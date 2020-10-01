Konstruksyon ng Lung Center of the Philippines patuloy

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Nagpapatuloy ang konstruksyon ng pop-up hospital sa Lung Center of the Philippines sa Quezon City upang mapataas ang health care capacity.
Sinabi ni Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar, chief isolation czar, na ang 16-bed capacity modular hospital ay itinayo ng DPWH Task Force na susuporta sa pangangailangan para sa health care services ng Lung Center.
Dagdag pa ni Villar na gagamitin ng Lung Center management ang mobile hospital para sa paggamot ng mga severe COVID-19 patients.
Mayroon ding limang modular hospitals ang itatayo ng DPWH Task Force sa Quezon Institute compound sa E. Rodriguez Avenue, Quezon City na may kabuuang kapasidad na 110 beds na may hiwalay na nursing station, equipment laboratory, pantry, storage, medical gas line, CCTV system, at elavated pathway connecting clusters. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)