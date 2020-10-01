Trending Now

Health standards patuloy na sundin para sa ekonomiya – DOH

Health standards patuloy na sundin para sa ekonomiya – DOH

October 1, 2020 @ 5:01 PM 6 mins ago
Views: 5
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Upang magtuloy-tuloy ang pagbubukas  ng ekonomiya  sa bansa  ay kailangang manatiling sumunod  sa  minimum health  standards.

Sinabi ni  Health  Usec  Maria Rosario  Vergeire  na tulad na  rin aniya  ng  sinasabi  ng mga eksperto na  “ we have to live  with  the virus” ngunit kailangang maging maingat  pa rin dahil sa may  hinaharap  pa  ring krisis ang bansa  dahil  sa  Covid-19.

Ayon pa sa opisyal, hindi  puwedeng  biglain  ang pagbubukas  ng industriya gaya  na  rin ng apela  ng ilang sector sa  Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na payagan  na silang  makapag-operate muli ng 100% sa ilalim ng general community quarantine status.

Paliwanag  ni Vergeire, darating  ang  panahon  na unti-unting magbubukas ang ibat-ibang sector  upang magtuloy-tuloy ang pamumuhay ng mga tao.

Ngunit ang pag-aaral at pagdedesisyon  ay nakadepende pa rin sa  Inter-Agency Task Force.

Aniya,  kailangan lamang  ang  behavior change at mahigpit  na sumunod  sa health  protocol upang  sa gayun ay makapagbukas  din ng dahan-dahan ang iba’t ibang sektor. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Konstruksyon ng Lung Center of the Philippines patuloy

October 1, 2020 @4:49 PM
Views: 16
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagpapatuloy ang konstruksyon ng pop-up hospital sa Lung Center of the Philippines sa Quezon City upang mapataas ang health care capacity.

Sinabi ni Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar, chief isolation czar, na ang 16-bed capacity modular hospital ay itinayo ng DPWH Task Force na susuporta sa pangangailangan para sa health care services  ng Lung Center.

Dagdag  pa ni Villar  na gagamitin ng  Lung Center management ang  mobile hospital para  sa paggamot  ng mga severe COVID-19 patients.

Mayroon ding limang modular hospitals  ang itatayo ng DPWH Task  Force sa Quezon Institute compound sa E. Rodriguez Avenue, Quezon City na may kabuuang kapasidad  na 110 beds na may  hiwalay na nursing station, equipment laboratory, pantry, storage, medical gas line, CCTV system, at elavated pathway connecting clusters. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Panibagong batas sa sexual consent, pinamamadali ni Risa

October 1, 2020 @4:40 PM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Senate committee on justice and human rights na madaliin ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas na pagtataas sa edad ng sexual consent ng kabataan.

 

Sa ginanap na pagdinig ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Senador Richard Gordon, sinabi ni Hontiveros na kailangan nang maisabatas ang Senate Bill No. 163 o ang Raising the Age of Sexual Consent bill sa gitna ng tumataas na bilang ng teen pregnancis sa bansa.

 

“Right now a 13 year old girl can be forced to have sex with her uncle, and she will need to prove that she did not consent. Our laws should protect the most innocent; but we’ve thrown thousands of Filipino girls to the wolves,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

 

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na habang  tumatagal ang pandemya na ito, nanganganak pa siya ng mas maraming krisis.

 

“We are experiencing a teen pregnancy emergency, and it’s the Filipino girls of today who will head the families of tomorrow that will pay the heftiest price. Raising the age of consent is an urgent intervention,” aniya.

 

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na layunin nbg SB 163 na itaas ang edad ng sexual consent mula 12 patungong 18 taong gulang upang umakma sa kasalukuyang legal age sa bansa.

 

 “All sexual acts with minors will be treated as statutory rape, subject to the close-in-age exemption, in which sexual acts between consenting minors are exempted from the law,” aniya.


base sa data ng Center of Women’s Resources na pito mula sa 10 biktima ng rape ay pawang bata.


“Every 53 minutes, a woman or child gets raped, and their perpetrators get away with the crime because of a lapse in the law that can and must immediately be corrected, ” aniya.

 

Ayon kay Hontiveros na base sa pag-aaral ng  United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) na itinuturing na epidemya ang unintended pregnancies na umab ot sa 760,000 sa panahon ng quarantine.

  

“Lulubog pa ang bansa sa kahirapan socially, economically and health-wise. No one wins if we let these crises proliferate,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Nagtulak dahil walang kayod, ginang tiklo sa droga

October 1, 2020 @4:38 PM
Views: 19
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nueva Ecija – Dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho at upang may maipakain sa pamilya, Isang 47-anyos na ginang na napilitang magtulak ng droga ang naaresto ng pulisya sa buy-bust operation sa Purok Malinis Uno, Brgy. Barrera, Cabanatuan City.

Kinilala ni P/Lt. Col. Arnel Dial, hepe ng Cabanatuan City Police ang suspek na si Heidi Padua, 47, may-asawa, walang trabaho ng nasabing barangay.

Sa ulat, nabatid na bandang 11:20 ng gabi kamakalawa nang magsagawa ng buy-bust operation ang pulisya sa sa pangunguna ni P/Major Jeffrey Alivia ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) ng CCPS.

Nakabili umano ng isang sachet ng shabu ang police poseur-buyer kapalit ng isang P500 marked money kaya nadakma ang suspek.

Sa pagkapkap, nakasasam ang mga pulis ng 10 sachet ng shabu sa mga bulsa ni Padua.

Ayon kay Padua, napilitan siyang kagatin ang pagtutulak ng droga para magkaroon ng pera at may maipambuhay sa kanyang mga anak.

Nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa section 5 ng RA9165 ang suspek. – Ver Sta. Ana


  •  
  •  
  •  

P68M para sa peace educ sa Pinas ok sa Canada

October 1, 2020 @4:33 PM
Views: 16
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines-Naglaan ang Canada ng 1.9 million Canadian dollars o P68M para pondohan ang peace education program sa bansa, ayon sa Canadian embassy sa Manila ngayong Huwebes.

Tinawag ang proyekto na “1001 Nights Civic and Peace Education Program”,  na magbibigay ng pagsasanay at educational support sa may 100,000 bata at 3,500 guro sa 100 paaralan sa buong bansa.

Ayon kay Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur, karangalan para sa Canada na maging kabahagi ng hakbangin ng Department of Education na itaguyod ang pagtuturo ng life skills at civic values sa grade school Filipino children lalo na ngayong pandemic.

 Idinagdag pa ni MacArthur na sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito, umaasa ang Canada na mapauunlad ang pang-una ng mga batang Pinoy sa kahalagahan sa buhay ng tao ng “diversity, inclusion, tolerance, non-discrimination at empathy” para sa pagkakabuklod-buklod at tunay na kaligayahan.

Ipatutupad ang proyekto ng Vancouver-based Big Bad Boo Studios, Inc., sa pakikipagtulungan ng  Department of Education at Philippine studio sa Manila.

Itatampok sa 1001 Nights, multi-platform educational entertainment program, ang mga cartoon na magtuturo sa mga bata ng life skills at civic values, kabilang ang non-violence, human rights, democracy, gender equality at rule of law.

Nakabase ang programa sa award-winning animated television series na  “1001 Nights”, na lumalabas bilang commercial entertainment sa premier television networks sa mahigit 70 countries at pinanonoon ng mahigit 100 milyon katao. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

PRRD nais ng public consultation sa pagbuhay sa Bataan Nuclear Power Plant 

October 1, 2020 @4:25 PM
Views: 20
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Malakanyang na gusto ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na magkaroon ng public consultations sa posibilidad ng revival o pagbabalik ng  Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

Sa katunayan, ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ay sinabihan na ni Pangulong Duterte si Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi sa isang pulong, Miyerkules ng gabi na kailangang konsuktahin ang mga residente ng Bataan hinggil sa bagay na ito.

“Ang sabi po ng ating Presidente, kinakailangan talagang pag-aralan, ibalik sa ground level. Tatanungin ang taumbayan ng Bataan kung ano ba talagang gusto nila. Hindi pupuwede na sa taas nanggagaling ang desisyon,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Matatandaang, inutos ni Pangulong Duterte na pag-aralan ang posibilidad nang paggamit ng nuclear energy sa Pilipinas.

Sa Executive Order (EO) 116 na nilagdaan ni Duterte, iniutos nito ang pagbuo ng Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) na mag-aaral at bubuo ng isang “National Position on a Nuclear Energy Program (NEP).”

Ang NEP-IAC ay pamumunuan ng kalihim ng Department of Energy at vice chair ang Department of Science and Technology secretary.

Pinirmahan ang EO noong Hulyo 24 pero kahapon lamang inilabas sa media.

Nakasaad sa EO na panahon na upang mu­ling tingnan ang polisiya ng bansa tungkol sa nuclear energy at ang posibilidad na magamit ito bilang pangmatagalang source ng kuryente.

Samantala, pinapurihan naman ni Secretary Cusi ang direktiba ng Pangulo na bumuo ng Inter-Agency Committee para pag-aralan din ang posibleng paggamit ng nuclear power sa bansa.

Punto pa ni Cusi, welcome sa Department of Energy (DOE) ang inilabas na Executive Order No. 116 na nag-aatas na pag-aralan ang nuclear power bilang posible at alternatibong pagkukunan ng enerhiya sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Cusi, napakalaking hakbang nito para sa Pilipinas kung saan inaasahang makinabang ang napakaraming mga Pilipino. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...