana ibenta ito subalit pagdating sa lugar ay bigla na lamang siyang tinambangan ng hindi kilalang suspek.

Pinagbabaril ang biktima sa mukha at iba pang parte ng katawan na agad niyang ikinamatay.

Sa paunang imbestigasyon ng mga awtoridad, may kinalaman sa relasyon o sa pag-ibig ang motibo sa krimen.

Inaalam ng mga awtoridad ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga suspek. Mary Anne Sapico


  •  
  •  
  •  

Richard Quan, may bad experience sa younger stars!

October 19, 2020 @8:08 PM
Views: 52
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines- May bagong drama series ang premyadong actor na si Richard Quan. Ito ang ‘Bagong Umaga’ na mapapanood tuwing hapon simula Oktubre 26 (Lunes) sa A2Z channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, at Kapamilya Online Live. 

 

Tampok dito ang mga nakababatang Kapamilya stars na sina Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, Yves Flores, at Heaven Peralejo.

 

Bale, iikot ang serye sa anim na kabataan na magkakabit ang kwento dahil sa kanilang nakaraan. 

 

Since young adults ang tampok sa bago nilang serye, inusisa namin kung may instance ba na hindi naging smooth ang work niya dahil sa young stars na kasama sa cast?

 

Tugon ni Richard, “Yes, mayroon na rin siguro, hindi ko lang matukoy ngayon. Siguro dahil I can tolerate ‘yung mga bad experience or maybe dahil madali akong mag-move on sa mga bagay-bagay…

 

“Life is too short to dwell on negative things,” nakangiting sambit ng award-winning veteran actor.

 

Pinuri niya ang mga kasama sa serye.

 

“It’s exciting to work with the cast from veterans to popular actors of this generation, nararamdaman mo ‘yung energy sa set… everybody is doing his best,” sambit pa niya. Nonie Nicasio


  •  
  •  
  •  

Cybersecurity funds ng DND, pinasusuri ni Risa sa COA

October 19, 2020 @8:01 PM
Views: 100
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Commission on Audit (COA) na magsagawa ng special audit sa cybersecurity funds ng Department of National Defense (DND) dahil walang item na may relasyon dito ang P500 milyong hinihingi sa 2021.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros kailangan malaman kung paano ginastos ng DND ang cybersecurity funds nitong 2020 dahil humihingi ulit ang ahensiya ng P500 milyon sa akatulad na kategorya para sa 2021.

“Hindi talaga maliwanag kung saan napupunta ang cybersecurity fund. Hindi maliwanag kung saan nga ba ginagamit ang kaban ng bayan. I flagged this amount because we want specifics. We want to make sure DND is spending the P500M wisely,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig sa badyet ng DND, sinubukan ni Hontiveros na linawin ang mga figure alinsunod sa dokumento na ahensiya na isinumite sa  Senate Committee of National Defense:

“Meron po bang fund para sa cybersecurity laban sa ikinakatakot na panghihimasok ng Tsina sa pamamagitan ng Dito towers sa loob mismo ng ating mga camps? Are these funds in the budget and where are they (itemized)?” tanong ng senador.

Nilinaw naman ni  Defense Secretary  Delfin Lorenzana na nakaklasipika ang cybersecurity funds measures sa ilalim ng   AFP Modernization Fund.

Aniya, may probisyon sa panukala ng halagang P5 bilyon na nakalaan sa  AFP Modernization Fund sa ilalim ng  Unprogrammed Fund.

“Meron po tayong 500 million pesos to improve our cybersecurity capability, na nakalagay sa ating Modernization Fund ng 2020. And another 500 million for 2021,” ayon kay Lorenzana pero hindi pinalawak ang espisipikong item na may kaugnayan sa   cybersecurity spending.

Nauna nang pinuna ni Hontiveros ang budget proposal ng DND sa gitna ng kasunduan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at China-owned DITO Telecommunity Corporation.

“What we need to see from the DND is a robust cybersecurity roadmap that does assure us that our Armed Forces is more than ready for inevitable cyberthreats. At sa usapin ng cybersecurity, ano ang prayoridad ng DND? ‘Internal’ threat nanaman ba kesa ‘external’?” aniya saka idinagdag na ang pinakamalaking cybersecurity threat ang patuloy na interception ng  China-backed groups.  Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Errata ng Kamara sa 2021 national budget, pinalagan ni Lacson

October 19, 2020 @7:55 PM
Views: 74
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Matinding pinalagan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang isinasagawang amendments ng Mababang Kapulungan sa 2021 national budget ng isang “maliit na grupo” matapos pagtibayin ang panukala sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa nitong Oktubre 16.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na hindi maaaring amyendahan ang naipasang badyet sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa dahil walang nakatakda sa Saligang Batas hinggil sa naturang pagkilos.

Ayon kay Lacson, malinaw ito sa Art. VI, Sec. 26, Paragraph 2 ng  1987 Constitution na kahit anopaman ang amendments o kung saan mangagaling maliban na lamang sa bicameral conference committee.

“Wala namang sinasabi ang Constitution na kapag naghahabol ng “errata,” hindi ito applicable: “Upon the last reading of a bill, NO AMENDMENT THERETO SHALL BE ALLOWED, and the vote thereon shall be taken immediately thereafter, and the yeas and nays entered in the Journal,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi na mas lalong paguguluhin ang medyo tagilid at maraming pagkakamaling budget measure sa pananaw ni  House Appropriations Committee chair na manggagaling sa implementing agencies ang “errata” aka amendments, at hindi sa indibiduwal na miyembro ng Kamara.

 “Why? The authorization part of the four-phase budget process is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Congress, and the executive should deal only with budget preparation and execution,” aniya.

“No amount of technicalities and sweet-talk maneuvers can correct a flawed budget that is supposed to address the problems and concerns of more than 100 million Filipinos,” giit pa ng senador.

“It is time that we correct the mindset of the so-called representatives of the people in this regard,” dagdag ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Sa pagkaso ng PAO kay Duque: Imbestigasyon sa DOH welcome kay Vergeire

October 19, 2020 @7:49 PM
Views: 55
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Bukas ang Department of Health (DOH) sa anumang imbestigasyon  laban sa mga opisyal o kawani ng kagawaran.

Ito ang pahayag ni Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeie sa isang virtual media forum kaugnay sa umanoy planong pagsasampa ng kaso ng Public Attorneys Office (PAO) laban kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III hinggil sa kontrobersya ng Dengvaxia sa Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Ayon kay Vergeire, sa ganitong lebel ng imbestigasyon, ang kagawaran ay nagkakaroon ng pakikipag-ugnayan  para lahat ay maibigay  at ang katotohanan ay lumabas.

Dagdag pa ni Vergeire, walang ikokontra ang DOH sa nasabing usapin at sila ay bukas sa lalaht ng imbestigasyon. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

OFWs na negatibo sa COVID-19 papalo na sa 50K

October 19, 2020 @7:42 PM
Views: 69
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aabot na sa 50,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ang nagnegatibo sa swab testing para sa COVID-19.

Sa bagong datos ng Philippine Coast Guard Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs, nasa 49,814 na ang negatibo ang resulta ng kanilang RT-PCR sa mga OFWs returning overseas Filipinos at non-OFW.

Samantala, inilabas din ng PCG ang listahan ng negative RT-PCR test results kabilang ang 8,579 non-PCG lab IDs o barcodes na na-transmit ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Ito ay maaring ma-access sa https://bit.ly/3jzkaOX. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...