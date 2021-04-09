KALBARYO SA PILA NG AYUDA
April 10, 2021 @ 12:25 AM
Frederick Cabalbag2021-04-09T23:52:27+08:00
KALBARYO, grabe talaga, ang sambit ng isang cash aid beneficiary na pinahirapan sila halos wala pa silang kain hanggang pananghalian saka hapunan, gutom ang naranasan nila sa pagkuha ng ayuda na P4K sa Quezon City.
Ito ay para lamang sa ayudang P1K kada tao o P4,000 kada household na 24 oras na nagtiis sa pila, kabilang ang ilang taga-Brgy. Batasan Hills sa Quezon City na siyudad ni Mayor Joy Belmonte.
Halos hindi na natulog ang mga tao at ang iba sa kanila ay wala pang kinain sa buong magdamag na pagtitiyaga na makakuha ng P4K na ayuda na nakalaan sa mga mamamayan sa Metro Manila.
Biruin ninyo, mga pare koy, ilan sa mga umaasa sa ayudang P4K ay nagsimulang pumila noong madaling araw pa lang ng April 7 hanggang sa inabot na sila ng umaga ng April 8 sa paghihintay sa ayudang P4K.
Ang masakit dito, mga pare koy, sa tindi siguro ng gutom at pagod ng mga tao ay hindi naiwasan ng ilan sa mga naghahangad na makakuha ng P4K na mag-away-away sa pila. Ang isa pa sa kabila ng magdamagang pagtitiis ng mga tao ay may ilang sa kanila ang umuwing luhaan. (Aray ko po,Mayor Joy Belmonte!)
Gaya na lamang ng isang ina na pumila ng halos na 16 oras pero laking gulat niya nang malaman niyang wala naman pala siyang pangalan sa listahan na mabibigyan ng ayudang P4,000. Aray ko!…..Kaya hayun ang kaawa-awang nanay ay naiyak na lang sa lungkot dahil sa wala naman ang pangalan niya sa listahan.
Bukod dito, may isa ring ina na halos pumila ng napakahaba at nag-antay ng halos maraming oras na umaasa na may P4,000 siyang maiuuwi sa pamilya pero P2,000 lang pala ang matatanggap niya.
Ang dahilan ay iisa lang daw kasi ang nakalista na dependent sa nanay na base sa SAF form na sinagutan ni nanay noong pang nakaraang taon.
Ang dinaranas na mga ganitong pangyayari ng mga tao ay siya rin po ang pinagdaanan ng mga taong pumila ng buong magdamag at naghintay ng mahabang oras ay ganon din sa mga barangay sa buong Metro Manila.
Alam naman nating lahat na nitong mga nakaraan lang araw ay nasinimulan ang pamimigay ng cash aid para sa mga mahihirap na apektado ng Enhance Community Quarantine.
Sa unang araw pa lang ng bigayan ay dinagsa ng mga tao na halos hindi na po nasunod ang physical distancing dahil halos magkakadikit na sa pila ang mga tao.
Anak nampucha naman… kaya pala pabalik-balik si COVID-19 ay dahil sa hindi na nasusunod ang physical distancing.
Ay ang buhay nga naman ng Pinoy….
ILLEGAL LOGGING AT ILLEGAL GAMBLING MATINDI SA ISABELA
Balikan natin ang patamaan ng mga illegal logging at illegal gambling sa Isabela na kung saan may tatlong hepe rito ng kapulisan sa halip na sugpuin ang lumalalang ka-iligalan sa Isabela ay sila pa mismo ang pumoproteksyon rito.
Kaya ang nangyari sa halip na sila ang magsisilbing sumbungan ng bayan ay tila sila pa ang mga nagpo-proteksyon sa mga hinayupak na mga logger at iligalistang pasugalan.
Sino-sino ba ang mga hinayupak na hepe ng mga kapulisan ay sila pa ‘yung mga nagsisilbing protector ng mga iligalista sa kanilang mga area of jurisdiction sa mga ka-iligalan sa Isabela na pinangungunahan nina Michael, Ardee at Francis.
Paging: PNP chief Debold Sinas, pakibalasa ang mga iskalawag na pulis mo!
oOo
April 10, 2021 @12:20 AM
GUMAWA na ng hakbang ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) upang mabawasan ang epekto ng oil spill incident sa bayan ng Jasaan, sa probinsiya ng Misamis Oriental noong nakaraang Abril 3.
Ang naganap na oil spill ay resulta ng paglubog ng cargo vessel na MV Racal IV na nakadaong sa shipyard ng Jasaan nang may limang taon na.
“In incidents such as these, our goal is to always protect the ecosystem, the biodiversity it hosts, and the people in the area,” sabi ni DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu.
Ayon kay Cimatu, ang DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) sa Region 10 ay nakikipagtulungan na sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Jasaan at sa Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) upang mapigilan ang kontaminasyon ng coastal communities.
Batay sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na pinangunahan ni EMB-Region 10 Regional Director Reynaldo Digamo at nang kanyang grupo ng technical experts, tatlong toneladang bunker oil ang nakapag-kontamina sa one square kilometer portion ng baybayin na nakaaapekto sa mga barangay ng Lower Jasaan, Upper Jasaan, Luz Banzon, Kimaya at Solano.
Naobserbahan din ng EMB-Region 10 ang mabahong amoy na nagmumula sa oil spill partikular na sa baybayin ng Barangay Luz Banzon na siyang labis na naapektuhan ng insidente.
Makikita rin ang mga naipong oil debris sa mangrove trees at mga nakadaong na barko na siya ring nakaaapekto sa kabuhayan ng mga mangingisda na naninirahan sa mga apektadong barangay.
Ayon kay Digamo, kinausap na ng PCG-Region 10 ang Far East Fuel Corp., isang rehistradong transport, storage at disposal facility upang tanggalin at hakutin ang mga nakolektang langis at oil-contaminated materials.
“We have already coordinated with the owner of the vessel and the local government unit, the PCG, and the fisherfolk residents near the area to prevent further contamination,” sabi pa ni Digamo.
Sa ginanap na pulong kasama sina Jasaan Mayor Redentor Jardin, municipal and provincial officials at EMB-Region 10, nangako naman ang may-ari ng MV Racal IV na sina Sherwin Doctora at Dr. Lord Sanny Salvaña na magbabayad sila ng danyos.
Batay naman sa pag-aanalisa ng PCG-Region 10, sinabi ng EMB-Region 10 na 80 percent na ng tumapong langis ang natanggal.
Sinabi pa ni Digamo na magsasagawa ng mas malalim na imbestigasyon ang EMB-Region 10 sa naganap na insidente.
April 10, 2021 @12:15 AM
THE corner of CM Recto Avenue and Quezon Boulevard has been traditionally dubbed as a diploma mill because of the presence of manufacturers of fake school documents.
“Recto University,” as it is derisively known, has been the subject of countless raids conducted in the past by the National Bureau of Investigation, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the Manila Police District, among others.
In November 2019, elements of the MPD-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) led by Lt. Colonel Major Rosalino Ibay Jr. raided the area and arrested six individuals who were caught selling fake Manila City Hall IDs and official receipts, which enraged Mayor Isko Moreno.
Another raid conducted by the MPD-SMaRT and the Manila City Hall Bureau of Permits several weeks later led to the closure of at least 10 establishments suspected to be behind the proliferation of spurious documents and the filing of charges against certain individuals.
At the height of the pandemic last year, several persons were arrested for selling fake IATF IDs, travel documents, and even quarantine passes.
“Recto University” once again made headlines two weeks ago after several hospitals, among them the Philippine General Hospital and Manila Doctors Hospital, warned the public against fake RT-PCR negative test results.
On March 24, Ibay and his men nabbed two individuals who were selling fake Swab Test Results during an entrapment operation in Quiapo.
Which brings me to my question: Does MPD-Station 3 commander Lt. Colonel John Guiagui know that the syndicates creating fake documents is very much active in his area of responsibility?
If Guiagui’s operatives are able to apprehend drug suspects under their watchlist and wanted persons who had been hiding from the law then why can’t they “smell” these unscrupulous persons behind the proliferation of these nefarious acts?
It took the MPD-SMaRT, which is based at the city hall, to arrest these people? Really?
Transactions for these schemes happen right in front of establishments along Recto Avenue and Quezon Boulevard, which is a stone’s throw away from Guiagui’s office located just outside the Manila City Jail.
Try walking along the area and don’t be surprised if individuals approach you and offer their “services” as if they were just selling hot potato.
Surely Guiagui, who was also a former Plaza Miranda police community precinct commander, know what is happening in his turf, right? Or does he?
And by the way, does he know that the selling of Cycotec, a drug for ulcer used for abortion, is very much alive along Evangelista Street?
Hoy Gising!
My source said intelihensya is being given to corrupt police officials by “pagadors” (collectors) so that they would turn their eyes in other directions.
The same source said that one of the active mediators in the Quiapo and Sta. Cruz area is a barangay chairman, who had been “in the business” for more than a decade.
The Philippine National Police leadership has ordered a “No Take Policy” right?
Hmmm. Honestly, I smell something fishy here.
This is not to disparage or accuse anyone of wrongdoings but this practice is real and had been a common fare.
Ask any veteran reporter who had been pounding the police beat for years and he will tell you how it works.
This is the reason why some police officials see Station 3, Station 2 and 11 in Tondo and Divisoria, and the Blumentritt area as “juicy positions,” literally and figuratively.
The syndicates behind the proliferation of spurious documents, or any illegal acts for that matter, won’t flourish if they are not receiving any protection from people who have the capability to protect.
The government is trying its best to combat the pandemic and bring the economy back to life, but if certain police officials are not doing there job and continue to connive with enterprising individuals then we are doomed.
April 10, 2021 @12:10 AM
CALOOCAN City Mayor Oca Malapitan and Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the former who was inoculated days before the local chief executives were classified under A1 or the first priority group.
Mayor Malapitan said he’s vaccinated as early as last week when the city government kicked off with the vaccination for the elderly being classified A2 or senior citizens aged 60 and above.
The Caloocan mayor, 65, said he got the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at the time China’s vaccine, CoronaVac, was not yet allowed for seniors like him.
Meanwhile, Mayor Gatchalian said he got the first shot of CoronaVac at the People’s Park Amphitheater where he called on his constituents to register at www.valtrace.appcase.net to book for their COVID-19 vaccination as the ‘VCVax’ team will now start vaccinating persons with comorbidities (A3) in the days to come.
Asked if he’s doubt on the vaccine given to him, Mayor Gatchalian said he’s high trust on the national government specifically the Food and Drug Administration that approved it.
“It doesn’t matter which brand you use, what’s important is that let us get vaccinated.”
As of March 31, the number of eligible frontline health workers in Valenzuela to receive the vaccines from the Department of Health is at 4,571, with 3,886 individuals administered with the first dose accounting to 85%, and 49 individuals who have already completed the second dose of the vaccine, he said.
Reached to ask if he already has his first dose, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said he wanted to but he had first to ask his doctor about his condition.
Mayor Tiangco said his physician has advised to stop for one week one of his four maintenance medications for asthma.
“If asthma doesn’t get worse during those days, I can be vaccinated on the 8th day. Otherwise, I cannot take the vaccine yet,” the Navotas chief executive said.
On one hand, Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta III, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, remains in an isolation as he continues running the affairs of the city. He’s said to be in good health.
Navotas distributes ECQ cash aid
Mayor Tiangco said the city has started the distribution of financial assistance to his constituents most affected by the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine.
Based on the payroll for the Bayanihan 1 Social Amelioration Program (SAP), Navotas has 27,905 beneficiaries. The master list for other beneficiary groups including those waitlisted for SAP, solo parents, persons with disability, and others is still under de-duplication process.
“We intend to distribute the P1,000-P4,000 cash aid to 10,309 Navoteño families this week. We have set up five distribution venues to ensure that everyone will be accommodated and served promptly.”
The first batch of cash aid recipients included residents of Barangays Bagumbayan North and South, Bangkulasi, Navotas East and West, San Jose, San Roque, Tanza 1 and Tanza 2.
Navotas received P119,871,000 from the national government for the financial assistance program.
For the 3rd time, Navotas gets Seal of Good Education Governance
The Navotas mayor took pride of the city’s latest achievement – the Seal of Good Education Governance (SGEG) from Synergeia Foundation – for the third consecutive year.
With the latest feat, Mayor Tiangco was all praises for Navotas’ education sector and all its partners and stakeholders.
Last year, the city government distributed 49,000 NavoSchool-in-a-Box (NavoBox) to carry out the Learning Continuity Plan for 2020-2021 of the Department of Education (DepEd).
It contained textbooks, self-learning modules, worksheets, lesson guides for parents/guardians, school supplies, and hygiene kits.
DepEd has recognized ‘NavoBox’ as a model for blended learning delivery and used as benchmark by other cities nationwide.
The local Schools Division Office also launched the ‘Hatid-Aral’ Project, wherein barangay officials and members of school governing councils helped deliver the NavoBox to the homes of students whose parents could not physically pick it up.
It also instituted the Project: Teach-a-Learning Child (Project TLC), wherein a volunteer tutor assists a learner with the worksheets in the NavoBox.
Navotas also distributed 3,057 smart phones and 52,740 USB-OTG to public elementary and high school students, 123 laptops for teachers, and one copying machine for each of the 24 public schools in the city.
April 10, 2021 @12:05 AM
TINATAWAGANG-PANSIN natin ang Philippine National Police at ang National Bureau of Investigation Cyber-Crime Units ukol sa dumaraming kaso ng panloloko sa mga food delivery rider, partikular na sa NCR-Plus areas.
Sunod-sunod ang natanggap kong reklamo mula sa mga kawawang food delivery riders or bikers na naghahatid ng pagkain na inorder online ngunit walang lumilitaw na customer para tanggapin at bayaran ang delivery na pagkain.
‘Yan ang tinatawag na prank order or fake booking online.
Kung bakit ikinatutuwa ng ilang balasubas na kababayan natin ang ganitong gawain na nakapeperwisyo sa kapwa.
Kaawa-awa ang kinahihitnatnan ng food delivery rider na nagbabayad sa inorder na pagkain sa mga fast food kung walang lumabas na customer na magbabayad dito.
Bagamat maliit lang ang karaniwang kinikita ng food delivery riders, pinagtityagaan nila ito dahil isa ito sa mga pinapayagan na operasyon bilang “essential services” sa ilalim ng Enhanced Community Quarantine.
Halos walang maitutulong ang P1,000 ayuda kada tao o P4,000 kada pamilya na ipinamumudmod ng gobyerno sa mga naghihirap na tao sa Metro Manila kaya luminya sa food delivery ang mga nawalan ng trabaho.
Ang food delivery partners, riders, or bikers, ay karaniwang kumikita ng P500-P800 kada araw bagama’t may kalakasan sa araw ng Linggo.
Malaki ang naitutulong ng food delivery service dahil hindi na kinakailangang magtungo ang mga tao sa palengke o grocery store at nakaiiwas pa sa mataong lugar.
Samantala, sinusuong ng mga rider ang mga establisimyento para orderin ang mga pagkain at inihahatid kung saan-saang lugar.
Maituturing silang frontliners na nagsasakripisyo ng kanilang kaligtasan para makapaglingkod sa publiko.
Ang mga prankster ay ‘di iniisip ang paghihirap at sakripisyo ng mga rider.
May pagkakataon pa na ang mga nanloloko ay umoorder ng maraming food items mula sa dalawa o tatlong mga fast food at nagkikita-kita sa iisang bogus delivery address ang mga rider.
Kamakailan, isang rider ang dumulog sa akin dahil napilitan syang bayaran ang order na pagkain ng isang prankster.
Isinakripsiyo niya ang pera na kanyang naipon para sa birthday ng dalawa niyang anak.
“Napaiyak na lang ako sa tabi ng daan, sir. Biruin n’yong pinagtyagaan kong ipunin ‘yung pera para makapag-pansit man lang kami. Naipang-abono ko pa dahil sa nanloloko,” ayon kay Manong.
Naniniwala ako na may kakayahan ang PNP at ang National Burerau of Investigation cyber-crime units na tuntunin at arestuhin ang mga damuho na gumagawa ng ganitong uri ng economic sabotage.
Sala sa init, sala sa ulan ang mga food delivery riders ay tulad ng ibang frontliners na nagsasakripsyo para sa atin sa panahon ng pandemya.
April 9, 2021 @2:08 PM
Naglabas na ng 1st quarter 2021 survey ang lobbying and campaigns management firm na Publicus Asia tungkol sa approval at trust ratings ng limang pinakamataas na opisyal ng pamahalaan na isinagawa noong March 20-29, 2021 at nilahukan ng 1,500 respondents mula sa iba’t ibang dako ng bansa.
At tulad ng inaasahan, si Pangulong Duterte na naman ang nanguna sa parehong survey na may 64.8% approval at 55% trust rating. Pumangalawa si Senate President Tito Sotto na may 40.9 % approval at 24.6% trust rating. Nasa ikatlong pwesto si Vice President Leni Robredo na may 29.1 % approval at 18.6% trust rating. Pang-apat sa parehong survey ang retiradong Supreme Court Chief Justce Diosdado Peralta na may 28.4% approval at 15% trust rating. Nasa huling pwesto naman ang lider ng Kamara na si Speaker Lord Allan Velasco na may 25.4% approval at 14.5 % trust rating.
Anyare? Bakit bumagsak nang husto ang rating ng lider ng Kamara? Aba’y kung matatandaaan n’yo, karaniwag nasa huling pwesto sa mga approval at trust rating survey ang Chief Justice ng Korte Suprema. Pero tila nabaligtad na ang sitwasyon sa ngayon dahil pangalawang beses nang nangulelat si Velasco sa survey ng Publicus Asia.
Kulelat din sya noong December 3 – 9, 2020 survey ng Publicus Asia, dalawang buwan matapos maupo bilang lider ng Kamara. Sa totoo lang, bumaba ang trust at approval rating ng Pangulo, Sotto, Robredo, at Velasco kumpara sa nakuha nilang rating noong December 3 – 9 survey kung saan nakuha ni Digong ang 69.8% approval at 62.3% trust rating.
Nakuha naman ni Sotto ang 49.9% approval at 30.0% trust rating, Robredo na may 34.6% approval at 23.2% trust rating, Peralta na nakakuha ng 30.7% approval at 18.5% trust rating. Samantalang 29.7% approval at 18.1% trust rating naman ang nakuha ni Velasco sa naturang survey.
Nagkatotoo ang sinabi noon ni Anak Kalusugan Party List Cong. Mike Defensor na lalagapak nang matindi ang trust at approval rating ng Kamara at ni Velasco.
May kinalaman ba ang mababang rating ni Velasco sa mga hakbang na ginawa niya mula nang maupo bilang Speaker of the House? Inuna ng liderato ng Kamara ang tanggalan at rigodon ng mga deputy speakers at chairmanships ng mga komite. Masyadong napulitika ang palitan ng Speakership dahil karamihan ng mga bagong opisyal ay mga kakampi na ni Velasco at tinanggal sa pwesto ang mga kaalyado ni dating House Speaker Alan Cayetano.
Nakalulungkot isipin na ganito ang sinapit ng Kamara kaya hintayin natin ang magiging survey rating ng Kamara de Representantes bilang institusyon ng gobyerno.
Hindi naman maitatanggi na sa panahon ng panunungkulan ni Cayetano bilang Speaker, tumaas nang husto ang trust at approval rating ng Kamara at ng lider nito. Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon sa kasaysayan, naitala ng Kamara ang pinakamataas na survey rating bilang house of the people sa ilalim ng liderato ni Cayetano.
Matatandaang nakuha ni Cayetano ang performance rating na 64% noong Sept.2019 at 80 % na performance rating naman noong December 2019 sa survey na isinagawa nationwide ng Pulse Asia. Sa naturan ding survey, nakuha ni Cayetano ang 62 % trust rating noong September 2019 at 72% trust rating noong December 2019.
Pumangalawa naman si Cayetano kay Pangulong Duterte sa survey na isinagawa ng Publicu Asia sa Visayas at Mindanao noong December 2019 kung saan nakakuha ng 32.25% na approval rating at 49.1% na trust rating.
Sana naman sa nangyayari ngayon sa bansa ay maisipan na ng Kongreso na unahin ang pagtalakay sa mga mahalagang panukalang batas lalo na sa hinaharap ng bansa ngayon na problema sa COVID-19.
Malay natin, baka sakaling tuamas ang rating ng Kamara at ng lider nito sa susunod na mga pagkakataon kung uunahin nilang aksyunan ang pangangailangan ng taong bayan. Siya nawa.