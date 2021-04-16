Higher education institutions personnel kasali sa A4 vaccine priority list — CHED
April 16, 2021 @ 8:10 AM
35 mins ago
Views:
15
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-04-16T08:32:53+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Makakasama na ang frontliners at personnel sa pribado at pampublikong higher education institutions (HEIs) sa A4 category para sa priority list ng COVID-19 vaccination program ng gobyerno, batay sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED).
“CHED lauds the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) for recognizing the valuable and critical role of our higher education personnel as “frontliners” and upgrading their classification from B1 to A4,” lahad ni CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III sa press statement.
Sinabi ni De Vera na kailangang agad mabakunahan ang personnel sa college institutions upang matiyak na walang delay sa pagpoproseso ng mga dokumento sa sektor ng edukasyon.
“If we don’t vaccinate our education frontliners, we run the risk of students not being able to enroll next school year or having graduates who can’t take their licensure examinations or are unable to look for employment because of missing credentials,” paliwanag pa nito.
“HEI personnel who are required to report in our HEIs must be assured of protection so they can confidently provide essential education services to the more than 3 million students in higher education,” ani De Vera.
Narito na ang bagong listahan ng priority list:
A4.1 – Commuter transport (land, air, and sea), including logistics
A4.2 – Frontline government workers in justice, security, transport and social protection sectors
A4.3 – Public and private wet and dry market vendors; frontline workers in grocery, supermarkets; delivery services
A4.4 – Workers in manufacturing for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical products
A4.5 – Frontline workers in food retail, including food service delivery
A4.6 – Frontline government workers
A4.7 – Frontline workers in Financial Services
A4.8 – Teaching and related personnel in medical and allied medical courses of higher education institutions, including personnel handling laboratories
A4.9 – Frontline workers in hotels and accommodation
A4.10 – Priests, pastors, religious leaders regardless of denomination
A4.11 – Construction workers in government infrastructure projects
A4.12 – Security guards/personnel assigned in the establishments, offices, agencies, and organizations identified in Table 1
A4.13 – OFWs not classified above, and scheduled for deployment within two months
RNT/FGDC
April 16, 2021 @8:31 AM
Views:
10
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa P40 milyon ang initial payout para sa 9,248 tsuper ng service contracting program sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, batay kay Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.
Sa briefing kay President Rodrigo Duterte, Tugade, sinabing P11.4 milyon ang naibigay sa mga tsuper mula week 1 hanggang 19 ng service contracting program.
Gayundin ay nasa P900 milyonh cash subsidy ang naipamahagi sa operator ng 138,181 public utility vehicle units.
“Everybody happy in service contracting,” saad ni Tugade.
Patuloy naman ang programa ng DOTr sa gitna ng kinakaharap na pandemya. RNT/FGDC
April 16, 2021 @8:19 AM
Views:
10
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang 4,754 karagdagang contact tracer ang inilagay sa National Capital Region (NCR), base sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Sa Palace press briefing, sinabi ni DILG officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernardo Florece Jr. na ang naturang augmentations ay pawang mga benepisyaryo ng assistance program ng Department of Labor and Employment.
“Nagbigay si DOLE, sa pamamagitan ni Secretary Silvestre Bello III, ng 4,754 . Ito ay madadagan sa ating 10,000 contact tracers sa NCR,” lahad ni Florece.
Kailangan anila ng kabuuang 17,000 contact tracer sa Metro Manila.
Dinagdagan din ang contact tracer sa Quezon City na may 1,084 indibidwal; Manila na may 757; at Caloocan na may 585. RNT/FGDC
April 16, 2021 @8:02 AM
Views:
14
Manila, Philippines – Pinalutang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang posibilidad na i-take over ng mga awtoridad ang mga hotel sa bansa para tugunan ang kakulangan ng hospital beds para sa COVID-19 patients.
Sinabi ng Pangulo sa kanyang Talk To the People, Huwebes ng gabi na maaari naman niyang kagyat na ipag-utos sa sa military at kapulisan na i-take over ang operasyon ng mga hotel subalit hindi aniya ito remedyo sa isang democratic state.
“I can order the authorities to take over the operations of hotels kung wala na talagang mga kama. Madali iyan. Hindi talaga problema yan,” ani Pangulong Duterte.
“When we are pushed to the wall even by the microbe itself or external, internal, I can always order the military and the police to go there and confiscate the operations of hotels. And even the medicines, I can go to wherever warehouse. But that is not really what you would call a remedy in a democratic state.”
Matatandaang hiniling ng Philippine College of Physicians sa gobyerno na gawing isolation unit para sa mga COVID-19 patient ang mga hotel dahil sa pagdami ng mga pasyente sa mga ospital.
Sa ulat, sinasabing fully booked na ang lahat ng hotel sa Metro Manila na kaakibat ng Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) at hindi na maaaring gawing isolation facility.
Sinabi ni PHOA president Arthur Lopez na ang 300 nilang hotel ay ginawa nang pansamantalang quarantine facility para sa mga umuwing OFW.
“Right now, all the hotels in the NCR are fully booked. Why do I say fully booked? Because OWWA has taken over these hotels for the OFWs that are returning back to the country. Wala na kaming maibigay na ibang hotel para gawing isolation facilities,” aniya. Kris Jose
April 16, 2021 @7:54 AM
Views:
15
Manila, Philippines – Matagal pa ang laban ng Pilipinas kontra COVID-19 pandemic dahil sa patuloy na pagsirit ng bilang ng kaso sa bansa.
Sa kanyang Talk To The People, Huwebes ng gabi ay pinaalalahanan nito ang publiko na ang buong mundo ay nahaharap sa hindi nakikitang kalaban kaya’t ang laban sa virus ay hindi pa magtatapos “anytime soon.”
“You know we are facing an enemy that cannot be seen. We are facing an opponent where there is no sight at end,” ayon sa Pangulo.
“We are facing turmoil not only in the Philippines but in the entire world. Kagaya ng mga (like) Brazil, thickly populated areas, they are scared of the third wave,” dagdag na pahayag nito.
Sa kabilang dako, binigyang din naman ng Pangulo na hindi nagkulang ang pamahalaan na tugunan ang pandemiya.
“I’d like to just disabuse the mind of na nagkulang tayo… Hindi tayo nagkulang.”
Aniya, matapos na magpalabas ng advisory ang World Health Organization (WHO) ukol sa virus ay kaagad niyang binuo ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases sa loob ng 48 oras.
Punto pa nito, ang desisyon niyang magpatupad ng lockdowns ay kaagad na ginawa bunsod na rin ng rekumendasyon ng medical experts kabilang na si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
“Kung ano’ng sabihin ni Secretary Duque, eh ‘yon ang susundin ko. Siya ‘yong Secretary of Health, eh,” ayon sa Punong Ehekutibo.
Samantala, muli namang inulit ng Pangulo ang kanyang “melodramatic warning” ukol sa pandemiya at maaari lamang maresolba sa pamamagitan ng bakuna na mayroon namang “worldwide shortage.”
Dahil dito, hindi niya tiyak kung kailan magtatapos ang ang laban kontra COVID-19.
“Now, when will we have that stocks sufficient to vaccinate the people? I really do not know. Nobody knows.” Kris Jose
April 16, 2021 @7:43 AM
Views:
21
Manila, Philippines – Itinuring na ‘high risk’ sa COVID-19 ang walong bayan sa Camarines Sur habang 16 ang moderate risk at walo ang low risk, base sa Department of Health (DOH) Bicol.
Tinukoy ang walong high-risk areas na Bombon, Camaligan, Canaman, Caramoan, Pamplona, Pasacao, Sagñay at San Jose.
Habang ang moderate risk ay itinakda sa buong Camarines Sur dahil sa naitalang 280 aktibong kaso sa loob ng dalawang linggo.
Sinabing inirekomenda na ng DOH-Bicol sa kapitolyo na isailalim na muli sa general community quarantine (GCQ) ang lalawigan ngunit wala pang desisyon.
Naitala rin ang12 na nasawi sa COVID-19 sa lungsod mula noong isang taon.
Nababahala ang Iriga City Health Office dahil kung lumala pa ang community transmission, posible umanong umabot na rin sa full capacity ang limang pribadong ospital sa lungsod.
“Kailangan po talaga natin na lalong mag-istrikto this time kasi po palapit na po tayo dun sa 50% utilization ng hospital beds in relation sa COVID-19, kung hindi po tayo mag-iingat, baka po matulad sa Manila na talagang fully-booked ang COVID wards ng mga pasyente,” lahad ni Dr. Ronal Pereña.
“Kahit po na bigyan na tayo ng 1st dose ng anti-COVID vaccine, it doesn’t mean na hindi na tayo mahahawa. Within the 2 weeks after ng iyong last dose, pwede ka pang mahawa ng COVID-19.” RNT/FGDC