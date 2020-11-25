Jungkook ng BTS, 2020 Sexiest International Man!
November 25, 2020 @ 10:10 AM
1 hour ago
Remate Online2020-11-25T06:19:30+08:00
Seoul, South Korea at New York, USA – May bagong titulo si Jungkook ng BTS K-pop band: 2020 Sexiest International Man!
Ang titulo ay resulta ng poll (o survey na botohan) na idinaos worldwide ng People magazine ng US, na may readers na halos 50 million adults sa buong mundo.
Halos dalawang buwan lang idinaos ng magasin ang survey na may iba’t-ibang kategorya sa ilalim ng pangkalahatang bansag na Sexiest Man Alive.
At sa kategoryang Sexiest International Man nagwagi si Jungkook.
Ayon sa isang BTS fan, dahil ngayong taon lang sinimulan ng People Magazine ang maglagay ng iba’t-ibang kategorya sa pa-contest nilang Sexiest Man Alive, si Jungkook na 23 years old pa lang, ang kauna-unahang Sexiest International Man titlist.
Impresibo rin naman ang listahan ng celebrities na tinalo ni Jungkook para sa nasabing titulo.
Ang mga ito ay sina: 37-year-old Canadian actor Dan Levy (known for his role in CBC‘s ‘Schitt’s Creek’); 53-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban (known for songs like ‘You’ll Think of Me’);
46-year-old Welsh actor Matthew Rhys (a Golden Globe nominee and Emmy award winner); at 24-year-old Irish actor Paul Mescal (known for his role on BBC’s ‘Three‘s Normal People’).
Naging contender din naman ang buong grupo ng BTS para sa titulong Sexiest Chart-Topper. Pero mas maraming boto ang natanggap ng dating miyembro ng grupong One Direction na si Harry Styles.
Ang ilan pa sa mga kategorya sa poll ay Sexiest Brothers at Sexiest Content in Quarantine.
Samantala, ayon sa ulat sa Allkpop.com, talaga namang umaapaw sa kaseksihan si Jungkook. Ultimong ang itsura raw ni Jungkook na pagod na pagod, nakasabog ang buhok sa mukha, at tumutungga ng tubig mula sa isang plastic bottle ay nakakadeliryo na raw sa kaseksihan. Danny Vibas
November 25, 2020 @11:02 AM
Manila, Philippines – Bahagyang inalis ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang tigil-trabaho sa Skyway extension project kasunod ng insidenteng naganap kung saan nasawi ang isang motorista.
“In this regard, this Office recognizes the utmost national importance underlying the said Skyway extension project,” pahayag ng DOLE.
“Equally acknowledged is the fact that the suspension of said project in the unaffected area will cause prejudice to the employees assigned/deployed thereat whose livelihood heavily depends on the said project’s continued operations,” anila.
Mananatili naman ang tigil-konstruksyon sa pinangyarihan ng insidente. RNT/ELM
November 25, 2020 @10:50 AM
Baguio, Philippines – Tutol ang Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB) at ng Baguio Tourism Council sa pagsasabing “high risk” ang Baguio City sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Reporting this has threatened to undermine the efforts of tourism stakeholders to revitalize an industry (that has been) so badly shaken by the coronavirus for that past 8 months now,” ayon sa pinagsamang pahayag ng mga nasabing grupo.
“We have suffered deeply and will suffer more if domestic travelers and tourists are misled into believing that Baguio is unsafe, as reported out in both national and local media,” anila.
Nagtala ng halos 10,000 turista ang bumisita sa nasabing lungsod mula Oktubre 22 hanggang Nobyembre 22 ayon kay Baguio tourism officer Aloysius Mapalo.
Naiulat din ang magkakasunod na pagkakansela ng mga reservation sa mga hotel para sa Disyembre.
Ayon sa University of the Philippines Baguio, ang pagtaas ng kaso ay dahil sa pinaigting na COVID-19 testing at contact tracing.
Sa huling tala, mayroong 208 aktibong kaso sa lungsod na may kabuuang kaso na 2,915.
Ayon sa City health office, 2,667 dito ay gumaling na ngunit tumaas sa 40 ang nasawi sa lungsod.
Saad pa ng mga lider ng turismo sa Baguio na bumaba ang kaso ng sakit sa lungsod ng 17.26 porsyento sa huling tala nitong Nobyembre 18.
“In any language, in any real-time situation, Baguio’s number of positive cases hardly (depict) a city gripped (by) a ‘high risk’ situation,” giit ng grupo. RNT/ELM
November 25, 2020 @10:38 AM
Manila, Philippines – Hiwalay na ang tax rate para sa mga exporter at ng lokal na industriya sa ilalim ng Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill.
“Exporters and domestic industries are now treated differently under CREATE. The basis for this is because they have a different market and their abilities to be profitable are different,” saad ni Senate Committee on Ways and Means chair Pia Cayetano na sponsor ng naturang batas.
“Both exporters and domestic industries will now enjoy 4-7 years of income tax holiday,” dagdag nito.
Sa pag-amyenda ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, maaari nang mamili ang mga exporter na makuha ang special corporate income tax rate na limang porsyento.
“This is the sweet spot or sweet rate that many of our colleagues wanted to retain,” giit ni Cayetano.
Ang special corporate income tax rate para sa mga exporter ay maaaring makuha lamang sa loob ng sampung taon.
Habang ang domestic market ay maaaring makuha ang “enhanced deductions” na tatagal din ng sampung taon.
“That’s the sunset provision in a way… but to clarify, they can reapply and they will be able to give the incentives that I mentioned,” ani Cayetano.
Parehas na makakukuha ang exporter at domestic industry ng 17 taon kada incentive.
“I thank the Department of Finance and the chair of this Committee that during the break we did have discussions on the measure,” saad ni Recto.
Inaasahan namang ipasa ng Senado ang naturang batas sa Nobyembre 25 sa ikatlong pagbasa nito. RNT/ELM
November 25, 2020 @10:25 AM
Manila, Philippines – Naka-half-mast ngayon ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa lahat ng tanggapan ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa buong bansa upang paggalang sa mga nasawi ng trahedya sa Ifugao.
Mananatiling naka-half-mast ang mga bandila hanggang Nobyembre 27 ayon kay DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.
Matatandaang lima ang nasawi sa trahedya na sina John Limoh, Julius Gulayan Jr., Joel Chur-ig, Johnny Duccog, at Roldan Pigoh sa gitna ng clearing operation sa mga kalsada ng Ifugao sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Ulysses nitong Nobyembre 12.
“We grieve with the families, friends of those brave hearts who unfortunately sacrificed their lives to fulfill their sworn duty as public servants,” saad ni Villar. RNT/ELM
November 25, 2020 @10:13 AM
Manila, Philippines – Sa unang pagkakataon idadaos ang Manila International Book Fair online.
Inilunsad ng pinakamahabang book fair sa Pilipinas ang digital edition ng book fair.
Makatitingin at makabibili ang mga book lover ng mga aklat sa website ng MIBF habang ang mga live event ay mapapanuod sa Facebook page at Youtube channel nito.
Magsisimula ito sa Nobyembre 30.
Libre ito para sa lahat, kinakailangan lamang gumawa ng account o magrehistro sa website. RNT/ELM