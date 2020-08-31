Trending Now

Kayamanan nina Conrad at ni Dolphy, ikinumpara!

Kayamanan nina Conrad at ni Dolphy, ikinumpara!

August 31, 2020 @ 9:17 PM 3 hours ago
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pinost ni Zsa Zsa Padilla ang rice fields nila ng love partner na si Conrad Onglao.

Aniya, “Mag-aani na kami in two months. We’ve been eating our own rice.

“I told Conrad that we should get our own Carabao and I plan to name him Dumedes,” say niya.

Isang netizen ang nagkomento at kinukumpara si Conrad sa namayapang ka-live in ni Zsa Zsa na si Dolphy.

Ani ng netizen na may pangalang @lgbebz: “Ibang-iba sa napundar ni Dolphy.

“Farm organic, farm resort, eco tourism, eco village, agri tourism. Away from Manila, simpleng buhay at simpleng pagkain…”

Hindi naman napikon si Zsa Zsa sa comment ng netizen bagkus ay na-amuse pa siya dahil dinugtungan niya ang sinabi ng netizen.

Ani Zsa Zsa: “@lgbebz he also bought a farm which we are developing along with a group.

“He didn’t have enough time to fully develop projects but he had a good knack for real estate. Thanks.”

Walang masamang sinabi si Zsa Zsa, pero parang sa ibang netizen ay big deal ang kanyang sagot sa netizen.

“Bakit pino-post pa?

“That is the difference with Dolphy. The late King of Comedy is very private tungkol sa kabuhayan niya,” say ng isang netizen.

Pinagtanggol naman ang singer ng kanyang followers at sinabing wala namang masama sa post ni Zsa Zsa.

“Noong panahon ni sir Pidol, e, wala pang social media. Saan naman siya magpopost?” sabi pa ng isa.

“FYI Lang, when dolphy died, he left 600 million worth of properties!

“Naalala ko ‘yan at pina-auction pa nga nila ‘yung iba kasi sobrang dami.

“At ‘yung biggest property niya is a land farm worth P150 million.

“Wala lang time si Dolphy na mag-farm kasi busy siya sa pagtatrabaho kahit matanda na!” say naman ng nagpakilalang solid fan ni Dolphy.

Anyway, ‘wag na po nating ungkatin pa ang nakaraan ng Comedy King (RIP) at ni Zsa Zsa.

Matagal na rin namang nakapag-move on ang singer and minahal naman niya ng sobra-sobra si Pidol kahit malaki ang agwat ng edad nilang dalawa. Beth Gelena


  •  
  •  
  •  

Bianca Umali, feeling insecure sa kanyang kaseksihan!

August 31, 2020 @8:57 PM
Views: 16
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Unti-unti na ngang natatanggap ng mga followers ni Bianca Umali pagbabago ng kanyang image.

At a tender age of 19 ay nag-shift kasi si Bianca ng image from pa-tweetums to sexy.

Keri naman ito ni Bianca lalo at panalo siya sa ganda ng mukha at kaseksihan.

Marami nga ang nakapupuna na sisiw lang kay Bianca ang mag-post ng mga larawan niyang naka-2 piece bikini sa kanyang soc med accounts.

Pero sa kabila pala ng mga seksing larawan ni Bianca ay nandoon pa rin ang insecurities niya pagdating sa hubog ng kanyang katawan.

“Transitioning is never easy.

“Kumbaga, para siyang puberty din.

“You go through that awkward stage before you actually become ‘yung kung ano talaga ‘yung itsura mo hanggang sa tumanda ka.

“‘Yung transition ko sa career ko, e, hindi madali ‘yon. From the sweet and fresh stage hanggang sa kung nasaan ako ngayon, kung ano ang itsura ko ngayon, it wasn’t easy.

“‘Yun ang pinakamahirap for me, ‘yung confidence. Kasi ako alam ko sa sarili ko before, especially when I was starting pa lang, na I really wasn’t confident with myself.

“At saka mabilis kong i-criticize ‘yung sarili ko,” say ni Bianca.

Hindi lang sa mga sexy photoshoot o selfies palaban si Bianca dahil maging sa role niya sa bagong teleserye ay level-up na rin siya.

Kung hindi nga lang tinamaan ng pandemya ang bansa ay malamang na palabas na ang teleseryeng uumpisahan na sana nila, ang “Legal Wives”. Wally Peralta


  •  
  •  
  •  

DAGIT (IKA-8 LABAS)

August 31, 2020 @8:00 PM
Views: 26
  •  
  •  
  •  

“O sige bahala ka. Logan ang bait ng amo natin ‘no? At maganda pa.”

“Kuuu tama na nga ang pang-uuto mong bruho ka.”

“E, totoo naman ah. Hindi ba maganda si klasmeyt, Logan? Hoy Logan ‘di ba?”

“A, oo, oo maganda nga,” ang nabiglang sagot ni Logan na noon ay nakatitig sa kabuuan ng katawan ni Nelia.

Parang biglang nahiya si Nelia sa ginawing iyon ni Logan.

Napatakip pa nga siya sa kanyang harapan dahil nakasuot ito ng maikling shorts.

Siya namang dating ni Marvin na noon ay bihis na para magtrabaho.

Nabayaran na rin si Olan sa kanyang naging serbisyo kahapon.

“O, hayan wala nang problema kay Olan hon, nabayaran na. At ikaw naman Logan hingin mo na lang kay Nelia ang kabayaran sa iyo.”

“Salamat Boss Marvin. Hayaan po ninyo at hindi iiwan ng ‘di maayos nitong kasama ko ang pinatrabaho n’yo.”

“Mabuti naman Olan at salamat na rin. Oo nga pala, uuwi ka na ba, Olan? Gusto mong sumabay na sa akin sa sasakyan?”

“Mabuti pa nga Marvin. O, Logan, klasmeyt kayo na ang bahala rito.”

Ngunit bago ang lahat ay lihim na kinausap ni Nelia ang asawa na nasa driver’s seat, “ano ka ba hon? Nag-iisa ako rito, isasabay mo pa ang kaklase ko. Kami lang ng anak mo ang tatao rito,” mahinay na sabi ni Nelia sa asawa.

Saglit na napaisip si Marvin matapos lingunin ang lalaki.

“Hindi naman siguro masama Nelia. Araw na araw naman. Kaya mo nang pangalagaan ang iyong sarili.”

“Hah? E, paano kung bigla na lang mag-harass ang taong ito?”

“Nelia, ang babaw naman ng kinatatakot mo. O, sige na nga hus nerbiyosang taray,” tugon ni Marvin.

Noon nga ay binalingan ni Nelia ang kaklase na nag-aayos na para sumabay sa sasakyan.

“Olan, maiwan ka na lang daw rito at tulungan si Logan.”

“Ha? Bakit akala ko ba?!?”

“A, basta iyon ang sabi ni Marvin. ‘Wag kang mag-alala tulungan mo si Logan at bayad ang araw mo,” paanas na tugon ni Nelia.

Gayon nga ang nangyari tumulong si Olan sa ginagawa ng kaibigan nitong si Logan.

ITUTULOY


  •  
  •  
  •  

Calamity response, karagdagang heavy equipment ibinigay sa DPWH Bicol

August 31, 2020 @7:47 PM
Views: 28
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nakatanggap ng bagong mga heavy equipment  ang Department of Public  Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office sa Bicol  upang mapaigting ang operasyon sa pagtugon sa sakuna.

Itinurn over ng DPWH Bureau of Equipment (BOE)  ang 16-meter reach amphibious excavator at tatlong units ng 10-cubic meter capacity dump trucks.

Ayon sa DPWH, noong June ay nakapagdeliver na rin ng  (2) units wheeled excavators, (1) amphibious excavator, (1) tractor head with low bed trailer, (1) truck mounted crane at (3) service pick-ups.

“These units form part of the P126 million worth of equipment allotted for this region as quick response to calamities and other disaster risk reduction activities,” ayon kay  DPWH Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte.

Dagdag pa nito, na ang bagong tayong Equipment Management Division/Albay 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) Guard House ay pinasinayaan na rin upang magsilbing isang istasyon para sa m,ga tagapagpatupad nhg seguiridad na responsible sa pagsasagawa ng round-the-clock survellaince para sa seguridad ng  mga pag-aari ng gobyerno. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila LGU, magbibigay ng P100K sa zero barangay COVID-19 case

August 31, 2020 @7:38 PM
Views: 40
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines  – Bilang bahagi ng programa ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila kontra COVID-19, magbibigay ng insentibo si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso sa mga barangay na walang maitatalang bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa loob ng dalawang buwan simula bukas.

Sinabi ni Domagoso sa kanyang FB Live ngayong araw, magbibigay ng insentibo na P100,000 ang lokal na pamahalaang lungsod sa mga barangay na walang maitatalang bagong kaso ng sakit na COVID-19 sa kanilang lugar simula bukas (Set. 1) hanggang Oktubre 31.

“Ang goal natin ay zero COVID-19 infection for two months sa barangay, and I believe that you can do it. That is why we want to give you incentive.” ani Domagoso.

Sa ilalim na nasabing programa, sinabi ni Domagoso na isasailalim sa beripikasyon ng Manila Health Department (MHD) ang mga datos ng COVID-19 sa lungsod upang masiguro na “zero COVID-19 infection” ang sinumang barangay na nagsabi na walang impeksyon sa kanilang lugar sa loob ng dalawang buwan.

“Kinausap ko na po si Vice Mayor Honey kanina. Mag-aappropriate po tayo ng P89,600,000, kasi ang goal natin, hopefully, kanya-kanya tayong magsisigasig para labanan ang COVID-19 pandemic,” giit ni Domagoso.

“Bibigyan din po namin kayo ng certification ng pagkilala sa bawat opisyal ng barangay, from the chairmen to secretary, treasurer, Kagawad, SK Chairmen, SK Kagawad, Ex-O at mga barangay tanod, to recognize the effort,” dagdag pa ng Alkalde. Jay Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Susunod na PNP chief, posibleng ianunsyo ni Pang. Dutertemaaaring ianunsyo ni pdu30 sa public address

August 31, 2020 @7:25 PM
Views: 21
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Maaaring ianunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte mamya sa kanyang public address ang susunod na hepe ng  Philippine National Police (PNP).

Si Outgoing PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, miyembro ng  Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, ay  nakatakdang magretiro sa Setyembre  2 dahil sa nalalapit na mandatory retirement age nito na 56.

“Hintayin na lang po natin kung anong sasabihin mamaya ni Presidente. Sa tingin ko po ay magiging kabahagi iyan ng kaniyang mensahe sa ating taumbayan,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni  PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac na susundin ng PNP ang  “rule of succession” ng command kapag walang inanunsyo na susunod na bagong PNP chief.

“If no pronouncement will be coming from the President regarding the next PNP chief, by the ‘rule of succession’ of command will be observed and Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be appointed as caretaker or officer-in-charge of the PNP,” ayon kay Banac.

Nauna rito,  nagsumite naman si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año  ng tatlong pangalan kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte  ng posibleng maging successor ni Gamboa.

Kabilang sa mga posibleng contenders para sa PNP chief ay sina Cascolan; Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for operations and commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield; at  Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, hepe ng  PNP directorial staff. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...