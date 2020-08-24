Trending Now

Habagat, localized thunderstorms mararamdaman sa Pinas

Habagat, localized thunderstorms mararamdaman sa Pinas

August 25, 2020 @ 6:33 AM 23 mins ago
Views: 4
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Patuloy na makaaapekto ang hanging habagat sa hilaga at gitnang Luzon ngayong Martes, August 25 ayon sa PAGASA.

Kaugnay nito, makararanas ng pag-ulan at maulap na himpapawirin ang Ilocos provinces, Batanes, at Babuyan Islands dala ng habagat.

Habang ang Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa ay maaapektuhan ng localized thunderstorm.

Samantala, nagbabala naman ang PAGASA sa posibilidad ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa sa kasagsagan ng buhos ng ulan, kulog, at kidlat.

Patuloy namang binabantayan ang aktibong Tropical Cyclone sa labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) na Typhoon Bavi (dating Igme) sa layong 990 kilometro ng north northeast ng extreme northern Luzon taglay ang hangin na 140 kph at pagbugsong 170 kph. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pinoy abroad na may COVID-19 lampas 10K na

August 25, 2020 @6:45 AM
Views: 3
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa mahigit 10,000 ang bilang ng mga Pinoy sa abroad na nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), nadagdagan ng 19 ang naitalang bagong mga kaso ng mga Pinoy na ngayon ay may kabuuang 10,003 na.

Habang mayroong panibagong 61 ang mga gumaling na ngayon ay may 6,014 na.

Samantala, nasa 742 naman ang nasawi makaraang madagdagan ng siyam at kasalukuyan namang nasa gamutan ang 3,247.

Pinakamarai pa rin ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa Middle East/Africa na may 6,946 kung saan 461 ang nasawi at 4,156 ang gumaling.

Sinundan ito ng Europe na may 1,158 virus; 95 nasawi; at 656 na gumaling.

Sa Asia Pacific Region, 1,107 na Pinoy ang tinamaan ng virus, walo ang pumanaw at naka-recover ang 748.

Nasa 792 naman ang mga Pinoy sa Americas ang nagpositibo sa virus, 178 ang nasawi at 454 ang gumaling na. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Mataderong ‘kumatay’ sa mag-ina sa Hagonoy, arestado!

August 24, 2020 @7:40 PM
Views: 56
  •  
  •  
  •  

Bulacan – Arestado na ng pulisya ang isang matadero na umano’y “kumatay” sa kanyang kapitbahay na mag-ina sa kasagsagan ng ulan sa Hagonoy.

Kinilala ang suspek na si Alberto Aguinaldo, nasa hustong gulang, habang ang napatay niyang mag-ina ay sina Carmelita Tungol, 69-anyos, may-asawa at Mary Grace Tungol, 43 kapwa residente ng Brgy. Mercado.

Sa report ng Hagonoy police, naaresto si Aguinaldo sa kanyang barung-barong sa naturang lugar nitong linggo.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, umamin si Aguinaldo na siya ang pumaslang sa mag-ina pasado 3:00 ng madaling araw noong nakaraang Lunes Agosto 17 sa kasagsagan ng ulan.

Sinabi ni Aguinaldo na nagawa niyang looban ang bahay matapos siyang hindi payagan na makapagkabit ng “jumper” sa kuryente ng mag-ina.

Pinagsasaksak niya at napatay ang mag-ina dahil nakilala siya hanggang tangayin ang P5,000 at tumakas sa harapang pintuan.

Nadiskubre lamang ang bangkay nitong Biyernes matapos sabihin ng kapitbahay sa kaanak ng mga biktima na ilang araw na nilang hindi nakikita ang mag-ina.

Dali-daling humingi ng tulong ang kaanak at kapitbahay sa barangay para mapasok ang bahay ng mag-ina.

Laking gulat nila nang makita ang mag-inang tigmak sa sariling dugo na halos naagnas at umaalingasaw na.

Dahil dito, walang tigil na tinutukan ng pulisya ang kaso hanggang sa mahuli si Aguinaldo.

Nahaharap sa kasong grave threats, direct assault, resistance and disobedience to a person of authority, robbery at murder. Dick Mirasol III


  •  
  •  
  •  

Publiko dapat maging alerto kasunod ng kambal na pagbomba sa Jolo, Sulu – AFP

August 24, 2020 @7:11 PM
Views: 55
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inabisuhan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang publiko na maging alerto kasunod ng kambal na pagsabog sa Jolo, Sulu dahilan ng pagkasawi at pagkasawi ng ilang indibidwal.

Ito ay kasabay ng agarang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ng mga otoridad para malaman ang detalye ng nasabing pagsabog.

“We advise the public to stay calm but be vigilant to monitor and report any suspicious persons or items or unusual activities in the area,” ayon kay AFP spokesperson Marine Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo.

Aniya, ang mga tropa ng militar ay agad na nagsagawa ng evacuation at nagbigay ng tulong sa mga naapektohan ng pagsabog habang pinapanatili ang reguridad sa lugar.

“The 11th Infantry Division and the Joint Task Force Sulu are on high alert following this incident,” dagdag pa ni Arevalo.

Inabisuhan na ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa ang Provincial Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region sa ilalim ni Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu para sa seguridad at pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon sa lugar.

Batay sa ulat nasa 15 ang patay habang 75 naman ang sugatan sa nasabing pagsabog kung saan kinabibilangan ng mga sugatan ang 48 sibilyan, 21 sundalo, at anim na police officer. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Higit 1K baboy sa Davao Sur pineste ng ASF

August 24, 2020 @6:56 PM
Views: 47
  •  
  •  
  •  

Davao Del Sur – Inilibing ng buhay ang nasa1,140 baboy sa limang barangay sa bayan ng Magsaysay, Davao del Sur matapos magpositibo sa African swine fever simula noong nakaraang buwan.

Ayon sa ulat, kasalukuyang naka-lockdown ang mga apektadong lugar para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng virus.

Simula ngayong Martes, Agosto 25 ay ipatutupad naman ang municipal-wide lockdown sa pagbiyahe at pagkatay ng mga baboy na inaasahang tatagal ng 15 araw.

Ayon kay Mayor Arthur Davin, ipinagbabawal ang anumang paggalaw ng mga baboy mula sa mga apektadong barangay para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng sakit.

“Naka-lockdown ngayon ang mga apektadong barangay, walang movement ng kanilang baboy. Magmi-meeting kami ngayon para magdagdag ng measures para ma-contain ang pagkalat. Ultimately, ginawa na namin ang lahat, pero ang kooperasyon ng tao ang pinaka-importante,” ani Davin.

Namahagi na ng financial assistance at bigas ang lokal na pamahalaan sa mga apektadong hog raisers habang hinihintay ang tulong galing sa Department of Agriculture.

Nabatid na ang bayan ng Magsaysay ang nagsusuplay ng baboy sa mga kalapit na bayan ng Bansalan at Digos City.RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

DepEd: 93% na sa public schools, may gamit sa online learning

August 24, 2020 @6:44 PM
Views: 51
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa 93 percent ng mga pampublikong paaralan na ang may mga gamit para sa online learning para sa school year 2020-2021, ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd).

“There are 1,042,575 devices in 43,948 public schools all over the country. These are computers, laptops, tablets that can be used by learners. Additionally, we’ll deliver 211,344 devices before the end of December 2020,” ani DepEd Information and Communications Technology Service Director Abram Abanil.

Maliban sa mga device, magbibigay din ang ahensya ng learning management system (LMS) kung saan maaaring bumuo ng online classes ang mga guro at magtakda ng mga activity at collaborative tasks na maaaring bantayan.

“For example, they can assign students to read an article or watch a video lecture, and through the learning management system, they’ll know if the students have completed or not the tasks assigned by the teachers. The teachers can also create online quizzes and formative assessment,” saad ni Abanil.

Dagdag pa ng opisyal, ang LMS ay puwedeng ma-access sapamamagitan ng browser oa mobile application at ito ay ginawang zero-rated ng mga telecommunications company para hindi na gumamit ng data ang mga mag-aaral.

Nabatid na sa Agosto 31 ay mamamahagi na ng official email accounts ang DepEd sa lahat ng mga high school students.

Habang ang mga official email account sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral sa elementarya ay ibibigay sa Setyembre 15.

“These email accounts will be used by the students in accessing the LMS to ensure the security of our learners,” paglalahad pa ni Abanil.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa 385,471 na mga guro na ang sinanay ng DepEd sa ICT-based teaching sa pamamagitan ng onlin training mula Abril hanggang Hunyo.

“We are now in the process of developing an orientation for our learners and parents using the television so they can learn how to use the LMS,” dagdag pa ni Abanil. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...