Hindi magkatugma-tugmang ulat ng MMDA binuking ng COA

October 3, 2020 @ 11:06 AM 1 min ago
Manila, Philippines – Makaraang sabihin ng Metro Manila Development Authority na pumasa itong may mataas na grado sa pagsusuri ng Commission on Audit para sa taong 2019, lumabas naman ang sandamakmak na kwestiyunableng transaksyon nito na nagkakahalga ng daan-daang milyong piso at kabagalan sa paggawa ng mga proyekto.

Ayon sa COA, nagkaroon ang MMDA ng badyet na P7.153 bilyon subalit P6.179 bilyon lamang ang pinalalabas na nagamit o nagastos nito.

Gayunman, ang aktuwal umanong nagastos na ahensya ay nagkakahalaga lamang ng P4,832,267,073 o 67.56 percent ng kabuuang badyet nito.

Sa 108 proyektong panlaban o  pagkontrol sa baha, may 59 dito na nagkakahalaga ng P639.56M ang hindi nakumpleto dahil sa kawalan ng tamang panahon para sa pagbili ng produkto at serbisyo rito sa mismong taunan o Annual Procurement Plan ng ahensya.

May iba pa umanong proyektong nagkakahalaga ng P500.368M ang hindi nakumpleto o naisagawa sa tamang panahon dahil sa kawalan ng sapat na plano at koordinasyon ng ahensya sa ibang ahensya ng gobyerno at iba pa para maibsan ang baha.

Natagpuan din sa pagsusuri na may P861.85 milyong disallowance o hindi pinayagang pagkagastusan at mahigit P123.50 na sinuspindeng pagkakagastusan na hindi pa naipapaliwanag ng ahensya.

May 10 umanong nagastos na disallowance na nagkakahalaga ng P861,853,266.65 para sa taong mula 2010 hanggang 2016 na tahasang hindi pinayagan ng COA ngunit hanggang ngayo’y hindi pa naipapaliwanag ng ahensya.

Ginawa naman ang suspensyon sa P123.50 para sa taong 2019.

Nanawagan ngayon ang COA na magsagawa ang MMDA ng mga pag-aayos o pagresolba sa mga problemang ito. RNT


Floyd hinamon ng rematch si McGregor; $300M premyo hinihingi

October 3, 2020 @11:00 AM
UNITED States – Tila pinag-aagawan ngayon si UFC star Conor McGregor matapos hamunin naman ni retired five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. sa isang rematch.

Humihingi si Floyd Jr., ng $300M upang muli nitong labanan si McGregor na tinawag nitong parang babae kung manuntok.

Inilabas ng retiradong US boxer ang hamon kay McGregor sa kabila na tinanggap na ni eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao ang laban kontra sa Irish MMA fighter.

“If I can pick an easy $300 million absolutely. Same way same results,” ani Mayweather.

“[$150 million is] not enough, absolutely not. My health is more important. Conor McGregor can’t punch, he can’t punch.”

Huling lumaban si Mayweather sa ring kontra kay dating UFC featherweight and lightweight world champion McGregor noong August 2017 kung saan nagwagi ito via 10th-round technical knockout.

Muli itong nagretiro na may perfect record na 50-0, 27 knockouts.

“I’m having fun I was like this dude punches so soft it’s cool. You know why I remember that? Because I ain’t take no punches and I still got all my faculties,” kwento nito.Rico Navarro


Buntis, stude sugatan sa salpok ng 2 motor

October 3, 2020 @10:55 AM
Ilocos Sur – Kapwa sugatan  ang isang buntis na misis at isang menor de edad matapos na magbanggaan ang kanilang sasakyan sa Brgy. Sta. Monica, Magsingal ng lalawigang ito kahapon ng umaga.

Kinilala ng Magsingal Police ang buntis na misis na si Vanessa Villaruz  y Velarde, 28, residente ng naturang lugar.

Ang menor de edad naman ay isang grade 10 student na taga-Magsingal din, nakasakay ng Yamaha X1 na kulay itim.

Sa imbestigasyon, ang Yamaha Mio na sinasakyan  ni Villaruz ay patungong hilagang direksyon.

Nabatid na  ang Yamaha X1 na galing ng silangang direksyon ay bigla umanong tumawid  papasok sa  highway na nataon naman sa pagdating ng Yamaha Mio. Dahil dito, bumangga ang Yamaha X1 sa Yamaha Mio.

Ang dalawang driver ay agad na dinala sa Gabriela Silang General  Hospital  sa Vigan City, Ilocos Sur matapos ang aksidente kung saan ay pareho silang naka-confine ngayon. Rolando S. Gamoso


DepEd, PCTA lumagda para sa libreng broadcast lessons sa TV 

October 3, 2020 @10:54 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tinanggap ng Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association Inc. (PCTA) ang hamon dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic sa pamamagitan ng pakikipagtulungan sa Department of Education sa pagbibigay ng libreng broadcast lessons sa telebisyon.

Ito ay makaraang lumagda sa isang Memorandum of Agreement ang DepEd at PCTA para sa pagsasaayos ng television broadcasting bilang alternatibong paraan ng pagtuturo  sa mga estudyante upang maiwasan ang face-to-face classes habang nananatili ang pandemic.

Nakapaloob sa MOA, ang  DepEd ang magbibigay ng content at learning resources samantala ang PCTA’s member operators ang magpo-provide ng channel para sa libreng DepEd TV.

Gayundin, bukod sa content at learning resources na siyang gagamitin sa DepEd TV, magbibigay rin ang ahensya ng schedules at guidelines sa airing nito.

Tutulungan ng PCTA ang DepEd sa pamamagitan ng paghihikayat na dagdagan ang available channel capacity upang ma-accommodate ang pag-ere nito mula DepEd Central Office.

Nilagdaan nina DepEd Secretary Leonor M. Briones at PCTA President Jose Luis E. Dabao ang naturang MOA.

Ang PCTA  ay in-incorporte noong 1987 ni dating Senador Ramon Magsaysay Jr. bilang founding chairman  nang i-set up ng isang American expat ang kauna-unahang cable TV sa Filipinas na nasa Baguio City noong 1969.

Ang PCTA ay umbrella organization ng cable television operators sa bansa na may 360 regular members at 32 affiliate members. RNT


Navotas mayor, kinondena pagpatay sa traffic enforcer na pinugutan pa ng ulo

October 3, 2020 @10:42 AM
Manila, Philippines – Kinondena ni Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ang pagpaslang sa isa sa traffic enforcers ng lungsod na napaulat na natagpuang pugot ang ulo at isinilid sa sa ice box sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of Oliver Ignacio, one of the city’s traffic enforcers,” ani Tiangco sa kaniyang Facebook post.

Read: Navy reservist dinukot sa Navotas, ulo na lang nang makita sa Maynila

“This senseless disregard for human life should be meted out with the punishment it deserves.”

 “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ignacio. May God give them strength and fortitude in this time of grief,” dagdag pa ng alkalde. Roger Panizal


Matandang ‘bugaw’ tiklo sa Laoag City

October 3, 2020 @10:31 AM
Ilocos Norte – Arestado ang isang 67-anyos na lola na  umano’y bugaw ng mga babae sa isinagawang entrapment operation sa Brgy.51-B Nangalisan, Laoag City ng lalawigang ito.

Ang suspek ay nakilala sa pangalang Carling, biyuda, mula sa bayan ng San Nicolas.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi P/Lt. Col. Rafael Lero, hepe ng Laoag City Police Station na may mga natatanggap silang report kaugnay sa ginagawang ‘pambubugaw’  ng suspek.

Dahil dito, isang entrapment operation ang ikinasa ng kanyang grupo kung saan ay isang pulis ang nagpanggap bilang kustomer.

Dahil sa pagkakahuli sa suspek, limang mga babae na nasa edad na 20, 36, 34, 35, 35 na hinihinalang mga ibinubugaw nito  ang nasagip  ng mga awtoridad.

Sa limang babae, isa ang tubong Bacoor, Cavite; isa ang tubong Muños, Nueva Ecija; isa ang tubong-Camarines Sur; isa ang tubong-General Santos City; at isa ang tubong- Abuyog Leyte.

Nakumpiska mula sa suspek ang limang piraso ng genuine na P500 at limang piraso ng boodle money na tig-P1,000. Rolando S. Gamoso


