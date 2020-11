KAKULANGAN SA SUPLAY NG POTABLE WATER TUTUGUNAN NG US

NAG-ALOK ang mga nangungunang ehekutibo ng Pag-IBIG Fund ng loan restructuring program sa mga housing loan borrower upang maipagpaliban ang kanilang pagbabayad hanggang Marso 2021 at para mabawasan ang kanilang buwanang obligasyon sa pagbabayad.

Ayon kay Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, nagsisilbing chairman ng 11-member ng Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees at pinuno ng Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, handa ang ahensya na magkaloob ng home loan para sa borrowers na may mas mababang monthly payments, ipagpaliban hanggang anim na buwan upang makapaghinga ang mga borrower sa pagbabayad at pagpapataw ng interest o multa kung sakaling mayroong hindi nabayarang monthly amortizations sa ilalim ng Special Housing Loan Restructuring Program (SHLRP).

Layunin nito na matulungan silang kayanin ang mga hamon sa buhay, sa ekonomiya na dala ng pandemya.

Ayon kay del Rosario, “We understand the need of our members especially during these trying times, that is why we are offering this program to help ease their financial burden and provide them enough time to recover.

“We want to let them know that the special loan restructuring program is available to our housing loan borrowers who have unpaid monthly amortizations of up to 12 months as of August 2020. We are doing this in support of the government’s efforts, led by President Duterte, in helping Filipinos who are going through financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.”

“If they apply now, they get the chance to resume payment of their restructured loans by as late as March 2021. This gives them at least four months of payment relief.

“Since we started offering the program in September, we have already received nearly 45,000 applications, but I would like to encourage more borrowers to avail. We will be receiving applications until December 15,” dagdag ni Del Rosario.

Samantala, sinabi ng Chief Executive Officer ng Pag-IBIG Fund na si Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti na ang mga borrower ay maaaring mag-apply ng loan restructuring sa online, habang patuloy na kumikilos ang ahensya na mailipat ang mga transaksyon sa Virtual Pag-IBIG facility upang makapagbigay ng mas ligtas at maginhawang pakikipagtransaksyon sa mga miyembro.

Paliwanag ni Moti, hindi na nila kailangang pumunta ang mga borrower sa mga sangay.

“We will be accepting applications for our Special Housing Loan Restructuring Program via Virtual Pag-IBIG to make it easier and safer for our borrowers. They can apply for the program from the safety of their homes by clicking www.pagibigfundservices.com/virtualpagibig/HLR/Restructuring.aspx <http://www.pagibigfundservices.com/virtualpagibig/HLR/Restructuring.aspx>.

“And since the loan restructuring program is meant to help borrowers amid the pandemic, I’d like to remind borrowers that we will not be asking for down payment nor will we charge a processing fee for applications.

“The SHLRP is our way of giving back to our borrowers who always pay their monthly dues with Pag-IBIG Fund but have fallen behind over the past months due to the pandemic.

“We want to assure them that in these times of crisis, they can lean on Pag-IBIG.

“This is what Lingkod Pag-IBIG is all about,” dagdag ni Moti.