Kamara magsasagawa ng marathon session para sa priority bills

Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ni House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na magsasagawa ng marathon session ang mga kongresista upang matiyak na maipapasa ang lahat ng priority bills ng administrasyong Duterte. Kabilang dito ang mga panukalang magpapatatag sa ekonomiya ng bansa, dagdag proteksyon sa mga Pilipino laban sa COVID-19 pandemic at ang mga sunud-sunod na kalamidad. “We go back to work Monday with a full plate of priority bills scheduled for plenary and committee deliberation. Speaker Lord Allan Velasco wants to place in the front burner all economic and anti-poverty measures so we can approve the President’s priority measures before the onset of the election season next year,” ayon kay Romualdez, chairman ng House Committee on Rules. Minamadali rin aniya upang agarang maipasa ang pagpapalawig sa validity ng Bayanihan 2 hanggang sa mailabas ng gobyerno ang kabuuang alokasyon na P140-bilyon para labanan ang pandemya hanggang sa 2021. Kabilang aniya sa mga isasalang upang talakayin sa plenaryo ang House Bill 7749 o Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE), House Bill 7425 Digital Transactions Value Added Tax, House Bill 7406 Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Program, House Bill 6135 Fiscal Mining Regime, at ang House Bill 7425 Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law. Nasa priority bills din na nakatakdang isalang ng Kamara ang mga panukalang Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services Separation, Retirement, Pension Bill; Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Bill; Coconut Farmers Trust Fund Bill; Department of Water Resources and Water Regulatory Commission Bill; Warehouse Receipts Bill; National Disease Prevention and Management Authority Bill; at National Land Use Bill. “Aside from these bills, the House leadership under Speaker Velasco are also committed to fast-track the approval of other legislative measures that were considered as priority measures by President Duterte in his previous State-of-the Nation Addresses,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez. Ngunit pngunahin aniya sa tatalakayin ay ang ratipikasyon sa panukalang 2021 General Appropriations Act. “I am appealing to the House committee chairmen and secretariat to focus on these measures and submit their committee reports as soon as possible. We, in the Committee on Rules, are committed to put these in the priority list for plenary deliberation as soon as the committee reports are submitted to us.” Umaasa si Romualdez na lahat ng panukalang isinusulong n i Speaker Velasco ay agad na maipapasa ng mga kongresista. Meliza Maluntag