Grupo na tututok sa pagbili ng COVID-19 vaccine, pinabubuo ng solon
March 25, 2021 @ 5:14 PM
1 hour ago
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-03-25T17:14:14+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Hinimok ni Ang Probinsyano Partylist Rep Ronnie Ong ang Department of Health (DOH) at National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) na bumuo ng Special Team na tututok at tutulong para mapabilis ang pagbili ng bakuna ng private sector.
Bagamat pinapayagan ang private sector sa ilalim ng COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 (Republic Act 11525) na bumili ng bakuna para sa kanilang mga empleyado ay pahirapan ito dahil nangangailangan na pumasok muna ang kumpanya sa isang tripartite agreement kasama ang national government at vaccine manufacturer.
Aminado si Ong na ang proseso na ito ang syang nagiging dahilan kung bakit nahihirapang bumili ang mga kumpanya ng kinakailangang bakuna.
“The DoH and NTF should relax the conditions set for the private sector in the procurement of their own Covid-19 vaccines. While we understand the need to ensure the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines that are administered to all Filipinos which explains the provision to require the DOH and the NTF to facilitate private sector procurement, the government should make sure that this is done smoothly and expeditiously,” paliwanag ni Ong.
Una nang nanawagan ang Pilippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry sa gobyerno na payagan na silang bumili ng COVID-19 vaccines direkta sa manufacturer nang walang anumang kondisyon o restrictions.
Ani Ong, dahil matatagalan pa kung aamyendahan ang nasabing probisyon sa RA 11525, ang pinakamainam na solusyon ay bumuo ang NTF at DoH ng isang special team na solong mangangasiwa sa lahat ng private sector vaccine procurement.
“Instead of throwing restrictions which is only slowing down efforts to inoculate a large number of the population that is needed to develop herd immunity, we are recommending that the DoH-NTF create a team which will be tasked to facilitate all private sector procurement and ensure the immediate delivery of their procured vaccines,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.
Giit pa nito na tungkulin ng DoH at NTF na tiyaking walang delay sa pagbili ng bakuna ng private sector at hindi para maging dahilan pa ng delay.
“The future of our economy depends on the private sector which is our country’s main economic engine. We have to help them get back on their feet the soonest possible time, “pagtatapos pa nito. Gail Mendoza
March 25, 2021 @6:28 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinawag na makasarili ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang mga sumisingit sa pila ng mga prayoridad na mabakunahan laban sa COVID partikular na ang health workers ng bansa.
“Individuals excluded from the priority list that jump the vaccination queue selfishly deprive healthcare workers of much-need vaccines and jeopardizes succeeding, agreed upon, free vaccine allocations from the COVAX facility,” saad ni CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia.
Maaalalang kumalat sa ulat na may mga mayor at aktor na ang nabakunahan na nauna pa sa health workers na tinaguriang prayoridad.
“The ongoing pandemic is best addressed with effective practices anchored on public health. Measures meant to curb virus transmission should ultimately be mindful of human rights standards and acceptable limits of restrictions,” saad pa nito.
“Protecting the right to health, which supports a life of dignity and quality, is part of the obligations of the state to its citizens. There are other challenges too that need government attention, such as social welfare of the poorest of the poor in this critical time.” RNT/FGDC
March 25, 2021 @6:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa mahigit P3 milyon halaga ng “used clothing” o ukay-ukay ang nasabat ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa isinagawa nilang operasyon sa Pasay City kahapon.
Bitbit ang Letter of Authority na nilagdaan ni BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, sinalakay ng mga tauhan ng BOC Manila International Container Port’s (MICP) Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) at Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang isang storage facility sa Malibay, Pasay City upang magsagawa ng inspeksyon kung san nadiskubre nila ang 400 bales ng Ukay-Ukay o used clothing na nagkakahalaga ng P3.2 milyon.
“Further investigation and inventory are being conducted for possible filing of cases against the yet-to-be-determined owner of the items for the possible violation of Section 1400 of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA),” saad ng BOC. JAY Reyes
March 25, 2021 @6:11 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ng opisyal mula sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) na huwag sila ang sisihin sa mga poster na nagkalat ng mga potensyal na kakandidato sa susunod na botohan.
“Don’t blame @COMELEC for the posters of potential candidates. Blame your local government for tolerating littering. They have anti-littering ordinances,” ani Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon sa Twitter.
Paliwanag ni Guanzon, hindi pa epektibo ang pamantayan ng Comelec sapagkat hindi pa naman sila maituturing na kandidato.
“@Comelec rules on campaigning do not apply because they are not candidates. They become so when they file their Certificates of Candidacy,” punto pa nito.
Maaalalang kamakailan ay iginiit ng poll official na ang advertisements o posters ng potential candidates ay hindi paglabag dahil hindi pa naman election period. RNT/FGDC
March 25, 2021 @6:03 PM
Manila, Philippines – Magkakaroon ng EDSA Bus Carousel Augmentation Program para sa mga mananakay na maaapektuhan ng maintenance shutdown ng MRT3.
Ayon kay Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) Director for Operations Michael J. Capati, ipakakalat ang public utility buses sa ruta ng rail line.
Karagdagang bus ang aarangkada mula alas-5 ng umaga hanggang alas-10 ng gabi simula sa Martes Santo, Marso 30 hanggang Linggo ng pagkabuhay, Abril 4.
Tiniyak ng opisyal na magkakaroon ng sapat na bus para sa mga mananakay sa nasabing maintenance schedule.
Magbabalik naman ang operasyon ng MRT-3 sa Abril 5. RNT/FGDC
March 25, 2021 @5:55 PM
Manila, Philippines — Hinamon ni Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang Commission on Human Rights na kasuhan nila ang mga pulis na sangkot sa drug war operations kung may ilalatag silang ebidensya.
Saad pa ni Dela Rosa, kung hindi man makapaglalabas ng ebidenya ay maaaring maituring ang kanilang hinaing na black propaganda.
“They’ve been saying the same thing since 2016, it is now 2021,” lahad ni Dela Rosa.
“If they have the evidence then they should file appropriate charges in court otherwise their claims can be construed as black propaganda.”
Ang naturang pahayag ay nag-ugat sa pahayag ng CHR na gumagamit umano ang mga pulis ng “excess, unreasonable” force at may “intent to kill” sa mga suspek sa ikinakasang drug-related operations.
Batay sa CHR, inimbestigahan na nila ang 3,300 kaso ng umano’y extrajudicial killings (EJKs) sa bansa simula Mayo 2016 hanggang Marso 2021.
Iniulat dito na napatay ang 1,912 katao sa police operations habang 1,382 ang patay sa pag-atake ng hindi pa nakikilalang suspek. RNT/FGDC