Gobyerno nakapagtabi na ng pondo pambili ng bakuna vs COVID-19







Manila, Philippines- Inihayag ng Joint Task Force COVID Shield na mag-uusap ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno para talakayin ang posibleng pagpayag sa mga minor na gumamit ng computer shops sa gitna nga blended learning scheme. Ayon kay JTF COVID Shield commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, ilalatag umano ito ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año sa susunod na pagpupulong ng Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases. Sa ngayon, hindi pa pinapayagan ang mga menor-de-edad na magtungo sa mga computer shop kaya’t may ilang local government units ang nagbigay ng gadgets sa mga estudyante para sa kanilang online studies subalit may ilang bayan na walang sapat na pondo para tulungan ang mga mag-aaral. “We feel and understand the concerns of both the students and the parents, especially the poor, in this new kind of learning method. That is why the national government, through the NTF on COVID-19 and the IATF, are really finding ways to extend all the necessary assistance to them,” ayon kay Eleazar. Hihintayin umano ng kapulisana ng desisyon ng IATF hinggil sa panukalang gawing learning spaces para sa mga menor-de-edad at modular learning students ang mga computer at internet shop. RNT