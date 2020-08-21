Health care workers, maging selfless – Duque







Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagiging masigasig ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na magpaturok ng bakuna mula Russia, hindi umano kwalipikado ang Pangulo na sumalang sa Phase 3 trials, ayon kay dating Health Secretary Esperanza nitong Biyernes.

“All clinical trials have what we call inclusion and exclusion criteria and for this particular Phase 3, he is in the exclusion criteria by virtue of his age as well as other risk factors so he will not be admitted into the clinical trial at all,” ani Cabral sa forum na inorganisa ng Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

“Once the clinical trials are over for the general healthy population, there will be smaller trials for people who are elderly, for people who have heart disease, diabetes, etc. and he can qualify for that smaller trial,” giit pa ng dating kalihim ng DOH.

Sa isa namang online forum ukol sa bakuna, sinabi ni Philippine Foundation for Vaccination president Dr. Liza Gonzales na ang mga health worker ang isa sa mga ipaprayoridad na sumali sa clinical trials para sa COVID-19 vaccines. RNT