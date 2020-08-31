Kayamanan nina Conrad at ni Dolphy, ikinumpara!

Remate Online
Itinurn over ng DPWH Bureau of Equipment (BOE) ang 16-meter reach amphibious excavator at tatlong units ng 10-cubic meter capacity dump trucks.
Ayon sa DPWH, noong June ay nakapagdeliver na rin ng (2) units wheeled excavators, (1) amphibious excavator, (1) tractor head with low bed trailer, (1) truck mounted crane at (3) service pick-ups.
“These units form part of the P126 million worth of equipment allotted for this region as quick response to calamities and other disaster risk reduction activities,” ayon kay DPWH Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte.
Dagdag pa nito, na ang bagong tayong Equipment Management Division/Albay 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) Guard House ay pinasinayaan na rin upang magsilbing isang istasyon para sa m,ga tagapagpatupad nhg seguiridad na responsible sa pagsasagawa ng round-the-clock survellaince para sa seguridad ng mga pag-aari ng gobyerno. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden