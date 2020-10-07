Trending Now

Gobyerno nakapagtabi na ng pondo pambili ng bakuna vs COVID-19

Manila, Philippines – Nakapagtabi na ang pamahalaan ng pondo para ibili ang 20 milyong mahihirap na Pilipino ng vaccine laban sa COVID-19 kapag naging available at handa na ito bago matapos ang taon.

Sa isinagawa kasing dalawang araw na pagpupulong ng mga Executive Board ng WHO, sinabi ni WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus na kakailangan ng buong mundo ang bakuna at umaasa silang magagawa na ito bago matapos ang taong kasalukuyan.

“Naitabi na po natin ang budget para sa pagbili ng COVID-19 vaccine. Alam na natin ang mekanismo,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

“Bibili po tayo ng dosage, 2 dosage para sa 20 million na pinakahirap nating mga kababayan. Mauuna po ang mga mahihirap,” dagdag na pahayag ni Sec. Roque.

Ang  Philippine International Trading Corp ang bibili ng  vaccine, na popondohan naman ng  LandBank at Development Bank of the Philippines.

Naglaan ang pamahalaan ng initial na budget na P2.4 billion para sa COVID-19 vaccines, ayon Department of Health.

Samantala, tinatayang nasa 9 na ang experimental vaccine na inaantabayanan ngayon ng WHO-led COVAX global facility kung saan oras matapos ito ay target nilang maipamahagi agad ang 2 bilyong doses sa iba’t ibang bansa sa mundo bago matapos ang taong 2021. Kris Jose


DepEd ‘di inaangkin ang tagumpay ng blended learning – Sec. Briones

Manila, Philippines – Sa tatlong araw na ng School Year 2020-2021,  hindi inangkin ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang tagumpay ng blending learning — modality  na inimplementa sa buong bansa sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinabi ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones na imo- monitor nila ang sistema at magpapalabas ng formal assessment” bago matapos ang taon.

“We are not claiming success of blended learning, which is a learning modality older than I am, where various techniques are utilized,” ayon kay Sec. Briones.

Aniya pa, maging ang nga guro na malapit nang magretiro ay pamilyar sa  blended learning.

“Right now, we are monitoring whatever is happening, pero iba ‘yung assessment. In a month or two, before the end of the year or even earlier, we will have a formal assessment,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Ang pangako naman ng Kalihim ay lulutasin nila ang problema kapag dumating na ito.

“We don’t wait for the end of a particular period,” anito.

Nauna rito, sinabi ni Pangulong  Rodrigo Roa  Duterte na walang face-to-face classes  hangga’t walang  vaccine o bakuna na locally available laban sa COVID-19.

Sa ngayon ay ipinatutupad ng DepEd ang blended learning approach para sa school year sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng modules , ito man ay  printed o digitized, online learning, at television o radio-based instruction.

Matatandaang, nagsimula dapat ang school year noong Agosto subalit inurong at inilipat ng Oktubre para magkaroon ng pagkakataon ang DepEd na tugunan ang “logistical limitations” na kinahaharap ng mga lugar na isinailalim sa  modified enhanced community quarantine.

Sa gitna ng pandemiya, may ilang grupo ang nanawagan ng suspensyon ng school year, subalit giit ng pamahalaan ay labag ito sa Saligang Batas. Kris Jose


860 private school nagsara: 60,000 studes, 4, 258 titser nadiskaril

Manila, Philippines – Tuluyan nang nagsara o nagsuspinde ng operasyon ang 860 pribadong eskwela na nagbunga ng pagkadiskaril o alanganing kalagayan sa nasa 60,000 estudyante at 4,258 guro para sa taong 2020-2021.

Ayon kay Office of Undersecretary for Planning Jesus Mateo, galing ito mismo sa ulat ng Department of Education na nagsabing sa nakaraang taon, may 14, 435 private school na nag-o-operate ngunit nabawasan ngayon at maaaring mabawasan pa sa mga susunod na panahon dahil sa kawalan o labis na kakulangan ng mga enrollee.

Bukod sa problema sa enrollees, hindi rin umano nakatugon ang ilan sa mga eskwela sa kautusang gawing ligtas sa pandemya ang mga estudynate at guro, mahinang pananalapi at hindi nakakuha ng mga kaukulang permiso mula sa DepEd para mag-operate.

Karamihan umano sa mga nagsara o nagsuspinde ng operasyon ang nasa Region 3 na may 136, Region 4-A na may 136 din at National Capital Region na may 121.

Pinakamarami namang estudyanteng apektado ang nasa Region 4-A o Calabarzon sa bilang na 19,658, Region 3 o Central Luzon sa bilang na 10,092 at Metro Manila na may 6, 654.

Pinakamarami namang titser ang nawalan ng trabaho sa Region 4-A sa bilang na 858; Region 3 –  822 at NCR – 697.

Matatandaang sinabi ng DepEd na kalahati lamang sa dating 4.3 milyong enrollee o 2.175M lang ang nakaenrol para sa school year 2020-2021. RNT


DENR: Iligal na kalakalan ng wildlife  i-report

Manila, Philippines – Dahil sa nakaaalarmang kalakalan ng illegal trade ng endemic at nagbabanta sa wildlife plants sa panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic, nagbabala ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources -Region 7  sa publiko na iulat ang illegal na manghuhuli at manongolekta ng wildlife na halaman o hayop.

Ayon kay DENR 7 Regional Executive Director Paquito D. Melicor, isang paglabag sa Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act ang pamumutol, pangongolekta at pagkuha ng wild plants sa kagubatan.

Ayon kay Melicor, ang DENR ang responsible para protektahan ang wildlife mula sa mga nanghuhuli at illegal commercialization habang ang mga tauhan ng DENR wildlife enforcement officers at iba pang na enforcement agencies sa rehiyon ay katuwang sa pagbabantay sa sinomang lalabag sa naturang batas.

Nabatid sa ulat na mahigpit na mino-monitor ng DENR 7 Wildlife Enforcement Officers ang mga seaport at airport at nagtalaga ng wildlife enforcement officers sa apat na lalawigan sa Central Visayas.

Aniya, ang patuloy na pagtaas ng demand at ‘di nababantayang kalakalan ng wild plants sa panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic ay nagresulta sa pagkaubos ng mga wild plant sa kagubatan at kawalan ng biodiversity.

Sa ilalim ng RA 9147, ang pagbebenta at panghuhuli ng wildlife ay may kaparusahan na dalawa hanggang apat na taong pagkabilanggo o multang P30,000 hanggang P300,000 habang ang pag-transport nito ay may kaparusahang anim na buwan hanggang isang taong pagkakulong at multang P50,000 hanggang P100,000. SANTI CELARIO


Computer shops ipagagamit sa pag-aaral ng mga bata-task force 

Manila, Philippines- Inihayag ng Joint Task Force COVID Shield na mag-uusap ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno para talakayin ang posibleng pagpayag sa mga minor na gumamit ng computer shops sa gitna nga blended learning scheme.

Ayon kay JTF COVID Shield commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, ilalatag umano ito ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año sa susunod na pagpupulong ng Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Sa ngayon, hindi pa pinapayagan ang mga menor-de-edad na magtungo sa mga computer shop kaya’t may ilang local government units ang nagbigay ng gadgets sa mga estudyante para sa kanilang online studies subalit may ilang bayan na walang sapat na pondo para tulungan ang mga mag-aaral.

“We feel and understand the concerns of both the students and the parents, especially the poor, in this new kind of learning method. That is why the national government, through the NTF on COVID-19 and the IATF, are really finding ways to extend all the necessary assistance to them,” ayon kay Eleazar.

Hihintayin umano ng kapulisana ng desisyon ng IATF hinggil sa panukalang gawing learning spaces para sa mga menor-de-edad at modular learning students ang mga computer at internet shop.  RNT 


AFP chief Gapay na-promote sa ranggong heneral 

Manila, Philippines-Na-promote ngayong Miyerkules si Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gilbert Gapay sa ranggong heneral.

Natanggap ni Gapay ang kanyang fourth star sa isang seremonya na pinangunahan ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzano na dinaluhan ng ilang senior military officials na kinabibilangan nina AFP vice chief of staff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr.,  at pamilya ni Gapay.

Si Gapay, miyembro g Philippine Military Academy “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, ay naupo bilang ika-54 na AFP chief noong Agosto 3 bilang kapalit ni Retired General Felimon Santos, Jr.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi ni Gapay na nananatili siyang dedicated sa kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin at ang karangalang ito ay hindi lang realization ng kanyang sakripisyo kundi ng obligasyon na dapat niyang gampanan para sa bayan at sa bansa.  RNT 


