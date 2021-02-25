HRW pinasisiguro sa DOJ ang pangakong pagbabantay sa drug war ‘failures’
MANILA, Philippines – Pinasisiguro ng Human Rights Watch (HRW) sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang pangako nitong tututukan ang rekomendasyon sa sinasabing mga kapalpakan at nalabag ng pulis sa ikinasang war on drugs.
“At this juncture, the DOJ should make good on its pledges contained in this statement and ensure that their recommendations are fully implemented,” ayon kay HRW deputy Asia director Phil Robertson sa isang pahayag.
Ang komento ni Roberston ay kasunod ng pahayag ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa isang talumpati sa United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) na paglabag ng mga pulis ukol sa hindi na eksaminang mga armas ng mga nasawi na umanoy nanlaban sa operasyon ng mga pulis sa war on drugs.
Ani Guevarra, na nakumpirma ito ng inter-agency task group na binuo para mag-imbestiga sa mga naganap na patayan sa gitna ng mga sinasabing nanlaban at pulis.
“Our initial and preliminary findings confirm that in many of these cases, law enforcement agents asserted that the subject that the subject of anti-drug operations resisted arrest or attempted to draw a weapon and fight back,” ani Guevarra.
“Yet, no full examination of the weapon recovered was conducted. No verification of its ownership was undertaken,” dagdag pa niya.
Ani Robertson na ang talumpati ni Guevarra ay nagpakita ng “reality that was obvious to those in the affected communities, namely that after killings occurred, there were no subsequent police investigations into the circumstances of what took place.”
“The real name for that is impunity, and these police failures were so systematic that these oversights go well past the accidental or inadvertent failures,” dagdag pa niya.
Paniniwala rin ni Robertson na ikinasa umano ng gobyerno ang Philippines National Police bilang “hit squad” ng mga drug suspek, kung saan mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte pa umano ang nag-uudyok sa mga ito.
“The failures to investigate these killings were baked into the ‘drug war’ model from the start, with the police prepared to act because they knew that not only can they get away with it, but that they’re supposed to get away with it.”
Paulit-ulit namang itinatanggi ng Malakanyang na may basbas sa Pangulo ang mga nasabing patayan. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Malacañang na darating na sa bansa ang COVID vaccine ng Sinovac Biotech sa darating na linggo.
“Inaasahan na darating sa araw ng Linggo, itong Linggong ito, ang Sinovac. Kaya excited na tayong lahat,” lahad ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa press briefing.
“Inaasahan at least ang pinaplano natin ay sasalubungin ng mga opisyal ang pagdating ng mga bakuna.”
Maaalalang binigyan ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang emergency use authorization para sa Sinovac na epektibo ng 65.3% hanggang 91.2% ngunit 50.4% sa health workers na may COVID-19 exposure. RNT/FGDC
MANILA, Philippines — Tinapos na ni Olympic pole vault qualifier EJ Obiena ang kanyang kampanya sa European Indoors na may two golds, isang silver at isang bronze.
Nagtapos ito na 5th place kontra sa mga world-class na kalaban, ayon sa ulat.
Bumiyahe si Obiena, 25, na mag-isa sa kanyang temporary base sa Padova, Italy papuntang Germany, France at Poland dala-dala ang kanyang pole sa loob ng tatlong linggong tour.
Matapos ang kanyang final tournament sa Torun, Poland, nitong Biyenes, bumalik si Obiena sa Padova at sa kanyang main base sa Formia pero hindi umano naging madali ang kanyang biyahe.
“I’m calling it done for the indoors,” ani Obiena. “I think next competition would be in the summer during the outdoor season. Coach Vitaly plans my competitions and I trust what he thinks would be the best.”
Ayon kay Obiena, gusto umano niya dumiretso sa Tokyo mula sa Italy sa July kaya hindi na umano ito makababalik sa Pilipinas upang manatili ang focus nito kada-araw.
“I’m not yet putting my head around Tokyo,” wika nito. “I’m taking it one day at a time but still knowing it’s there. Just focusing on how I could get better. A podium finish in Tokyo is the goal and I believe it’s possible and doable.”Rico Navarro
Manila, Philippines – Pinakakasuhan na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang kasong graft at criminal charges laban sa mga opisyal na sangkot sa 2019 shipment ng P1.8 bilyong halaga ng shabu na nakatago sa tapioca starch na nasabat sa bansa.
Sa liham kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, inirekomenda ni NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor ang paglabag sa Repuiblic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Employees), RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) laban kila datubg Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino, kasalukuyang PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva, iba pang opisyal ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) at iba pang nahuli na sangkot sa nasabat na 60 bag ng tapioca starch na naglalaman ng 171 kilong shabu noong January 27, 2019.
Sa pahagay, sinabi naman ng PDEA na reresponde sila oras na matanggap nila ang mga naturang kaso. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na 45,000 education personnel mula sa private at public schools ang nabenepisyuhan ng COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).
Sa report ng Bureau of Local Employment (BLE), sinabi ni Rolly Francia, DOLE-Information and Publication Service (IPS) director na may kabuuang 45,715 education personnel na ang nakatanggap ng tulong pinansyal na P228 milyon mula sa P300 milyong budget.
“According to the Bureau of Local Employment, the program manager for CAMP for education, over PHP228 million have been given to 45,715 people both private and public in the teaching profession,” saad nito sa virtual briefing.
“The funds have been given to the beneficiaries. There’s a balance of PHP62 million of the PHP300 million allocated for this program,” saad ni Francia.
“There are no more takers, no more applicants but we are ready to dispose of the funds.”
Iginiit na may karagdagang 14,000 pang manggagawa ang makikinabang sa nasabing programa.
Sa ilalim ng CAMP, makatatanggap ang mga benepisyaryo ng one-time cash assistance na nagkakahalaga ng P5,000 para sa mga apektado ng pandemya. RNT/FGDC
MANILA, Philippines — Siniguro ng Magnolia Hotshots na babantayan nito si Calvin Abueva, na nanatiling nasa probationary status ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB), upang hindi na magbalik sa dati nitong magaspang na ugali.
Ayon sa GAB, anim na buwan ang probation ni Abueva kaya dapat itong manatiling good boy habang naglalaro sa PBA.
Sinabi ni GAB Chairman Baham Mitra na kahit nasa bagong koponan na ito ay nanatiling nasa probation period ito.
Sakaling maganda ang ipinakita nito sa kanyang probation ay tuluyang ibabalik ng ahensiya ang kanyang lisensya bilang pro basketball player.
Sinabi ng Hotshots na handa silang tulungan si Abueva sa kanyang pagbabagong buhay.
“We hereby depose and state that we individually and collectively promise, pledge and undertake that we will provide Calvin Abueva the resources and support for his continued reformation,” ayon sa Magnolia.
Gusto umano ng Hotshots na maging magandang halimbawa si Abueva sa mga kabataang umiidolo sa kanya.
Binalaan ng GAB si Abueva na nasa probationary status pa rin ito sa kabila ng pagkakatrade nito sa Magnolia mula sa Phoenix Fuel Masters.Rico Navarro