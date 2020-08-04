Trending Now

Inaway ng misis, mister nagbigti sa puno ng niyog

August 4, 2020 @ 10:36 AM 53 mins ago
Bacolod City – Naburyong matapos awayin ng kanyang misis, isang mister ang nagpakamatay sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigti sa puno ng niyog sa lungsod na ito.

Wala nang buhay nang matagpuan ang 33-anyos na traysikad driver at residente ng Brgy. Sum-ag, Bacolod City .

Batay sa report ng Bacolod City Police Station 9, kagabi (Agosto 3) nang makita ng kanyang asawa ang biktima nakabitin sa puno ng niyog na may taas 22-metro.

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya na bago ang insidente, nag-away ang biktima at kanyang asawa dahil ayaw paawat ng suspek sa kanyang bisyong droga at alak.

Kuwento ng misis, hindi sa kanya tumabi sa pagtulog ang biktima at inakala niyang sa kubo nila ito natulog hanggang sa nakita na lamang niyang nakabigti at wala nang buhay.

Nabatid na dating sumuko ang biktima sa “Oplan Tokhang” pero muling bumalik sa kanyang mga bisyo. Mary Anne Sapico

Nagpanggap na empleyado ng WHO, inaresto sa Baguio

August 4, 2020 @10:50 AM
Manila, Philippines – Kulong ang isang 39-anyos na lalaki matapos mabuking ang pagpapanggap niyang empleyado ng World Health Organization (WHO) para makalagpas sa mga checkpoint sa Baguio City ang mga ipinupuslit niyang locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

Kinilala ng Baguio City Police Office-Station 9 ang naaresto na si Ernesto Burro Ferrer, Jr., isang driver.

Sa imbestigasyon, pagsapit sa isang checkpoint ay pinara ng mga naka-duty na mga pulis ang sasakyan ni Ferrer upang tingnan ang mga sakay niya sa sasakyan bilang bahagi ng ipinatutupad na quarantine checkpoint protocols.

Nabatid na sa loob ng sasakyan ay nakasakay ang apat na LSIs at ang karelyebo sa manibela ni Ferrer na si Romer Sunga Meneses, residente ng Pampanga.

Nang hanapan ng dokumento, kumpleto naman ang hawak ng LSIs samantalang sina Ferrer at Meneses ay walang maipakita.

Habang tinatanong ng pulisya, naglabas si Ferrer ng ID ng WHO at nagpakilalang empleyado ng nasabing ahensiya.

Pero nang beripikahin ni P/Cpl. Sharon Patacsil kay WHO Public Information Officer Gina Maramag kung totoong empleyado nila si Ferrer, nabatid na peke ang ipinakitang ID ng suspek.

Inamin ni Ferrer na ginawa lang niya ang naturang ID at maging ang mga inilagay niyang WHO signage sa sasakyan para makapagpuslit ng LSIs papasok sa Baguio.

Nahaharap sa kasong falsification of documents at usurpation of authority at paglabag sa RA 11332 o “Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases” si Ferrer. Rolando Gamoso

Pangungurakot ng PhilHealth mafia, inisa-isa ni Lacson sa Senate probe

August 4, 2020 @10:39 AM
Manila, Philippines – Inisa-isa ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang bilyun-bilyong pangungurakot ng sindikatong mafia sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) sa ginaganap ng imbestigasyon ng Committee of the Whole ng Senado.

Sa kanyang opening statement, sinabi ni Lacson na lubha nang madumi at tila mabahong kanal ang PhilHealth na monopolisado ng matataas na opisyal na hindi nawawalan ng pamamaraan kung paano kukurakutin ang pondi ng ahensya.

“And for good reason. PhilHealth is a murky, stinking swamp that many of its good and well-meaning people from the officials to their rank-and-file employees want drained, not just of some corrupt but well-entrenched officials who do not seem to run out of malevolent schemes to enrich themselves, but of a deeply rooted, mafia-like syndicate that controls the resources of the corporation, and habitually manipulate its financial records, that even the COA seems helpless in the conduct of their regular audit,” paliwanag ni Lacson.

“If we look closely enough, the story only revolves around the same cast of characters – a circle of high-ranking officials who manage to hog their seats despite the change of leadership and detailed anomalies that we already unearthed in the past,” dagdag ni Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson na ito ang ilan sa mga anomalya na kanyang natuklasan sa ahensiya:

· Sangkot si Atty. Rodolfo “Jojo” del Rosario, ngayon ay Senior Vice President ng Legal Sector, sa masalimuot na isyu: bilang signatory ng “conflict of interest” na kontrata sa pag-upa sa pagitan ng Duque-owned Educational and Medical Development Corporation (EMDC) at PhilHealth sa tanggapan nito sa Region 1; at bilang OIC ng IT Management Department na nilustay ang multi-milyong kontribusiyon ng Accenture, Inc. noong 2012; at dalawang magkakasunod na Zero Performance Ratings ng Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) sa Legal Sector.

· Minanipula din nina Dr. Israel “Ish” Fargas, ang SVP for Health Finance Policy Sector; at Corporate Secretary Jonathan Mangaoang, ang alegasyon ng PhilHelath Board’s grave abuse of discretion sa pamamagitan ng pagbabaligtasd ng final at executory judgment ng Court of Appeal sa tatlong buwang suspensiyon ng Perpetual Succour Hospital’s three-month suspension at multang P10,000.

Nagbulag-bulagan din si Dr, Fargas sa notoryus at maling patakaran na tinawag na

All Case Rate or ACR Payment Scheme ng PhilHealth kaya nalugi ang ahensiya ng malaki sa overpayment at pangloloko;

· Akuasao si Mr. Dennis Mas, SVP for Management Services Sector, sa Ombudsman bilang sangkot sa scam na pamemeke ang resibo sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) at nabigo din siyang ilantad ang undesirable record ng limang na-promote na PhilHealth personnel sa kabila ng pagkakasangkot sa big-time scam.

Sinabi pa ni Lacson na sa loob ng limang taon, mula 2014 hanggang 2018 – na wala sa website ng COA and 2019 report, ibinahagi ng senador ang mga sumusunod:

* Nitong December 31, 2018 – Disallowances: P6.64 Billion

* Nitong December 31, 2017 – Disallowances: P6.12 Billion

* Nitong December 31, 2016 – Disallowances: P5.08 Billion

* Nitong December 31, 2015 – Disallowances: P5.02 Billion

* Nitong December 31, 2014 – Disallowances: P3.98 Billion

“Notice PhilHealth’s recurring pattern of violations of auditing rules in terms of suspensions, disallowances and charges,” ayon kay Lacson.

Ngayon, aniya, Kahit sa gitna ng global pandemic, nagpapatuloy ang PhilHealth na harapin ang sunod-sunod na anomalya, na kinasasangkutan ng tatlong mamahalagang isyu na inaalam natin.

Aniya, kabilang dito ang:

1. PhilHealth’s overpriced ICT equipment;

2. Manipulation of PhilHealth’s financial statements; at

3. The highly irregular implementation of advanced payments to health care institutions through the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism policy, among other corrupt practices.

“We dare ask: Why would maternity care package providers and freestanding dialysis centers which do not even cater to COVID-19 patients receive COVID-19 advance payments from PhilHealth? You can see P226M released to freestanding dialysis centers and P4.7M released package providers,” tanong ni Lacson.

Inihalimbawa ni Lacson ang limang snagay ng pribadong freestanding dialysis center, ang Braun Avitum Dialysis Center Manila, na kamakailan tumanggap ng kabuuang P45,176,518 sa loob lamang ng ilang araw. Habang ang, Ospital ng Maynila, isang public hospital sa kabila ng ilang apela, hindi pa binabayaran ng PhilHealth ang kanilang reimbursement sa halagang P19M.

“Suffice it to say Mr. President, this is the reason why we are gathered here yet again to conduct this inquiry not only in aid of legislation, but more importantly in aid of the more than 104M members and dependents of PhilHealth, as well as all the taxpayers of this country,” ayon kay Lacson.

“A renowned American author, Henry David Thoreau, once wrote: There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root. That is why we are grateful to have people like former PhilHealth Board Member Alejandro Cabading, former HEA to the PhilHealth president Col. Etrobal Laborte; and former anti-fraud officer Atty. Thorrsson Keith, who are with us today, albeit virtually,” giit ni Lacson.

“We vow to help them hack the branches, and most compellingly, strike the root of the evil that besets PhilHealth,” dagdag pa ng senador. Ernie Reyes

‘Price freeze’ sa basic goods, hirit ni Imee sa DTI

August 4, 2020 @10:27 AM
Views: 36
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na magpatupad agad ng ‘price freeze’ sa lahat ng pangunahing bilihin upang mapigilan ang mapagsamantalang negosyante sa panahon ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine o MECQ.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Marcos, tiyak na sasamantalahin ng mga tiwaling negosyante ang 15 araw na MECQ na ibinalik ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at malamang na itaas ng mga ito ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin sa mga merkado.

Dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso ng COVID-19, kamakailan ay idineklara ng Pangulo ang pagbabalik ng MECQ sa Metro Manila at sa ilang karatig probinsya ng 15 araw na nagsimula nitong Agosto 4 at magtatapos sa 18.

“Price freeze ang dapat na ipatupad ng DTI! Tiyak na sasamantalahin na naman kasi ng mga salbaheng negosyante ang sitwasyon at itataas nila ang kanilang mga paninda kahit naghihirap na ang mga kababayan natin,” pahayag ni Marcos.

Ayon kay Marcos, nauna nang idineklara ng DTI, Department of Agriculture (DA) at Department of Health (DOH) sa pamamagitan ng isang joint memorandum ang pagpapatupad ng price freeze matapos isailalim ni Duterte ang bansa sa State of Public Health Emergency noong panahong umiiral ang Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“Kahit 15 days lang ang MECQ, sasamantalahin pa rin ito ng mga salbaheng negosyante. At price freeze pa rin ang katapat nila, pero siyempre kailangan kumilos at magtrabaho ang mga taga-DTI para tingnan ang presyo ng mga basic commodities,” paliwanag ni Marcos.

Binigyan diin pa ni Marcos na kailangang bantayan ang presyo ng manok, baboy, isda, mantika, noodles, bigas, de latang sardinas, tinapay at iba pang mahahalagang produkto na kalimitan ay binibili ng mahihirap na consumers o mamimili.

“Hirap na hirap na talaga sa buhay ang bawat pamilya dahil sa COVID, kaya dapat bantayan ang presyo ng mga basic commodities. Kailangang mapahinto ang mga negosyanteng ito at ipakulong ang mahuhuling nagtataas ng presyo ng kanilang paninda,” galit na pahayag ni Marcos. Ernie Reyes

Cavite gov naglabas ng MECQ rules; ‘jowa’ passes, lamay bawal muna

August 4, 2020 @10:21 AM
Share

Manila, Philippines – Nagpatupad ang probinsya ng Cavite province ng hanggang 20 guidelines, batay sa Facebook post ni Governor Jonvic Remulla ngayong Martes, August 4.

Kasama niyang inilahad dito na kanselado ang ‘jowa passes’ maging ang mga pagsasara ng ilang establisimyento at pagbabawal sa lamay.

Ang mga sumusunod ang nakalahad sa Facebook post:

1. One member of every household will get a non-transferable quarantine pass or q-pass.

2. A “stay-at-home” order is in effect and those wandering outside their homes without a q-pass will be fined.

3. Factories will continue operating.

4. Employees are required to present their work ID and work schedule from their human resources division at checkpoints.

5. All modes of public transport can operate if they will serve factories and essential workers. Social distancing rules shall apply.

6. Each town or city will implement a policy for market runs.

7. Curfew hours are from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

8. Golf courses are closed.

9. Malls will reimpose a “local residents” protocol, except for Tagaytay, Trece Martires, Indang and Amadeo.

10. Mall operations will be limited to essential banks, supermarkets and pharmacies. Department stores will be closed.

11. All restaurants are banned from offering dine-in services.

12. Construction for public and private will be allowed at full capacity subject to monitoring and enforcement by public works department for state projects and by the local government or labor department for private projects.

13. Barangay checkpoints shall be enforced.

14. Tiangges, barber shops, salons and computer shops will be closed.

15. The public is banned from changing their residence.

16. Unofficial travel will be strictly limited and all “jowa” passes are canceled. Prior to the MECQ, Cavite allowed residents to cross towns without a travel pass to visit their boyfriend or girlfriend.

17. A liquor ban will be up to mayors.

18. Wakes are banned.

19. The public should refrain from being smart alecks in questioning pandemic protocols. “Bago magtanong ay tandaan: Bawal ang pilosopo, bawal ang ‘paano kung…’ at PLEASE READ AGAIN,” said Remulla.

20. Inter-Province travel will be restricted to purposes of official business.

Samantala, ang karagdagang impormasyon aniya ay kanyang iaaanunsyo sa Facebook livestream mamayang 4 p.m. RNT/FGDC

Rally dagdag-trabaho sa mga pulis – Sinas

August 4, 2020 @10:15 AM
Share

Manila, Philippines – Dagdag sa trabaho lamang para kay National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Major General Debold Sinas ang pagpoprotesta ng mga raliyista sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Ito ang inanunsyo ni Sinas sa kanilang hybrid meeting sa House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability.

Sa gitna ng pagpupulong, tinanong ni Anakalusugan party-list Representative Mike Defensor si Sinas kung paano napatutupad ng pulisya ang health protocols sa protesta.

“Kung ako tatanungin, kung pwede huwag na talaga sanang mag-rally. Kasi kapag nagra-rally sa kalsada, maharangan yung naglalakad,” tugon ni Sinas.

“Tsaka dagdag-trabaho pa rin kasi ita-transport pa namin yung mga tao namin na magbabantay sa kanila hangga’t uuwi sila. So harang din yun sa kalye,” dagdag pa nito.

Sinisiguro naman aniya ng kapulisan na may mga face mask ang nagpoprotesta at raliyista.

Gayundin kung saan may suot na protective gear ang kanilang mga tauhan.

“Ang proteksyon ng mga tao namin, we use our field uniform plus nagpagawa kami ng raincoat at the same time PPE-type na siya,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC

