Kiefer mangunguna sa Milo BEST Center virtual training







Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na payagan nang magsagawa ng “last patrol” ang mga jeepney bago simula ang modernisasyon ng public transport sector.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na malaki ang naitulong ng jeepney sa atin noon laban sa mananakop kaya dapat nang payagan ngayon upang makatulong sa paglaban sa virus na nasakop ang ating pang-araw araw na pamumuhay.

“We do this not for sentimental reasons, but because it is based on science. With their open windows and a layout which guarantees free flow of air, they are, from a health point of view, one of the safest forms of public transportation,” aniya.

Aniya, nakakaawang matunghayan na tanging 1/3 lamang ng jeepney sa National Capital Region (NCR) ang pinayagang bumiyahe.

“For every jeepney denied to operate are hundreds of breadwinners denied a safe ride to work and back home,” paliwanag niya.

“Drivers, on their own, have reconfigured their jeepneys to comply with health rules like physical distancing. They are good to go,” dagdag ni Recto.

Iginiit din ni Recto na mas maganda kung jeepney drivers ang unang makikinabang sa service contracting scheme na nakatakda sa Bayanihan 2 na nagkakahalagang P5.58 bilyon.

“There is a P5.58 billion allocation for this. This kind of transport subsidy is nothing new. Billions in taxpayers’ money has been lubricating MRT, PNR operations through the years,” aniya.

“Transportation joins test, track and treat as our tools in fighting the pandemic. But workers should only be allowed to get back to work if it is guaranteed that COVID will not be hitching a ride. Hanapbuhay, hindi hanap sakit,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

Iginiit pa ng mambabatas mulang Batangas na hayaan na lamang ang siyensiya ang maging piloto at ekonomiya ang maging co-pilot sa pagpayag namakabiyahe ang mga jeep.

“As to the DOTr’s plan to shrink physical distancing space among passengers, let science be the arbiter of this intra-Cabinet debate—which we should welcome, because best ideas are forged when they clash,”aniya.

“Science should solely decide if the proposal, when applied to the LRT and MRT, will make them safe, or as dangerous as the Train to Busan,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes

