Kawani ng PCG na sangkot sa scam, sinibak na – Balilo

April 15, 2021 @ 2:01 PM 8 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Iniimbestigahan na ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang isang nagpatala na tauhan ng ahensya na nasasangkot sa isang investment scam na sinimulan umano ng kanyang civilian partner partikular sa mga kasapi ng PCG Task Force Bayanihan returning Overseas Filipino (BROF).

Ayon kay PCG  Spokesperson, Commodore  Armando Balilo, si Seaman Second Class (SN2) Jurin Demsio ay sinibak na sa kanyang puwesto habang hinihintay ang resulta ng pagsisiyasat kasama ang mga testimonya ng anim na nagrereklamo bilang pangunahing mga ebidenysa sa pagtukoy  ng mga polisiya na nilabag.

“We call on our fellow Coast Guard officers and personnel to exercise prudence and integrity in all of their actions. Admiral Ursabia remains firm on his campaign to uphold the moral standards of Coast Guard men and women by modeling the ideals of genuine PCG: patriotism, compassion, and fear of God. While we perform necessary legal measures to counter unlawful activities within the organization, we also need the cooperation of our people to shun pyramiding schemes and other illegal ventures, not only to protect themselves, but more importantly, to preserve the public image of the humanitarian armed service they are part of,” pahayag ni Balilo

Noong Hunyo 2019, tinuligsa ni pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang “easy money machination” habang iniutos niya ang agarang pagsasara ng isang “domestic nonstock corporation” sahil sa kanilang  pagkakasangkot sa pyramiding schemes  na ipinagbabawal sa ilalim ng Seksyon 26 ng Securities Regulation Code (SRC).  Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Bong Go, pinuri ang pagsasama sa media workers sa vaccination priority list

April 15, 2021 @1:57 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinuri at pinasalamatan ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang naging hakbang ng national government na ibilang ang media workers sa essential sectors na prayoridad sa COVID-19 vaccination.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa national government dahil dininig nila ang ating apela na isama ang mga miyembro ng media sa priority list para sa bakuna laban sa COVID-19,” ayon Go.

Isasapinal ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) ang guidelines at ipormalisa ang pagsasama nito sa media workers, partikular ang mga nasa news outlets, sa A4 group sa nakatakda nitong pagpupulong.

“Ang media ay napakaimportanteng sektor at maituturing ding essential workers dahil sa tungkulin na kanilang ginagampanan. Sila ang nagdadala ng balita at kasangga natin sila sa pagbibigay ng tamang impormasyon sa publiko,” ang paliwanag ni Go.

“Sa araw-araw nilang coverage, palagi silang exposed sa banta ng COVID-19. Kaya dapat lang na maproteksyunan agad sila ng bakuna,” idinagdag niya.

Sinabi ni Testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon nitong April 13, na ang mga miyembro ng media ay ibibilang na sa A4 group ng government vaccine priority list, kahanay ang frontline personnel sa essential sectors.

Ayon sa National Economic and Development Authority, kabilang sa A4 classification ang mga manggagawang may “high levels of interaction with or exposure to the public” at economic sectors na kailangan ng “security, consumers and worker safety.”

Bago pa man masimulan ang vaccine rollout, nauna nang iniapela ni Go sa pamahalaan na isama ang mga kasapi ng media sa COVID-19 priority list pero hindi dapat maaektuhan ang mga sektor na natukoy nang prayoridad, gaya ng frontliners, senior citizens at vulnerable sectors.

“Dapat po ang media ay bigyan din ng prayoridad ‘pag andyan na ang safe at epektibong vaccine para tuloy-tuloy din po ang inyong pagtatrabaho, pagko-cover at pagdadala ng balita sa ating mga kababayan,” ayon sa senador.

Sinabi ng senador na ang media workers, partikular ang field reporters, ay isa ring frontliners na nagbubuwis ng buhay upang maimpormahan ang mga Filipino ukol sa sitwasyon ng pandemya sa bansa.

“Saludo po tayo sa kagitingan ng lahat ng frontliners. Bukod sa mga medical at uniformed personnel, kilalanin rin natin ang serbisyo at sakripisyo ng iba pang mga ordinaryong manggagawa, tulad ng media, na nakikipagbayanihan sa laban na ito,” ani Go. RNT


VCO vs COVID-19 walang masama kung susubukan –  Nograles

April 15, 2021 @1:39 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Sa pagtaas ng bilang ng mga aktibong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, sinabi ni Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles nitong Huwebes na ang lahat ng ligtas at posibleng lunas para sa COVID-19 ay dapat tuklasin at pag-aralan.

Ang komento ay bunsod ng isinasagawang pamamahagi niya ng libreng virgin coconut oil (VCO) sa mga Level 1 hospitals upang tulungan ang mga pasyenteng may mild symptoms ng kinatatakutang sakit.

Nilinaw ng opisyal nang Palasyo, na siya ring co-chairman ng IATF, na ang kanyang pamamahagi ng VCO ay personal niyang inisyatibo, hindi isang opisyal na hakbangin ng IATF, at pribadong pondo ang ginagamit bukod pa sa VCO na donasyon mula sa pribadong sektor.

Ayon kay Nograles, nagpasya siyang ipamahagi ang libreng VCO sa mga Level 1 hospitals “pagkatapos nating kumonsulta sa DOST (Department of Science and Technology), mga doktor, at mga eksperto na nagsabing ang VCO ay maaaring makapagbigay ng posibleng benepisyo para sa mga COVID-19 patients na may mild symptoms.”

“Higit sa lahat, walang panganib na idudulot ito; maaaring matulungan sila ng VCO, at tiyak na hindi malalagay sa peligro ang kanilang buhay,” diin nito.

“Sa puntong ito, dapat nating gawin ang lahat upang tulungan ang mga nakakaranas ng COVID-19. Kung may mga posibleng lunas dito na suportado ng siyensya, at ang sinasabi ng clinical trials dito ay walang panganib na kaakibat, subukan natin.”

Nabanggit ni Nograles na ang DOST ay nagsagawa na ng mga pag-aaral na nagpapakita ng mga posibleng benepisyo para sa COVID-19 patients na regular na gumagamit ng VCO. Ipinapakita ng mga clinical trials na ang VCO ay maaaring gamitin upang maiwasan ang paglala ng mga sintomas ng COVID-19, dahil ang mga pasyente na regular na gumagamit ng VCO ay nakaranas ng ginhawa o nabawasan ang mga sintomas ng COVID-19 sa loob ng dalawang linggo.

Inirekomenda ng pag-aaral na ang VCO ay magagamit bilang isang pandagdag na suplemento sa “probable and suspect cases ng COVID 19” at may batayan sa ginawang pag-aaral na maaaring pigilan ng VCO ang paglubha ng COVID-19 mild positive cases.

Ang opisyal ng Palasyo noong Miyerkules ay personal na namuno sa pamamahagi ng VCO sa dalawang NCR Level 1 hospitals, nag-turnover ng 72 bote ng VCO sa SDS Medical Center at 48 naman sa Novaliches General Hospital sa Quezon City.

Bago ito, namahagi na si Nograles ng VCO sa Caloocan City Medical Center, San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital, at Ospital ng Malabon.

Ang VCO ay kusang-loob na ipamimigay sa mga pasyente, at ang kanilang kalagayan ay imo-monitor upang maitala ang mga epekto ng paggamit ng VCO. Ang mga pasyenteng may sintomas ng COVID-19 ay pinapayuhan na uminom ng isang kutsarang VCO sa bawat pagkain sa loob ng sunod-sunod na tatlong araw. Kung makakayang gawin, maaari nilang doblehin ang dosage pagdating sa ika-apat na araw, hanggang sa mag-negatibo ang pasyente sa impeksyon. Maaring ipahid ang VCO sa ilong at imumog upang makatulong na ibsan ang mga sintomas ng COVID-19. Kris Jose


Pagturok ng AstraZeneca sa 59 anyos pababa, ituloy na – FDA

April 15, 2021 @1:31 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Inirekumenda nang muli ni Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director general Eric Domingo sa Department of Health (DoH) ang pagpapatuloy sa paggamit ng AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine sa edad 59 pababa.

Ang rekomendasyon na ito ni Domingo ay matapos na magsagawa ng masusing pagrerebisa at paghimay ang mga eksperto sa gitna ng usapin ng blood clotting o pamumuo ng dugo at pagbaba ng platelet count sa mga nabakunahan nito.

“Sumulat ako kanina kay [Health] Secretary [Francisco] Duque para sabihin sa kanya, reiterate the benefit outweighs risk and we should continue using the vaccine,” ayon kay Domingo.

“Dito sa atin wala pang nakita yung adverse events committee natin na similar cases. Pero sa Europa at saka sa ibang parte ng mundo, nakita na very rare naman ito,” paliwanag nito.

Noong nakaraang linggo ay pansamantalang sinuspinde ng DOH ang pagtuturok ng AstraZeneca vaccine sa mga edad 59 pababa kasunod ng abiso ng Food and Drug Admi-nistration (FDA) dahil sa ulat na may mga nabakunahan ang nakaranas ng blood clotting o pamumuo ng dugo at pagbaba ng platelet count.

“We are aware of the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to list blood clots as very rare side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” ani Domingo.

Ayon sa opisyal, bagama’t wala pang naitatalang kaso ng pamumuo ng dugo at mababang platelet count sa mga nabakunahan ng AstraZeneca sa Pilipinas, ay kailangan ihinto ang pagbabakuna para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng populasyon.

Tiniyak naman ng DOH at FDA sa publiko na masusing pinag-aaralan na ng mga eksperto ang mga impormasyon kaugnay sa mga pangyayaring ito upang ma-kagawa ng nararapat na rekomendasyon sa paggamit ng nasabing bakuna.

Sa kasalukuyan, wala pang naitatalang kaso hinggil sa side effects ng nasabing bakuna ang National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC).

Nilinaw naman ni Do­mingo na bagama’t si­nuspinde ang pagbabakuna ng AstraZeneca, hin­di nangangahulugan na delikado at hindi epektibo  ang nasabing bakuna. Kris Jose


9 taong ban sa new mining, binawi ni Digong

April 15, 2021 @1:23 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Binawi na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang nine-year ban sa pagbibigay ng bagong mining agreements para i-maximize ang government revenues.

Sa katunayan, ipinalabas ni Pangulong Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) 130, na nagsaaad na ang pamahalaan ay maaring pumasok sa bagong mineral agreements, “subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

Ang ban ay ipinatupad ni dating Pangulong Benigno Aquino III, taong 2012.

Sa nasabing EO, sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte na ang Pilipinas ay gumamit ng “less than 5%” ng mineral resources endowment.

Inatasan ng EO ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na “formulate the terms and conditions in the new mineral agreements that will maximize government revenues and share from production, including the possibility of declaring these areas as mineral reservations to obtain appropriate royalties, in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations.”

Ipinag-utos din nito sa DENR na gumawa ng masusing pagrebisa sa umiiral na mining contracts at agreements para sa posibleng renegotiation ng terms and conditions.

Sa kabilang dako, ang DENR at Department of Finance, ay gagawa naman ng mga hakbang para i-rationalize ang umiiral na revenue sharing schemes at mekanismo.

“EO 130 argued that new mining agreements can stir economic growth needed to support government programs such as the Build, Build, Build and the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program,” ayon sa ulat.

Umaasa naman ang pamahalaan na ang ginawang pagbawi sa ban ay magreresulta ng pagdami ng employment opportunities sa remote rural areas kung saan mayroong mining activities “thereby stimulating countryside development.”

Nakasaad pa rin sa EO 130 na ang pagbawi sa ban ay isinagawa matapos na magsagawa ang DENR ng masusing pagrebisa ng regulatory framework ng mining industry at “has [put] in place additional rules, regulations, and policies providing for and enhancing environmental safeguards to ensure that mining operations observe environmental protection.”

Bukod pa sa pinapayagan ng EO 130 ang DENR na ituloy ang pagpapalabas ng Exploration Permits sa ilalim ng umiiral na “laws, rules, and guidelines.”

Ang recipients ng exploration permits ay mayroong karapatan sa ilalim ng nasabing “laws, rules, and guidelines over the approved exploration area and given the right of first option to develop and utilize the minerals in their respective exploration area upon the approval of the declaration of mining project feasibility.” Kris Jose


‘Notoryus gang leader’ tigok sa Maguindanao police op

April 15, 2021 @1:15 PM
COTABATO CITY – Patay sa isang shootout ang dating tserman ng barangay na naging lider umano ng gang sa Maguindanao sa isang operasyon na ikinasa ng pulis at militar.

Kinilala ni Major Esmail Madin, hepe ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit – Maguindanao, ang suspek an si Marcos Manunggal, dating tserman ng Barangay Tee sa bayan ng Datu Salibo at sinasabing lider ng Manunggal lawless group sa probinsya.

Ang nasabing grupo ay nagpapalakad ng illegal gunrunning at drug trade sa probinsya kung saan sangkot din umano ito sa pangingikil at pagpatay, ani Madin.

Kinilala din ni Madin ang naarestong kasabwat ni Manunggal na sina Mike Guipal Badrudin, Nadia Kero, Arbaiya Bangkong Mustapha, and Ali Ebrahim, sa nasabi ring operasyon.

Nakatakas naman sina Datumanot Manunggal at Jaybee Mastura bago pa dumating ang mga awtoridad.

Ani Madin, magsisilbi sana ng search warrant ang pinagsamang pwersa ng CIDG-Maguindanao, Maguindanao police, at 6th Infantry Battalion ng Army sa mga miyembro ng Manunggal’s group nang magpaputok umano ang suspek sa mga papalapit na awtoridad.

“The government team fired back, triggering a brief encounter,” ani Madin.

Nasamsam ang M16 rifle, BAR rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, .45-caliber pistol, iba pang mga baril at bala.

Nakakulong ang mga nahuling suspek sa CIDG – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao headquarters sa nasabing syudad. RNT


