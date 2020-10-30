Hinihinalang Abu Sayyaf napatay sa engkwentro sa Basilan – militar
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) na napatay ang isa sa mga hinihinalang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf sa isang engkwentro sa Basilan kahapon, Oktubre 29.
Kinilala ang nasawi na si Botak, na kilalang tagasunod ni Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Furuji Indama.
Lahad ni WestMinCom chief Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr. na nakipagbarilan si Botak kasama ang dalawa nitong kasama sa pwersa ng militar sa Barangay Felang, Ungkaya Pukan.
Narekober ang M60 machine gun at isang motorsiklo pati na ang katawan ni Botak sa pinangyarihan.
Ayon pa sa militar, patuloy ang operasyon upang malambat ang mga kasamahan nito. RNT/ELM
US – Gumawa ng sariling Virtual private network (VPN) ang Google para sa desktop at cellphone.
Ito ay upang maprotektahan ang iyong impormasyon at seguridad sa isang encrypted internet connection.
Ang VPN ng Google ay para lamang sa naka-subscribe sa Google Fi para sa mga android smartphone.
Habang libre naman ito sa lahat ng 2TB Google One storage subscriber sa desktop sa US.
Palalawigin din nila ito sa mga iOS, Window, at Mac user sa ibang bansa. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nailabas na ng Department of Budget and Management ang P76.22 bilyong pondo mula sa Bayanihan to Recover as One Act o Bayanihan 2.
Ito ay kalahati na ng P140 bilyong inilaang pondo para sa naturang batas.
“With the President’s authority, the DBM has released P76.22 billion out of the P140.0 billion allocation under RA No. 11494,” ayon sa pahayag ng DBM.
Ito ay matapos kalampagin ng Senado ang departamento sa mabagal nitong paglalabas ng pondo.
Matatandaang iniutos din ni Pangulong Duterte ang mabilisang paglalabas ng pondo upang magamit agad ng mga nangangailang sektor. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippies – Tutol sa pagbabalik-ensayo ng mga atletang estudyante si Senator Pia Cayetano sa gitna ng pandemya.
“These incidents reveal that while we still do not have a vaccine for COVID-19, the risks of transmission and infection are high, even in sports leagues and training bubbles administered by professional leagues, where strict health and safety protocols are being observed and spent for,” saad ni Cayetano sa isang pahayag.
“Are the schools prepared to spend for the bubbles, the isolated quarters, and the regular testing, in addition to the usual training expenses?” dagdag nito.
Kamakailan lang ay naglabas ang technical working group sa pangunguna ng CHED ng mga alituntunin sa pagbabalik-ensayo ng mga collegiate sports training na ilalatag sa Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Disease (IATF).
Kasama rito ang hindi mandatoryong COVID-19 testing sa mga estudyante sa inihaing guidelines ng TWG-CHED.
Ngunit paiiralin ang stay-in training sa lahat ng eskwelahan na nasa GCQ at MGCQ.
“So, before we even start talking about the resumption of training, let me ask, how is their schooling? Are they getting the support they need for their education? I know many of them have returned to their homes in the provinces where access to WiFi might be weak or even non-existent. Many of them are also scholars and are in need of financial assistance. How about tutorials?” giit ng senador.
“But to resume student-athletes’ training in an unsecured environment is an entirely different matter. I’m glad many coaches also aired their concerns. Like many, I’m an avid UAAP fan who look forward to weekends of watching games but this would have to wait,” dagdag pa ni Cayetano. RNT/ELM
US – Hindi umano titigil ang 56 taong gulang na babae na magpakasal ng paulit-ulit hanggang makita nito ang kanyang Mr. Right.
Sa kasalukuyan, si Cassey ay sampung beses nang divorced.
“When I’m in a marriage and I just can’t take it anymore, I’m usually the first one to say, ‘That’s it; we’re getting a divorce, and I quit,’” saad ni Cassey sa programang ‘Dr.Phil.’
Lahad nito na ang pinakamatagal niyang relasyon ay umabot ng walong taon.
Hindi man detalyado, kwento ni Cassey na pinakasalan na niya ang lahat ng klase ng lalaki, mula sa rakista, pastor, pati na high school sweetheart.
“I don’t care how many marriages it takes; I will keep trying until I find the one that can love me.”
“You’ll never have a healthy relationship as long as you continue to get into relationships that are toxic,” sabi naman ni Dr.Phil. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Naglabas na ng polisiya ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) sa mga power distributor na bawal mamutol ng kuryente hanggang sa matapos ang taon.
“not to implement any disconnection on account of non-payment of bills until December 31, 2020 for consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC maximum lifeline consumption level,” ayon sa abiso ng ERC.
Sakop ng may low monthly electricity consumption ang mga kumukunsumo ng 200 kwh at mas mababa kada buwan.
Samantala, sa lahat naman ng konsyumer, magkakaroon ng 30 araw na palugit sa mga hindi pa nababayarang buwan ng konsumo mula nang sumailalim sa enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) at modified ECQ.
Ito ay walang interest, multa, at anumang dagdag na bayarin.
Saad pa ng ERC na lahat ng hindi pa nababayarang balance matapos ang nasabing palugit ay maaaring bayaran ng installment sa loob ng tatlong buwan na wala ring interest, multa o anumang dagdag na bayarin.
“In addition to the bill, insert DUs and RES shall inform their customers through any other available means but shall not be limited to: announcements through social media, radio station announcements, posting in bulletin boards of local government units and/or posting in the DU’s/RES’ website,” anila.
Ipinag-utos din ng ERC ang pagpapalawig ng 30 araw na palugit at no disconnection policy sa mga power generators o suppliers, Power Assets and Liabilities Management Corp., National Power Corp., National Transmission Corp., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, Independent Power Producers, Independent Power Producer Administrators and Market Operator. RNT/ELM