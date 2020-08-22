Trending Now

Isko: Produktong may ‘Manila, province of China’ i-report

Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ang publiko na sakaling makakita sila na anumang produkto na may tatak na “Manila, Province of China” ay agad itong ipagbigay alam sa kanilang tanggapan.

Ang naturang pahayag ni Domagoso ay batay sa ipinost nito sa kanyang Twitter account kung saan sinabi ng alkalde na agad nitong ipasasara ang kanilang negosyo o establisyemento lalo na kung ang mga ito ay nag-ooperate sa lungsod ng Maynila.

“Kapag may nakita pa po kayong “Manila, Province of China” labels sa mga produkto, please do not hesitate to report it. Ipasasara ko po yan. Always check the label,” saad sa post ni Domagoso.

Ang naturang pahayag ni Domagoso ay nag-ugat makaraang magsagawa ng sorpresang inspeksyon ang Bureau of Permits sa pangunguna ni Dir. Levi Facundo sa Binondo, Manila sa mga establisimyento na nagbebenta ng beauty products na may mga tatak na “Manila, Province of China” na nagresulta sa pagkakasara ng mga stalls at warehouses ng mga ito.

Bunsod nito ay agad na sumulat si Domagoso sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa nasabing insidente gayundin sa pamunuan ng Bureau of Immigration upang hilingin na ipa-deport ang dalawang Chinese national na nagmamay-ari umano ng mga ipinasarang establisyemento sa Binondo.

Saad pa sa Twitter post ng alkalde, tiniyak nito na kahit nasa gitna umano ng pandemya ay hindi nito palalagpasin ang isyu ng panghihimasok sa soberanya ng bansa.

“Baka mina-mindset na tayo ng mga yan. Magulat na lang tayo, kung sino-sino na ang nasa bakuran natin. Magulat na lang tayo, iba na ang sagot ng mga bata sa Araling Panlipunan.” JAY Reyes


Kris Bernal itinanggi na 'anorexic beauty'

Manila, Philippines – Aminado ang Kapuso actress na si Kris Bernal na naging tampulan siya ng panlalait sa netizens.

Dahil tao lamang, inamin din niya na nasasaktan siya at naaapektuhan ng mga masasakit na komento sa kanya ng bashers.

Hirit pa niya, maraming beses na rin daw na naging biktima siya ng body-shaming.

Katunayan, kung ano-ano raw ang itinawag sa kanya tulad ng ‘anorexic’ o ‘bulimic beauty.’

Paglilinaw naman niya, hindi raw siya ‘anorexic’ o ‘bulimic’ dahil sa siya ay isang ‘ectomorph.’

Paliwanag niya, ang isang ‘ectomorph’ ay isang taong hindi tumataba dahil nasa ‘genes’ na niya ang hindi pag-gain ng weight.

“Even though I love fitness so much, it’s not always a perfect journey. Alam niyo, I’m naturally thin. I’m naturally small. And may mga tao talagang nagba-bash sa akin.

“Like, sasabihin nila, anorexic daw ako, bulimic and, like, too thin. But you know, in all honesty, it’s just my body type. It’s my genes. I’m [an] ectomorph… [or] the body type that is the most resistant to gaining weight or gaining muscle because of our fast metabolism. Sobrang bilis ng metabolism ko. Like, no matter how much I eat, hindi talaga ako tabain.

“Minsan lang din, yes, may mga ganun akong insecurities na, ‘Bakit ka ba nagwo-work out? Eh ang payat payat mo na. Hindi ka na mukhang healthy.’ Ganyan,” pagbabahagi niya. Chikka Pa More|Archie Liao


Desisyon ng SC vs warrantless search, pinapurihan ni De Lima

Manila, Philippines – Pinapurihan ni Senador Leila De Lima ang bagong desisyon ng Korte Suprema na nagbabasura sa Sapla case na ginamitan ng warrantless search dahil labag ito sa Saligang Batas at hindi tinanggap sa korte ang legal na ebidensya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni De Lima na paalala ang bagong desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa pulisya na sila man day kailangan sumunod sa batas.

“Sa kasong ito, nagsagawa ang mga pulis ng warrantless search sa akusado dahil nakatanggap daw sila diumano ng anonymous tip. Imbes na gumamit halimbawa ng drug-detecting dog o kaya maghanap ng iba pang ebidensya maliban sa anonymous tip, agarang binuksan at siniyasat ang kaniyang gamit kung saan may natagpuang marijuana. Dahil invalid ang warrantless search, ayon sa Korte, hindi ito maaaring gamitin na ebidensiya,” ayon kay De Lima.

Isinasaad din sa korte, walang ginawang pag-iingat ang mga pulis para maipakita na hindi planted ang ebidensiya, dagdag ni De Lima.

“The “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine was clearly applicable. All evidence obtained from illegal arrest, search or seizure is not admissible in court. This rule stresses the inviolability of the constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure,” paliwanag ni De Lima.

Sinabi ng senador na dating justice secretary na ayon sa kaso, hindi puwedeng gawing dahilan ang anonymous tip para sa warrantless search.

“Dapat lang. Kasi puwedeng imbento lang yan ng kung sinong sinungaling para mang-harass ng mga inosenteng tao. Dapat ay may ibang indikasyon na ang tao ay gumawa o gumagawa ng krimen maliban sa anonymous tip,” giit ng mambabatas.

Aniya, dapat sumunod ang mga pulis sa batas, hindi “above the law.”

“They should be the first to abide by it. At a time when the Bill of Rights is taking a backseat to demagoguery and bloodlust, Supreme Court decisions like this offer some hope for the Rule of Law,” punto pa nito.

“The Supreme Court succinctly put it when it held that “when the Constitution is disregarded, the battle waged against illegal drugs becomes a self-defeating and self-destructive enterprise. A battle waged against illegal drugs that tramples on the rights of the people is not a war on drugs; it is a war against the people,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes


COVID-19 sa Pinas higit 187K na: 4,933 may impeksyon, 26 patay, 436 gumaling

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 187,249 ang kumpirmadong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa bansa, ayon sa inilabas na datos ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong Sabado, Agosto 22.

Ito ay makaraang maitala ang 4,933 bagong kaso kung saan pumalo naman sa 69,362 ang aktibong COVID-19 cases.

Giit ng DOH, hango ang mga kumpirmadong kaso sa isinumiteng resulta ng 97 mula sa 109 na lisensyadong laboratoryo sa bansa.

Umabot na rin sa 114,921 ang kabuuang recoveries dahil sa bagong 436 pasyente na gumaling sa sakit.

Sa bilang ng bagong mga kaso, 3,702 ang naitala sa pagitan ng August 9 hanggang 22 kung saan nanatiling nasa una ang Natioanl Capital Region o NCR na may 2,316; Region 4A, 826; Region 3, 242.

Sa nasawi naman ay 26 ang nadagdag kung saan ang 13 ay pumanaw ngayong August at tig-iisa naman noong July, June, May at April.

Sa mga pumanaw na ito, karamihan din ay mula sa NCR na nasa 17; Region 3, tatlo; CARAGA, dalawa; at tig-isa naman sa Region 6, Region 4A at Region 1.

Samantala, ang 49 na naitalang duplicates ay inalis rin sa total case counts kung saan 15 dito ang inalis na recovered. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


PhilHealth documents sa regional offices poproteksyunan ng NBI

Manila, Philippines – Pinakikilos na ni Justice Sec.Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na gumawa ng hakbang upang mapanatiling protektado ang mga dokumento ng PhilHealth kasunod ng ulat ng umano’y paninira ng mga dokumento sa ilang regional offices.

Ayon kay Guevarra, inatasan na niya ang NBI sa mga regional office upang matiyak na mapreserba ang lahat ng mahahalagang dokumentong nasa pangangalaga ng mga tanggapan ng PhilHealth.

Ayon sa kalihim dapat na hindi masira at matiyak na maayos ang lahat ng dokumento na nasa kustodiya ng opisina ng Philhealth, ito man ay mga public o official document.

Ang hakbang na ito ng DOJ ay kasunod na rin ng pahayag ni Senator Bong Go na may natanggap na balita ukol sa tangkang pagtago at pagsira sa mga dokumento sa mga PhilHealth regional offices na posibleng maging ebidensya sa ginagawang pagdinig.

Pinasisilip din ni Go sa NBI ang nasabing ulat at pinatitiyak na walang magagalaw na dokumento upang maprotektahan ang integridad nmg imbestigasyon. (Jocelyn tabangcura-Domenden)


Lacson pinalagan ang mga nanamantala sa pandemya

Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ni Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson ang ilang indibidwal na nananamantala sa mga Pilipino sa gitna ng dinaranas at kinakaharap na pandemya. Filipino from the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’From the illegal advance payments to unauthorized HCI’s (health care institutions) in relation to the deliberate abuse of the IRM (Interim Reimbursement Mechanism) scheme, to grossly overpriced procurement of PhilHealth’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) equipment, we continue to be confronted by issues we hate to hear, but which we now know anyway — the DoH’s (Department of Health’s) ‘double-the-price’ purchases of PPE’s (Personal Protective Wquipment) and face masks and probably even face shields,’’ saad ni Lacson.

‘’All these amid daily reports that many of our people, like locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are being dumped in less than human living condition facilities for days or weeks, waiting for government assistance and care. Yet, we hear the Secretary of Health saying that the pandemic is a ‘blessing in disguise,’ we know for sure we haven’t seen the worse for our suffering countrymen, health wise and their economic well-being,’’ dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang katatapos lamang ng mga pagdinig laban sa maanomalyang kalakaran sa PhilHealth kamakailan. RNT/FGDC


