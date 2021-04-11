IATF kinalampag ni Poe sa distress calls ng PH medical frontliners

2 hours ago







MANILA, Philippines – Kinalampag ni Senador Grace Poe ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases at iba pang kinauukulang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na dinggin at kumilos kaagad sa tulong na hinihingi ng health workers na nagkakasakit at isinusulong ang kanilang buhay sa paglaban sa corona virus 2019 (COVID-19).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na lubhang naapektuhan ng pandemya ang healthcare workers habang tumataas ang kaso dahil hindi sila immune sa virus at kailangan din nila ng proteksiyon.

“As we take care of our patients, let us not forget the needs of the men and women who make sure the sick are treated. Our medical frontliners are the most important human resources that make our health system up and running,” giit ni Poe.

Sa Araw ng Kagitingan, nagsagawa ng online protest ang ilang grupo ng healthcare workers upang iparating ang kanilang kalagayan haban tinutuguan nila ang pandemya.

Hiniling nila sa pamahalaan na pagtuunan ang kanilang kalagayan dahil kahit ginagawa nila ang kanilang tungkulin, kailangan naman may sapat na kumpensasyon at pagkilala dahil mayroon din silang pamilya na dapat kailangain at kababayan na dapat arugain.

“Healthcare workers should be given what is due them under the law and what they deserve for the vital role they play amid the pandemic,” ayon kay Poe.

Kabilang dito ang risk pay, meals, transportation, accommodation at iba pang allowances na dapat ipalabas kaagada nang walang pagkaantala.”They should also be provided with proper protective gears as they wade into the COVID-19 battlefield to save lives.”

“The benefits – including those for ill or fallen health workers – under the Bayanihan Law and other pertinent laws and local policies should be given in full to them or their families to show that their selfless services are highly valued,” giit pa ni Poe.

Habang kinakapos ang healthcare system, iginiit ni Poe na pinalalawig ng hospital works kanilang oras sa trabaho at gumagawa ng multi-tasking upang tugunan ang dumadaming pasyente.

“They answer to the call of duty while battling their own fear and anxiety. We assure them that at the end of a very long day, their services are appreciated and compensated as they have their own families to attend to,” giit ni Poe.

Sinabi ni Poe na pinatingkada ng pandemya kung gagaano kalawak ang determinasyon at kapasidad ng health workers upang protektahan at iligtas ang buhay bilang pangunahing susi upang episyenteng kumilos ang health system at lipunan.

“No hospital, medical facility or country can keep patients safe unless its health workers are protected and well taken care of,” ani Poe.

Sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Law, kapag nagkasakit ang isang health worker sanhi ng COVID-19 kapag naka-duty, makatatanggap ito ng P15,000 para sa mild cases at P100,000 sa severe cases.

Makatanggap naman ng P1 milyon ang pamilya kapag namatay ang isang healthcare workers.

“The law also specified other benefits such as hazard duty pay, monthly special risk allowance, and life insurance, accommodation, transportation and meals to all public and private health workers,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes