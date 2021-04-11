Trending Now

IATF kinalampag ni Poe sa distress calls ng PH medical frontliners

April 11, 2021 @ 4:51 PM 2 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines – Kinalampag ni Senador Grace Poe  ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and  Infectious Diseases at iba pang kinauukulang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na dinggin at kumilos kaagad sa tulong na hinihingi ng  health workers na  nagkakasakit at isinusulong ang kanilang buhay sa paglaban sa corona virus 2019 (COVID-19).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na lubhang naapektuhan ng pandemya ang  healthcare workers habang tumataas ang kaso dahil hindi sila immune sa virus at kailangan din nila ng proteksiyon.

“As we take care of our patients, let us not forget the needs of the men and women who make sure the sick are treated. Our medical frontliners are the most important human resources that make our health system up and running,” giit ni Poe.

Sa Araw ng Kagitingan, nagsagawa ng online protest ang ilang grupo ng healthcare  workers upang iparating ang kanilang kalagayan haban tinutuguan nila ang  pandemya.

Hiniling nila sa  pamahalaan na pagtuunan ang kanilang kalagayan dahil kahit ginagawa nila ang kanilang tungkulin, kailangan naman may sapat na kumpensasyon at pagkilala dahil mayroon din silang pamilya na dapat kailangain at kababayan na dapat arugain.

“Healthcare workers should be given what is due them under the law and what they deserve for the vital role they play amid the pandemic,” ayon kay Poe.

Kabilang dito ang  risk pay, meals, transportation, accommodation at iba pang allowances na dapat ipalabas  kaagada nang walang pagkaantala.”They should also be provided with proper protective gears as they wade into the COVID-19 battlefield to save lives.”

“The benefits – including those for ill or fallen health workers – under the Bayanihan Law and other pertinent laws and local policies should be given in full to them or their families to show that their selfless services are highly valued,”  giit pa ni Poe.

Habang kinakapos ang healthcare  system, iginiit ni Poe na pinalalawig ng hospital works kanilang oras sa trabaho at gumagawa ng multi-tasking upang tugunan ang dumadaming pasyente.

“They answer to the call of duty while battling their own fear and anxiety. We assure them that at the end of a very long day, their services are appreciated and compensated as they have their own families to attend to,” giit ni Poe.

Sinabi ni Poe  na pinatingkada ng pandemya kung gagaano kalawak ang determinasyon at  kapasidad ng health workers upang protektahan at iligtas  ang buhay bilang pangunahing susi upang episyenteng kumilos ang health system at lipunan.

“No hospital, medical facility or country can keep patients safe unless its health workers are protected and well taken care of,” ani Poe.

Sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Law, kapag nagkasakit ang isang health worker sanhi ng COVID-19 kapag  naka-duty, makatatanggap  ito ng P15,000 para sa mild cases at P100,000 sa  severe cases.

Makatanggap naman ng P1 milyon ang pamilya kapag namatay ang isang healthcare workers.

“The law also specified other benefits such as hazard duty pay, monthly special risk allowance, and life insurance, accommodation, transportation and meals to all public and private health workers,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes


Bagong unified curfew hours sa Metro Manila, ipatutupad sa MECQ

April 11, 2021 @6:30 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Magpapatupad ng bagong unified curfew hours sa lahat ng syudad sa Metro Manila sa pagsisimula ng modified enhanced community quarantine sa Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos na ipatutupad ang 8pm hanggang 5am na unified curfew hours sa Metro Manila simula sa Lunes sa pagsisimula ng MECQ sa NCR plus.

Ito ay base sa pinagkasunduan ng Metro Manila Council na binubuo ng mga alkalde sa NCR sa kanilang pagpupulong.

Linggo nang inianusyo ng Malakanyang ang pagsasailalim sa MECQ sa NCR plus o Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, at Rizal para makontrol ang pagkalat ng COVID-19. RNT


500K doses ng Sinovac vaccine dumating na sa Pinas

April 11, 2021 @6:18 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Dumating na sa bansa ang karagdagang 500,000 doses ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines na gawa ng Sinovac.

Ang bakuna ay “on board flight PR359” mula Beijing, gamit ang A330 aircraft.

Ang Pilipinas ay bumili ng 25 million doses ng Sinovac vaccine, kung saan ang 1 milyong doses ay natanggap ng bansa noong Marso.

Bago pa dumating ang first batch ng bakunang binili ng bansa ay nakatanggap na ang Pilipinas ng isang milyong doeses ng Sinovac vaccines na dinonate ng Chinese government, at 525,600 doses ng AstraZeneca mula sa global aid initiative COVAX Facility.

Nito lamang nakaraang linggo, inaprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ang pagbabakuna sa mga senior citizens gamit ang Sinovac vaccine  sa gitna ng kakapusan ng vaccine supply.

Isang araw matapos ito, sinuspinde ng Pilipinas ang paggamit ng AstraZeneca vaccine sa mga indibiduwal na mas bata sa 60 taong gulang kasunod ng balitang blood clots na mayroong low platelet counts sa ilang recipients sa ibang bansa.

Bago pa ito, hindi naman inirekumenda ng FDA na ipagamit ang Sinovac para sa mga senior citizens, sinasabing kailangan ng mas maraming data para patunayan na ligtas at epektibo ito sa mga matatanda.

Ayon naman kay COVID-19 policy chief implementer at vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., target ng Pilipinas na mabakunahan ang 50 hanggang 70 milyong Filipino ngayong taon, subalit may ilang ahensiya ang nagpahayag ng pagdududa na ito’y maisasakatuparan. Kris Jose


Aktibidad ng Bulkang Taal patuloy; Alert Level 2 nakataas pa rin

April 11, 2021 @5:16 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Dalawang-daan at labing-anim (216) na volcanic earthquakes ang naitala sa panibagong pag-aalboroto ng bulkang Taal iniulat kaninang umaga Abril 11, 2021 (Linggo) ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Ayon sa Phivolcs bukod sa pagyanig isang mahinang pagsingaw na may taas na limang (5) metro mula sa mga fumaroles o gas vents ang naganap sa main crater ng bulkan.

Sinabi pa ng Phivolcs ang pagbuga ng sulfur dioxide o SO2 ay humigit-kumulang 1932 tonelada kada artaw nitong nakalipas na Abril 10, 2021.

Nabatid pa sa Phivolcs na nakataas sa alert level 2 ang paligid ng bulkang Taal at pinaaalalahanan ang publiko sa banta ng paulit ulit na pagputok ng bulkan, volcanic earthquake, bahagyang pagbuga ng abo at mapanganib na ipon o pagbuga ng volcanic gas ay maaaring biglaang maganap at manalasa sa mga paligid ng Taal Volcano Island o TVI.

Iminumungkahi rin ng ahensya na mahigpit na ipagbawal ang pagpasok ng sinuman malapit sa bulkan  na siyang Permanent Danger Zone o PDZ ng Bulkang Taal, lalo na malapit sa bunganga ng bulkan

Kaugnay nito pinaalalahanan din ng Phivolcs ang civil aviation na paalalahanan ang kanilang mga piloto na iwasang magpalipad ng eroplano malapit sa bulkan dahil sa naglilipanang abo at umiitsang bato na maaaring idulot ng isang biglaang pagputok ng bulkan.

Ang bulkang Taal ay itinuturing na isang aktibong bulkan dahil sa mga nakalipas na  pag-aalboroto nito.  Santi Celario


Agresibong pagkilos sa distance learning, dapat tiyakin ng DepEd – De Lima

April 11, 2021 @5:13 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Lumahok si Senador Leila De Lima sa panawagan ng mas agresibong pagkilos upang matiyak  na magpatuloy ang pagtuturo  sa pamamagitan ng lahat ng posibleng pamamaraan sa gitna ng hamon sa edukasyon na sanhi ng COVID-10 pandemic.

Sa kanyang mensahe sa ginanap na Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concern nitong Abril 11,   sinabi ni De Lima na kailangan ang pagkakaisa at tuloy-tuloy na pagkilos mula sa  lahat ng education stakeholder na sangkot upang matiyak na lumalaking epektibong miyembro ng lipunan ang ating kabataan sa  kabila ng hamon  ng pandemya.

 “We must realize that the pandemic has affected different areas in the Philippines differently. Some areas have maintained a low to zero infection rate for months already. The internet and technology access is also uneven with teachers and children in less urban communities struggling to send emails, much less stream lessons online,” aniya.

“These disparate situations call for a more nuanced approach to education with programs being tailor fit to the opportunities available and requirements needed in the various communities,” dagdag  niya.

Sinabi ni De Lima na kahit hindi pa nagsimula ang pandemya,  kitang-kita na ang ebidensiya na may krisis  na bumabalot sa edukasyon ng kabataang Filipino mula sa ipinalabas na 2018 ranking ng Pilipinas sa  Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Ayon sa PISA,  nasa ika-79 bansa ang Pilipinas sa reading comprehension sa 15-year-old at ikalawa sa huli sa parehong matematika at  siyensiya.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni De Lima  na dapat malaman natin na lubhang apektado ang ating kabataan kaysa sa matatanda sa  gitna ng pandemya at kailangan kilalanin upang tumpak at maayos na tugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan.

“Some experts are calling today’s children as the ‘Pandemic Generation.’ As the prevailing discourse and focus surrounding COVID-19 pandemic has primarily centered on its impact on adults, even less attention and regard is being given to children’s mental health and overall well-being amid the pandemic,” aniya.

“Sadly, even the initial debates about school reopening are often framed around adults and the threat of transmission among carrier asymptomatic children instead of their emerging needs as affected learners in the face of this pandemic,” giit pa ng senador.

Sa panggigiit na nagdudusa ang ating kabataan sa masamang epekto ng pandemya, tinanong ni De  Lima   na “When the country was placed under lockdown, weren’t they also forced to stay in their homes for extended periods, away from friends and classmates?”

 “When we were told to practice physical or social distancing, weren’t they also taught to keep distance from their families and other relatives? Weren’t they also deprived of the critical structure of having to prepare and go to school everyday?,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


COVID sa PNP sumampa na ng 17K; 1 patay

April 11, 2021 @5:07 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Sumampa na sa 17,194 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa hanay ng Philippine National Police.

Ito ay matapos makapagtala ng 233 pang kaso ng sakit sa hanay.

Samantala, isa pang pulis ang nasawi sa COVID-19 kaya’t 43 na ito sa kabuuan.

Gumaling naman ang karagdagang 278 tauhan ng PNP kaya’t 14,751 na ang kabuuang recoveries.

Kasalukuyan namang nagpapagaling ang 2,400 tauhan ng organisasyon. RNT/ELM


