Ilang key official ng BI, inilipat

October 16, 2020 @ 2:28 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Malugod na tinanggap ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) ang pagtatalaga sa mga bagong mamumuno ng kanilang departamento batay na rin sa kautusan ng Department of Justice. (DOJ).

Batay sa tatlong magkakahiwalay na Department Orders na inisyu ng DOJ, tatlong personnel ang inilipat sa mahahalagang posiyon sa Kagawaran.

Ang DOJ ay “mother department ng BI at may Administrative control ito sa nasabing ahensya.

Kabilang sa mga inilipat ay si Atty. Candy Tan, na dating naka-assigned sa BI Main office bilang Attorney III, ay itinalaga itong Acting Chief ng  BI’s Port Operations Division kung saan pinalitan si Grifton Medina at inilipat ito bilang Bureau’s Chief of the Personnel Section.

Itinalaga naman na pamunuan ang Board of Discipline si Atty Ronaldo Ledesma na dating pinamunuan ang Board of Special Inquiry and Training.

Ang nasabing Board ay binubuo ng limang Abogado na hahawak sa mga Administrative cases sa ahensya.

“We welcome these new assignments given by the DOJ,” punto ni BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

“We trust the wisdom of the Secretary of Justice, and we hope that these changes in heads would allow us to further improve the quality of service that the BI provides.”  JAY Reyes


Ilang sinehan sa MGCQ areas magbubukas; kapasidad limitado

October 16, 2020 @3:39 PM
Manila, Philippines – Binuksan na ang sinehan sa mga malls sa lugar na nasa ilalim ng Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) ngunit mayroong limitadong kapasidad.

Ilan dito ay nagtakda lamang ng kanilang 30 porsyento at tinitiyak na susunod sa health protocol kasama na ang paglalagay ng declaration form.

Ipatutupad din ng iba ang ‘three seats apart’ para mapanatili ang social distancing.

Pinag-aaralan na rin ng ibang pamunuan ng mga mall ang paglalagay ng ventilation system sa loob ng sinehan.

“Once there is a government regulation on this one, we will be following any of the health and safety guidelines as required for health and safety for our customers,” paliwanag ni Bomboy Lim, General Manager, Robinsons Movieworld.

Samantala, mayroon namang naglunsad ng open-air drive-through cinemas. RNT/FGDC


COVID testing output ng bansa mababawasan dahil sa pagpapatigil ng PRC – Dizon

October 16, 2020 @3:27 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ni National Action Plan against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon na mababawasan ang testing capacity ng bansa dahil sa desisyon ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC) na itigil ang kanilang COVID-19 testing na nakaasa sa PhilHealth.

“Napakalaking bagay ang paghinto ng Red Cross. So, aasahan natin na bababa ang testing output natin dahil sa pagsara ng Red Cross dito sa mga araw na ito hangga’t hindi masettle ‘yung issue sa PhilHealth,” punto ni Dizon sa press conference.

Kamakailan nga ay inanunsyo ng Red Cross na hindi na sila tatanggap ng mga COVID test na PhilHealth ang magbabayad dahil sa lumolobong utang nito.

Tatagal naman ang tigil operasyon hanggang sa mabayaran ang P930,993,000.

Tiwala naman si Dizon na agad nila itong mareresolba. RNT/FGDC


Reno balik-merkado na

October 16, 2020 @3:15 PM
Manila, Philippines – Maaari nang mabili muli sa merkado ang liver spread na Reno matapos makakuha ng certificate of product registration (CPR) sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Itong liver spread wala ng kulang na dokumento at pumasa sa ating panuntunan,” ayon kay FDA head Eric Domingo sa isang panayam sa Teleradyo.

Matatandaang ipinagbawal ng FDA ang pagbili ng mga produktong hindi nakarehistro sa kanilang ahensya kung saan kasama rito ang Reno.

“Upon extensive search of FDA databases, the mentioned liver spread failed to secure a CPR. Thus, the FDA has a responsibility to inform the public, through an advisory, that Reno Brand Liver Spread is not registered,” ani FDA. RNT/ELM


Lacson nangangambang magkaroon sa reenacted budget sa 2021

October 16, 2020 @3:02 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinangangambahan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na magkaroon ng reenacted budget sa 2021 kapag nasunod  ang kagustuhan ng Mababang Kapulungan na isumite ang General Appropriations  Bill (GAB) sa November 5 o 6.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kapag ganoon ang nangyari,  walang katiyakan na  maisasabatas ang GAB sa takdang panahono bago magtapos ang Disyembre.

“If the House of Representatives’ transmittal of the General Appropriations Bill to the Senate will be on Nov. 5 or 6, there is no assurance that we can pass the budget on time and thus avoid a re-enacted budget,” giit ni Lacson.

Ipinagtataka ni Lacson na kung ipinangako nila  kay Pangulong Duterte na maipapasa ang GAB  sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Oct.16, bakit sa  November 5 nila isusumite ang panukala sa Senado

“As they have promised the President, they will approve the GAB on third and final reading today, Oct. 16, and it only takes one week to print, so why Nov. 5?”  tanong ni Lacson.

“Not only is the delay unacceptable. It is difficult to understand, unless there are plans to amend the bill after the third reading.”

Ipinaalala din ni Lacson sa liderato ng Mababang Kapulungan na dapat sumunod sila sa  Art. VI, Sec. 26 ng Saligang Batas na nagsasabing: “Upon the last reading of a bill, no amendment thereto shall be allowed…xxx”

“Amid promises of “best efforts” to transmit the budget bill by end-October, if the House still ends up transmitting the bill on Nov. 5, does it mean that the description “House of the People” is all lip service,” himutok ng senador.  Ernie Reyes


Pasig River Ferry Service balik-ops na

October 16, 2020 @2:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Bukas na sa publiko ang serbisyo ng Pasig River Ferry Service makaraang dalawang araw itong suspendihin dahil sa mga nakaharang na water hyacinths sa Pasig River.

Ayon kay Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, umaarangkada na ang operasyon ng PRFS mula Escolta Station sa Binondo, Manila hanggang  Nagpayong Station sa Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

“Pinagbuhatan, Pasig to Escolta [is now open]. Biyahe 7 a.m. nag-start (Trips started at 7 a.m.),” paliwanag ni Pialago.

Mula sa Escolta Station, ang susunod na istasyon ay ang Lawton sa  Quiapo, Manila; susundan ng  Pureza PUP sa Santa Mesa, Manila; Santa Ana at Lambingan Stations sa Santa Ana, Manila; Valenzuela sa Makati, Hulo sa Mandaluyong; Guadalupe sa Makati; at patungong San Joaquin at  Nagpayong Stations (Pinagbuhatan) sa Pasig City.

Hindi kasama rito ang ruta ng Plaza Mexico sa Intramuros, Manila, at Maybunga Station sa Pasig. RNT/FGDC/Jay Reyes 


