Indian variant pumasok na sa UK, kinatatakutan na

April 17, 2021 @ 9:45 PM 3 hours ago
Views: 28
United Kingdom-Kinatatakutan na sa United Kingdom ang pagpasok ng bagong coronavirus disease o COVID-19 variant na galing sa India.

Sa pagsusuri ng Public Health England, may natagpuang 77 taong nagtataglay ng B.1.517 variant na tinatawag na Indian variant.

Dahil na rin sa pagpasok ng Indian variant sa UK, iminumungkahi na ng mga health expert na lahat ng dumarating mula sa India sa UK ay i-quarantine muna sa mga hotel at suriin bago sila payagang makalabas at pumunta sa nais nilang puntahan sa bansa.

Bumagsak na ang impeksyon sa UK dahil sa matagal na pambansang lockdown, ayon kay Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at nakatulong din umano ang mabilisan at malawakang pagbabakuna.

Kaya naman, nagsimula nang magbukas ang ekonomiya ng nasabing bansa ngunit ngayo’y nanganganib umanong babalik ang pandemya kung hindi makokontrol ang Indian variant.

Hindi pa malinaw kung itong variant ang tinatawag sa India na kambal na variant na pinangalanang E484Q and L452R ng India Health Ministry at nadiskubre nitong katapusan ng Pebrero at idineklarang Indian variant nitong Marso 2021.

Kakaiba umano ang variant na ito mula sa ibang mga variant gaya ng orig, UK variant, South Africa variant at Brazil variant.

Mas nakahahawa umano ito kumpara sa iba at may kakayahang iwasan ang mga depensa ng katawan laban sa COVID-19.

Hindi naman malinaw kung kasama na ang variant na ito sa mga dahilan kung bakit naglalaro na sa 200,000 kada araw ang dinadapuan ng pandemya sa India bagama’t itinuturo na ang orig na virus at UK variant ang nananalasa ngayon.

Matatandaang pumapangalawa ang Brazil sa United States sa rami ng biktima ng pandemya kamakailan subalit nilagpasan ito ng India nitong Abril 10, 2021 dahil sa mabilis na paglaganap ng virus.

Umaabot na rin ng libo halos araw-araw ang namamatay sa India sa nakaraang isang linggo bagama’t nananatiling naglalaro sa mahigit 2,000-3,000 araw-araw ang patay sa Brazil. Fred Cabalbag


Canada, nasa third wave na sa COVID-19; lockdown lalong pinaigting

April 17, 2021 @9:35 PM
Views: 28
Canada-Natataranta na ang pamahalaang Canada sa pagsirit nang todo ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 kahit itinuturing ito ng nasabing pamahalaan na maaaring huling hininga na ng pandemya.

Ayon kay Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair ng Ontario science advisory group, ngayon lang nagaganap ang hindi nangyayari sa nakalipas na panahon ng pandemya.

Hindi lang sa Ontario kundi sa buong Canada nagaganap umano ang hindi na normal na operasyon ng mga ospital gaya ng pag-apaw ng mga ito kaya napipilitan na silang gumawa ng field hospitals.

Sa ganitong uri ng mga ospital, helikopter na ang ginagamit para kunin ang mga may malalang sakit at gamutin sa malayong lugar at ihiwalay ang mga ito sa kanilang mga pamila.

Tumatanggap na rin ng mga may edad na pasyente ang mga ospital ng mga bata.

Napag-alamang may 35 porsyentong pagdami ng mga naoospital, mahigit 20% pagdami ng itinatakbo sa mga intensive care unit o mga severe at critical ang kalagayan at 38% ng pagdami ng patay.

Ang Ontario na may pinakamaraming mamamayan ang higit umanong inaatake ng COVID-19 bagama’t lahat ng lalawigan ay may mga pagdami rin ng mga biktima.

Ayon sa Health Canada, tatlong virus ng COVID-19 ang nananalasa: ang orig na virus, ang UK variant at ang Brazil variant.

Higit umanong nakahahawa at nakamamatay ang UK at Brazil variant kumpara sa orig at tinatamaan ng mga ito lalo na ang mga hindi senior citizen.

Dahil dito, muling nagpairal ng mahigpit na mga lockdown si Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, lalo na sa Ontario, sa pamamagitan ng deklarasyon ng state of emergency at kautusang walang labasan ng bahay hanggang Mayo 15, 2021.

Nagtayo na rin ang pamahalaan ng mga checkpoint para pigilin ang mga tagusang pagbiyahe sa mga probinsya, gayundin iniutos ang pagtigil sa mga hindi mahahalagang gawaing pangkonstruksyon.

Isinara rin lahat ang mga golf course, playground, basketball court at soccer field.

Ipinagbawal din ang anomang pagtitipon sa labas ng mga tahanan ng mga hindi magkakabahay.

Sa ngayon, may kabuuan nang biktima sa Canada na 1,106,062 at 23,541 ang patay mula rito. Fred Cabalbag


Melai, kinastigo sa pagiging madamot!

April 17, 2021 @5:21 PM
Views: 63
Manila, Philippines – Sentro ngayon ng panlilibak si Melai Cantiveros dahil sa kanyang prinsipyo sa pagtulong lalo na sa kanyang mga kamag-anak.

Nagbitiw kasi ng salita ang TV host-comedienne na huwag daw siyang asahan ng mga kamag-anak na magbibigay ng pangmatrikula sa kanilang mga anak.

Dito sumama ang loob ng kanyang mga kadugo na nakakaalam ng buhay niya na galing sa wala bago pinasok ang showbiz at nagkapangalan. Kesyo yumabang na raw ito porke’t nakaahon sa buhay.

Katwiran naman ng mga tagadepensa ni Melai, hindi raw ito masisisi kung ganito ang kanyang panuntunan. Maliliit pa nga raw naman silang magkakapatid ay natuto na silang magbanat ng buto.

Kung anuman daw ang rangya o suwerteng tinatamasa ni Melai ay pinagpaguran niya ‘yon nang hindi umaasa sa kanyang mga kamag-anak.

Nais lang daw ipamulat ni Melai sa kanyang mga kamag-anak ang mahahalagang aral sa buhay. Ronnie Carrasco III


Panukalang magpapalakas sa regulasyon ng medical insurance providers, inihain ni Bong Go

April 17, 2021 @5:01 PM
Views: 50
Manila, Philippines – Inihain ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang  Senate Bill No. 2133 na sususog sa mga amyenda sa Presidential Decree No. 1460, mas kilala bilang ‘The Insurance Code of 1978’, upang mapalakas ang mga regulasyon sa pamamahala ng health maintenance organizations (HMOs) na magbibigay ng maayos at abot-kayang pangangalaga sa kalusugan ng mga Filipino.

“The coronavirus disease has underscored to many Filipinos the need to invest in health care. As insurance markets become more competitive, we have to be pro-active, revisit our policies and ensure that the necessary safeguards are in place to protect public interest,” sabi ni Go.

“Market access alone is not enough. Regulatory reforms are also needed if we want to ensure fair and vigorous competition,” dagdag niya.

Ipinunto ng senador na ang insurance, pre-need at HMO-regulated entities ay may malaking kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa.

Ang Life insurance, non-life insurance, at mutual benefit associations ay nakapagtala ng industry asset base na P1.72 trillion sa second quarter ng  2019, katumbas ng 11.79% increase mula sa P1.54 trillion na nai-recorded sa kaparehong panahon ng nakaraang taon.

Ang HMOs, ay may paglago ng industry assets grew mula sa P32.91 billion noong 2017 tungo sa P38.96 billion noong 2018.

Ang total revenue naman nito ay lumago ng 15% mula P39.32 billion na naging P45.30 billion.

Sa ilalim ng Executive Order 192 s. 2015, ang  Insurance Commission ay nabigyan ng hurisdiksyon sa HMOs sa bansa.

“Bagamat mabigat ang pasakit na idinulot ng kasalukuyang pandemya, pagkakataon rin ito upang maisaayos at mas mapabuti ang mga polisiya at patakaran ng gobyerno para maging mas handa at protektado ang mga Pilipino sa anumang krisis na darating,” ani Go. ######


25 ulit tumba sa pandemya sa CAMANAVA

April 17, 2021 @5:00 PM
Views: 47
Manila, Philippines – Patay ang 25 indibidwal sa COVID-19 sa Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas-Valenzuela (CAMANAVA) area sa pinakahuling ulat ng mga city health offices ng mga nabanggit na lungsod.

Labinglima ang patay sa Caloocan City nitong Abril 16 at lumobo sa 1,793 ang active cases.  Pumalo na sa 22, 617  ang total confirmed cases, kung saan 20,168 na ang gumaling at 656 na ang namatay.

Apat naman ang natodas sa Navotas nitong Abril 15 at 1,060 ang active cases makaraang 109 ang magpositibo at 96 ang gumaling.  Sumampa na sa 9,748 ang tinamaan ng COVID sa lungsod, at sa bilang na ito ay 8,405 na ang gumaling at 283 na ang namatay.

Tatlo naman ang namatay sa Malabon nitong Abril 16 at 371 na ang COVID death toll sa lungsod.  Maliban dito, 143 ang nadagdag na confirmed cases at sa kabuuan ay 11,235 na ang positive cases, 875 dito ang active cases.  Sa kabilang banda, 94 naman ang gumaling.

Nagkaroon ng pagbabago sa datos ng mga gumaling sa Barangay Santulan dahil napag-alamang namatay ang pasyente at hindi kasama sa bilang ng mga gumaling. Mula 403 ay magiging 402 na lamang ang mga gumaling sa Barangay Santulan.

Tatlo naman ang binawian ng buhay sa Valenzuela City nitong Abril 16 at 1,235 ang active cases matapos na 178 ang gumaling ngunit 198 naman ang magpositibo.  Pumanhik na sa 15, 243 ang nasapul ng pandemya sa siyudad, kung saan 13,633 na ang gumaling at 375 na ang namatay. Merly Iral


Alamin: Mga iskwelahan sa Metro Manila na gagawing isolation centers

April 17, 2021 @4:53 PM
Views: 55
Manila, Philippines – Pansamantalang agawing quarantine facility ang ilang paaralan para sa COVID patients simula ngayong buwan.

Kasama na rito ang hindi nagagamit na silid-aralan sa De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB).

Nakikipag-ugnayan na sila sa opisyal ng PRC na nangangasiwa sa isolation facilities upang matiyak ang lahat ng protocols at guidelines.

Ilan pa rito ang sumang-ayon na magkaroon ng quarantine facility tulad ng Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, De La Salle University (DSLU), Adamson University, at mga elementarya at highschool sa Metro Manila. RNT/FGDC


