Rico Navarro
Kiefer mangunguna sa Milo BEST Center virtual training
Sep 2020
“We do this not for sentimental reasons, but because it is based on science. With their open windows and a layout which guarantees free flow of air, they are, from a health point of view, one of the safest forms of public transportation,” aniya.
“For every jeepney denied to operate are hundreds of breadwinners denied a safe ride to work and back home,” paliwanag niya.
“Drivers, on their own, have reconfigured their jeepneys to comply with health rules like physical distancing. They are good to go,” dagdag ni Recto.
“Transportation joins test, track and treat as our tools in fighting the pandemic. But workers should only be allowed to get back to work if it is guaranteed that COVID will not be hitching a ride. Hanapbuhay, hindi hanap sakit,” dagdag ng mambabatas.
“Science should solely decide if the proposal, when applied to the LRT and MRT, will make them safe, or as dangerous as the Train to Busan,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes
Ayon sa kalihim, kinausap siya ng pamilya ng mga Filipino crew na makipag-ugnayan sa PCG at hilingin na magtungo sa Japan upang tumulong sa SAR operations.
Gayunman, nang makausap umano ng kalihim si PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, kaugnay sa apela ng pamilya ng nawawalang seafarers ay sinabi na ito ay magiging napakahirap.
“I had a long discussion with Admiral Ursabia regarding the possibility of sending our coast guard to help in the rescue, he was candid about it, logistically, it will be difficult. Also, we are not familiar with the environment and the conditions there,” ayon kay Bello sa isang online forum.
Sa ngayon aniya ay wala pang positibong developments.
Matatandaan na tatlong Filipino crew ng Gulf Livestock 1 lamang ang na-rescue ng Japan Coast Guard Gulf Livestock 1 kung saan idineklarang nasawi ang isa habang ang 36 ipa pa ay hindi pa nakikita.
Ang dalawang survivor ay nakatakdang umuwi ng Pilipinas sa Sabado habang ang labi ng isang seafarer ay darating ngayong araw, September 17. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden