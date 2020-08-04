Inaway ng misis, mister nagbigti sa puno ng niyog

August 4, 2020 @10:21 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nagpatupad ang probinsya ng Cavite province ng hanggang 20 guidelines, batay sa Facebook post ni Governor Jonvic Remulla ngayong Martes, August 4.
Kasama niyang inilahad dito na kanselado ang ‘jowa passes’ maging ang mga pagsasara ng ilang establisimyento at pagbabawal sa lamay.
Ang mga sumusunod ang nakalahad sa Facebook post:
1. One member of every household will get a non-transferable quarantine pass or q-pass.
2. A “stay-at-home” order is in effect and those wandering outside their homes without a q-pass will be fined.
3. Factories will continue operating.
4. Employees are required to present their work ID and work schedule from their human resources division at checkpoints.
5. All modes of public transport can operate if they will serve factories and essential workers. Social distancing rules shall apply.
6. Each town or city will implement a policy for market runs.
7. Curfew hours are from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
8. Golf courses are closed.
9. Malls will reimpose a “local residents” protocol, except for Tagaytay, Trece Martires, Indang and Amadeo.
10. Mall operations will be limited to essential banks, supermarkets and pharmacies. Department stores will be closed.
11. All restaurants are banned from offering dine-in services.
12. Construction for public and private will be allowed at full capacity subject to monitoring and enforcement by public works department for state projects and by the local government or labor department for private projects.
13. Barangay checkpoints shall be enforced.
14. Tiangges, barber shops, salons and computer shops will be closed.
15. The public is banned from changing their residence.
16. Unofficial travel will be strictly limited and all “jowa” passes are canceled. Prior to the MECQ, Cavite allowed residents to cross towns without a travel pass to visit their boyfriend or girlfriend.
17. A liquor ban will be up to mayors.
18. Wakes are banned.
19. The public should refrain from being smart alecks in questioning pandemic protocols. “Bago magtanong ay tandaan: Bawal ang pilosopo, bawal ang ‘paano kung…’ at PLEASE READ AGAIN,” said Remulla.
20. Inter-Province travel will be restricted to purposes of official business.
Samantala, ang karagdagang impormasyon aniya ay kanyang iaaanunsyo sa Facebook livestream mamayang 4 p.m. RNT/FGDC
