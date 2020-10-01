Konstruksyon ng Lung Center of the Philippines patuloy







Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Senate committee on justice and human rights na madaliin ang pagpasa ng panukalang batas na pagtataas sa edad ng sexual consent ng kabataan.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig ng komite na pinamumunuan ni Senador Richard Gordon, sinabi ni Hontiveros na kailangan nang maisabatas ang Senate Bill No. 163 o ang Raising the Age of Sexual Consent bill sa gitna ng tumataas na bilang ng teen pregnancis sa bansa.

“Right now a 13 year old girl can be forced to have sex with her uncle, and she will need to prove that she did not consent. Our laws should protect the most innocent; but we’ve thrown thousands of Filipino girls to the wolves,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na habang tumatagal ang pandemya na ito, nanganganak pa siya ng mas maraming krisis.

“We are experiencing a teen pregnancy emergency, and it’s the Filipino girls of today who will head the families of tomorrow that will pay the heftiest price. Raising the age of consent is an urgent intervention,” aniya.

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na layunin nbg SB 163 na itaas ang edad ng sexual consent mula 12 patungong 18 taong gulang upang umakma sa kasalukuyang legal age sa bansa.

“All sexual acts with minors will be treated as statutory rape, subject to the close-in-age exemption, in which sexual acts between consenting minors are exempted from the law,” aniya.



base sa data ng Center of Women’s Resources na pito mula sa 10 biktima ng rape ay pawang bata.



“Every 53 minutes, a woman or child gets raped, and their perpetrators get away with the crime because of a lapse in the law that can and must immediately be corrected, ” aniya.

Ayon kay Hontiveros na base sa pag-aaral ng United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) na itinuturing na epidemya ang unintended pregnancies na umab ot sa 760,000 sa panahon ng quarantine.

“Lulubog pa ang bansa sa kahirapan socially, economically and health-wise. No one wins if we let these crises proliferate,” aniya. Ernie Reyes