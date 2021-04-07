Kasalang Mansano, may part 2!
April 7, 2021 @ 7:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – February 21 pa noong ikinasal sina Luis Manzano at Jessy Mendiola pero nito lang in-upload ng huli ang okasyong ginanap sa The Farm sa San Benito sa Lipa, Batangas.
Pero may aabangan pa ang ngayo’y official husband and wife dahil may pinaplano pa silang beach wedding sa Palawan sa December.
‘Yun nga lang, mas limitado raw kumpara sa kanilang Lipa wedding attendees ang balak nilang imbitahan. Mga pami-pamilya lang ng mag-asawa raw ang kanilang iimbitahan.
“Yun ay kung huhupa na by then ang pandemic.
Ngayon pa lang ay marami na ang nagkukuwenta kung magkano aabot ang gastos sa dalawang kasal.
Nauna nang napabalita na engagement ring pa lang ni Jessy ay nagkakahalaga na ng P5 million.
Sa kanilang Palawan beach wedding, natural sagot ng mag-asawa ang air fare, hotel accommodations at iba pang gastusin ng kanilang mga guests. Ronnie Carrasco III
MANILA, Philippines – Suportado ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) ang naging pahayag ni National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director-General Alex Paul Monteagudo na ang unyon ng Senate employees ay front umano ng communist group.
Sinabi ni Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy na kumbinsido ang NTF-ELCAC na ang Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Orgnisasyon (SENADO) ay kontrolado ng labor group na Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).
Ang COURAGE ay binansagan bilang front organization ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).
“The NTF ELCAC stands solidly behind the Director General of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Alex Paul Monteagudo when he says that COURAGE is a front of the CPP-NPA-NDF and that it functions as the ears and eyes of this terrorist group,” ayon kay Badoy, tagapagsalita ng NTF-ELCAC.
Sa isang Facebook post, Lunes, sinabi ni Monteagudo na ang SENADO di umano ay minamanmanan ng COURAGE at nagsisilbi bilang “eyes and ears of the CPP-NPA-NDF to hijack government plans and programs.”
Sinang-ayunan naman ni Badoy si Monteagudo nang sabihin nito na ang pangunahing layunin ng COURAGE ay “to infiltrate and weaken the government by radicalizing and then recruiting its innocent members who have no idea they are being used.”
Itinatwa naman ng SENADO ang napaulat na pagkaka-ugnay nito sa CPP-NPA-NDF at itinuring din nito na ang Facebook post ni Monteagudo ay isang “malicious, baseless, and dangerous.”
Hinikayat naman nito ang mga senador na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa alegasyong ibinato laban sa unyon at maging sa iba pang organisasyon sa pamahalaan.
Ani Badoy, ang CPP-NPA-NDF front organizations, matapos na gamitin ng komunistang grupo ay ,“will have nothing to show for it but the grief and destruction they have brought upon themselves and our country.”
“We, therefore, welcome with open arms the call of S.E.N.A.D.O. president and CPP-NPA-NDF operative Rosel Eugenio for a Senate investigation into this matter,” ayon kay Badoy.
Sinabi pa ni Badoy na may ilang senador ang patuloy na ginagamit ang katagang “red-tagging” na inimbento ng CPP-NPA-NDF.
Tinukoy nito ang nakaraang ruling na ginawa ng Korte Suprema at ng Court of Appeals, sinabi ni Badoy na “there is no such thing as red-tagging” dahil “there is no danger to life, liberty, and security when someone is identified as member of the CPP-NPA-NDF.”
Ang pahayag na ito ni Badoy ay reaksyon matapos na magkaisa sina Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at Senators Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima, at Francis Pangilinan na mablisang ipasa ang Senate Bill 2121 o panukalang Act Defining and Penalizing Red-Tagging to “punish irresponsible officials who act as enablers of red-tagging.”
Sinabi pa ni Badoy na ang panukalang batas ay gagamitn lamang para ipagpatuloy ang “unending 52-year saga of grief and suffering of the Filipino people in the hands of the CPP-NPA-NDF who were able to commit unspeakable crimes against us precisely because of the preponderance of legal covers they employed- like COURAGE.”
“Some of the most grievous crimes on the most helpless among us – our children, our indigenous peoples- happened because the masks of thick deceit the CPP-NPA-NDF wore. Masks of ‘human rights defenders’ by the most egregious offenders of it, masks of ‘youth advocates’ while stepping over the thousands of dead bodies of our children who had been deceptively recruited into the CPP-NPA-NDF, masks of ‘defenders of workers’ rights’ while weakening the Constitution and Democracy they had sworn to be faithful to,” ang pahayag ni Badoy.
Ani Badoy, hindi hahayaan ng NTF-ELCAC ang communism thrive.
Target ng pamahalaan na tapusin na ang communism sa ilalim ng liderato at termino ni Pangulong Duterte.
Ang pangako ni Badoy ay kikilalanin niya ang 52-year communist scourge na nagresulta ng “untold pain and sufferings on our people- more so the most helpless among us: our children, our indigenous peoples and the poorest of the poor.”
“The Filipino people have suffered long enough. We are grateful that we finally have a President who will stop at nothing to end the abuse of the Filipino people” ang pahayag ni Badoy.
Ani Badoy, ang pagpapatigil sa insurgency ay kasalukuyang regalo ng pamahalaan sa mga mamamayan.
“We are one with him (Duterte) in giving this gift to the Filipino people when he steps down in office in 2022: a country in a much better shape than what was handed to us where the CPP-NPA-NDF will be no more. And the Peace that has eluded us will finally be ours and our children’s,” ayon kay Badoy.
Ang CPP-NPA ay nakalista bilang terror group ng Estados Unidos, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, at ng Pilipinas. Kris Jose
MANILA, Philippines – Pinaglalabas ni Gabriela party-list Representative Arlene Brosas ang PhilHealth ng malinaw na alituntunin ng PhilHealth coverage para sa mga pasyente na may COVID-19 na nananatili sa mga tent ng ospital.
“They should release a new set of guidelines for the implementation of COVID-19 benefits and include patients who were forced to stay in non-accredited community isolation unit tents,” ani Brosas.
Ang hakbang ay kasunod ng pagbubuko ni Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite na sinisingil ng P1,000 kada oras ang mga COVID-19 patient na nananatili sa mga tent sa labas ng ospital.
Sa isang congressional meeting noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni PhilHealth Acting Senior Vice President Neri Santiago na hindi kasama sa package ang pananatili ng mga COVID patient sa tent. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – “Unfair!”
Ito ang komento ni Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche sa pagtawag na “Central Visayas Variant” (CVV) sa virus mutation
Ayon kay Loreche na nakatanggap umano sila ng mga ulat na pinangangalanang Central Visayas Variant” ang natuklasang P.3 variant sa Central Visayas.
Ang P.3 variant ay mutation ng virus na nagdudulot ng COVID-19 na unique sa Pilipinas.
Ang nasabing ulat na pinatutungkulan ni Loreche ay may publication material mula sa Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) na tinawag umano na CVV ang P.3 variant.
“Here we are, we have a P.3 variant. Why rename it as a Central Visayas Variant? Are we a separate place from the entire Philippines? It shouldn’t be like that,” ani Loreche sa media kasabay ng pagpapadala ng 50 medical volunteers sa National Capital Region.
Si Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino ng Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) ay susulat umano kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ukol sa nasabing isyu.
Ang pakikipaglaban umano ng Central Visayas sa COVID ay naging matagumpay, ani Dino na ibinida ang ulat mula sa Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
Pinalagan din ni Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia ang nasabing pagtawag sa bagong variant na Central Visayas Variant.
“It’s unfair and reckless. I would caution those that have taken it upon themselves to call this variant of concern as Central Visayas variant, unless they really believe Central Visayas or Cebu for that matter is another country,” ani Garcia “In fact, this morning, we showed that we are indeed a part of the Philippines as we send our healthcare personnel to help our brothers and sisters (in NCR)”. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Inatake ng Coronavirus Disease 2019 ang mga miyembro ng Presidential Security Group kung saan 45 sa 126 miyembro nito ang positibo.
Ito rin ang naging dahilan kung bakit hindi matutuloy ang Talk to the Nation ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayon sanang gabi ng Miyerkoles.
“The physical safety of the President remains our utmost concern,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ukol sa pagkansela sa Cabinet meeting.
Siniguro naman ni Senador Bong Go na walang PSG personnel na nagka-COVID ang direktang nakasalamuha ng Punong Ehekutibo.
Sa kabila nito, siniguro ng PSG na patuloy ang pagprotekta nila sa Pangulo.
“We protect our VIPs; guard the PSG compound, the residence and the whole Malacañang Complex 24/7, where civilian residents are also situated, thus, exposure to the virus is inevitable,” pagsisiguro ni PSG Commander BGen. Jesus P. Durante III.
Giit at tiniyak din ni Durante na wala ni isa man sa mga PSG personnel na infected ng virus ang direkta at malapitang naka-detailed kay Digong.
Lahat aniya ng mga ito ay asymptomatic at hindi nakaranas ng kahit na anumang adverse symptom.
“Hence, rest assured that the President is safe and in good health,” diing pahayag ni Durante.
Gayundin, ang PSG sa pamamagitan ng Task Force COVID-19 at ang medical staff ay patuloy na mahusay at epektibong pinamamahalaan ang situwasyon upang matiyak na ang mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ay makukumpleto ang kanilang quarantine protocols at maayos na naproseso.
Idagdag pa na ang lahat ng health at safety protocols ay mahigit na ipinatutupad sa lahat ng PSG personnel at kanilang dependents.
“Despite the challenges posed by the virus, PSG continues to perform its mandate. As earlier mentioned, we have established protocols to contain the spread of the virus and we will continue to enforce it so that the President is kept safe and secured from all forms of threats at all times,” giit ni Durante. Kris Jose
MANILA, Philippines – Nilinaw ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na kwalipikado ring mabigyan ng emergency cash aid ang mga opisyal ng barangay na sapul ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).
Ayon kay DILG spokesperson, Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya na ang mga barangay health workers, tanod, konsehal, at iba pang empleyado ng barangay na may buwanang sahod lang ng P1,500 hanggang P2,000 ay kwalipikadong benepisyaryo.
Ani Malaya na maituturing din silang low income earners.
“Technically, pupuwede yan dahil so long as low-income earners sila. So ang babalikan po natin kung ilan sila sa pamilya,” ani Malaya.
Sa ilalim ng emergency assistance ng national government ay makatatanggap ng P1,000 kada indibidwal at hanggang P4,000 naman kada pamilya.
Para maiwasan ang pandaraya ay ipinapo-post ng DILG sa mga barangay official ang listahan ng mga benepisyaryong makatatanggap,
Ang hindi sususnod ay padadalan ng show cause order ng DILG. RNT