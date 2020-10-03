Hindi magkatugma-tugmang ulat ng MMDA binuking ng COA

October 3, 2020 @10:42 AM
Manila, Philippines – Kinondena ni Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ang pagpaslang sa isa sa traffic enforcers ng lungsod na napaulat na natagpuang pugot ang ulo at isinilid sa sa ice box sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila.
“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of Oliver Ignacio, one of the city’s traffic enforcers,” ani Tiangco sa kaniyang Facebook post.
“This senseless disregard for human life should be meted out with the punishment it deserves.”
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ignacio. May God give them strength and fortitude in this time of grief,” dagdag pa ng alkalde. Roger Panizal