HOROSCOPE OCTOBER 16, 2020

Manila, Philippines- Umani ng iba’t-ibang reaksyon ang balitang ibinahagi ni Baron Geisler sa kanyang Instagram post tungkol sa pagsabak niya sa training ng Philippine Navy para maging military reservist.

Si Baron kasi ang isa sa tinaguriang bad boys sa showbiz dahil sa mga kontrobersya noon kung saan naging tatak ang kanyang pagiging lasenggo at takaw-gulo.

Sa post niya, kasama niya ang ilang members ng 511th Squadron Reserve sa Cebu City.

Para sa actor, ang pagpasok niya sa Navy ay isang malaking blessing.

Caption ng kanyang post: “My day was such a blessing.

“Thank you, Abba Father for leading and guiding me to the right path. My life’s purpose is to serve YOU and the people I meet on this journey.

“Thank you for protecting me and my family. I love You!”

Marami naman ang natuwa dahil tila tumino na ang aktor mula nang lumagay ito sa tahimik at nahanap ang tamang daan.

Ito ang ilan sa kanilang komento:

“God bless you..

“Still you choose the right path at the end of the day, for sure, God will bless you even more. Goodluck and God bless.”

“The bad boy himself. Baron has his choice for choosing the right decision for his life.

“May our creator guide you in all your journey in life.”

“After too many second chances, I hope that you make good on this one and move forward to a better version of yourself. God is good. God bless you.”

“Everybody deserves a chance or more. As long as they’re living, life will offer them chances to do good and to be good.”

“People who wanted to change for the better deserve chances. After the rough path…I hope he already found peace.”

Meron namang ibang detractors na nagsabing ningas-kugon lang daw ang pagbabago ng actor. Archie Liao