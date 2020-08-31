Kayamanan nina Conrad at ni Dolphy, ikinumpara!

Manila, Philippines – Unti-unti na ngang natatanggap ng mga followers ni Bianca Umali pagbabago ng kanyang image. At a tender age of 19 ay nag-shift kasi si Bianca ng image from pa-tweetums to sexy. Keri naman ito ni Bianca lalo at panalo siya sa ganda ng mukha at kaseksihan. Marami nga ang nakapupuna na sisiw lang kay Bianca ang mag-post ng mga larawan niyang naka-2 piece bikini sa kanyang soc med accounts. Pero sa kabila pala ng mga seksing larawan ni Bianca ay nandoon pa rin ang insecurities niya pagdating sa hubog ng kanyang katawan. “Transitioning is never easy. “Kumbaga, para siyang puberty din. “You go through that awkward stage before you actually become ‘yung kung ano talaga ‘yung itsura mo hanggang sa tumanda ka. “‘Yung transition ko sa career ko, e, hindi madali ‘yon. From the sweet and fresh stage hanggang sa kung nasaan ako ngayon, kung ano ang itsura ko ngayon, it wasn’t easy. “‘Yun ang pinakamahirap for me, ‘yung confidence. Kasi ako alam ko sa sarili ko before, especially when I was starting pa lang, na I really wasn’t confident with myself. “At saka mabilis kong i-criticize ‘yung sarili ko,” say ni Bianca. Hindi lang sa mga sexy photoshoot o selfies palaban si Bianca dahil maging sa role niya sa bagong teleserye ay level-up na rin siya. Kung hindi nga lang tinamaan ng pandemya ang bansa ay malamang na palabas na ang teleseryeng uumpisahan na sana nila, ang “Legal Wives”. Wally Peralta