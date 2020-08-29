Trending Now

Koreano tiklo sa pananakit sa Pinay lover

Koreano tiklo sa pananakit sa Pinay lover

August 29, 2020 @ 3:55 PM 3 hours ago
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inaresto ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isang Koreano sa umano’y pananakit sa Pilipinang kasintahan sa kanilang condominium unit sa Maynila.

Kinilala ni NBI officer-in-charge Director Eric Distor ang suspek na si Kang Min Seok na nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2002 na nadakip noon pang Agosto 23

“Complainant was subjected to medical examination and results indicated hematoma on the left lateral eyelid, abrasions on the left forehead, multiple purplish contusions on the left and right forearms and both knees, and lacerations on the ventral right hand and ventral left wrist,” lahad ng NBI.

“There were times, however, that she could no longer take that set up so it would lead to arguments and eventually, physical altercation.”

“Subject also required the complainant to join him in his use of illicit drugs which she acceded to so as not to cause further arguments,” dagdag pa sa ulat. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

INC ban sa motorbikes center Sangandaan

August 29, 2020 @5:29 PM
Views: 34
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – May tindahan ngayon ng motorsiklo sa Tandang Sora, Quezon City na ayaw magbenta ng motorsiklo sa mga kasapi ng relihiyon, lalo na ang Iglesia ni Cristo?

 

Naranasan ito ng isang kapatid na miyembro ng INC na nag-aplay ng hulugang repossessed na Honda Beat sa Superbikes Center Sangandaan na nakatayo sa 351 Quirino Highway, Sangandaan St., Quezon City.

Nalaman ito sa palitan ng text messages at mismong personal na pakikipag-usap ng aplikante sa saleslady na isang Joana ng nasabing motorcycle center.

Dahil pinursige ng aplikante ang pagbili ng motor, nagmatigas ang umano’y “financing” ng management at lahat ng paraan ng saleslady para maganap ang pagbili-pagbenta ay nawalan ng saysay dahil sa patakaran ng “financing” nila.

Lumalabas na tumanggi ang “financing” ng management na magbenta nang malaman nilang opisyal o empleyado ng INC ang anak ng aplikante.

Inamin naman ng aplikante na nagtatrabaho at simpleng manggagawa lang sa INC ang kanyang anak ngunit hindi pa rin tuminag ang nasabing management.

Ipinaliwanag din ng aplikante na hindi naman ang kanyang anak ang nag-aaplay kundi siya ngunit nagmatigas ang “financing” sa desisyon nitong pagbawalang bumili sa kanilang tindahan ang miyembro ng INC.

Todo-hingi naman ng paumanhin si Joana sa pagkabigo nitong kumbinsihin ang “financing” na pahintulutan ang pagbenta ng motorsiklo sa aplikante. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

P2.8M allowance inilaan ng Navotas sa allowance ng frontliner

August 29, 2020 @5:03 PM
Views: 28
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Naglaan ang lungsod ng Navotas ng P2.8 milyon para sa allowance ng mga manggagawa sa kalusugan sa patuloy na pakikipaglaban sa pandemya.

Tinatayang nasa 428 empleyado ng lungsod ang nakatanggap ng allowance kung saan 187 ang mula sa City Health Office at 241 mula sa Navotas City Hospital.

“Lubos kaming nagpapasalamat na ang aming mga tagapagbigay ng pangangalagang pangkalusugan ay nakatuon . Sila ay walang pagod na nagtatrabaho, na nagbibigay ng taimtim na pangangalaga at serbisyo sa nagdaang anim na buwan,” lahad ni Mayor Toby Tiangco.

“Pinahahalagahan namin ang mga sakripisyo na kanilang ginagawa para sa aming mga kapwa Navoteño. Inaasahan namin na makakatulong ang SRA na mapalakas ang kanilang moralidad at mabigyan sila ng bagong lakas habang nagpapatuloy na labanan ang krisis sa kalusugan na ito.”

“Sila ang ating mga bayani sa modernong araw. Kami ay nagpapasalamat, sa kabila ng mga salita, para sa kanilang walang pag-iimbot na serbisyo sa aming lungsod at sa aming mga kapwa Navoteños,” hayag pa ng mayor. Roger Panizal


  •  
  •  
  •  

Binhi program ng DENR, EDC tuloy kahit may pandemic

August 29, 2020 @5:00 PM
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na magpapatuloy ang kanilang pagtatambal sa EDC para sa Binhi program na pagtatanim ng mga puno sa mga nakakalbo nating kagubatan sa kabila ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayon sa DENR, ang Binhi ay ang nationwide greening program ng EDC na may layuning mabigyan ng rehabilitasyon ang mga nakakalbong kagubatan at maisalba ang Philippine native tree species sa buong bansa.

Sinabi pa ng DENR na kabilang sa rehabilitasyon ay ang pagtatanim ng mga puno sa ating mga kabundukan at kagubatan.

Sa ilalim ng MOU, magtutulungan ang ERDB at EDC upang masiguro ang paglago o pagpapadami ng Philippine native trees sa bansa.

Sa pamamagitan ng print screen ng virtual video conference na ginanap noong Agosto 20, 2020, ipinakikita nina DENR Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB) Director Henry Adornado, Assistant Vice President at Head for the Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Relations ng Energy Development Corporation (EDC) Atty. Allan Barcena at Assistant Vice President at Head of the Corporate Support Function Group ng EDC Ms. Regina Victoria Pascual ang Memorandum of Understanding na kanilang nilagdaan para sa Binhi In-Sity Conservation and Propagation Project.

Pangunahing layunin ng BINHI na mapalitan ang mga naputol na puno sa pamamagitan ng pagtatanim nito sa buong bansa. (Santi Celario)


  •  
  •  
  •  

DSWD tiniyak na aaksyunan ang SAP complaints

August 29, 2020 @4:52 PM
Views: 33
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na aaksyunan nila ang lahat ng reklamo kaugnay sa pagpapatupad ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

“Sa pamamagitan ng aming Agency Operations Center, patuloy po ang pagsagot namin sa mga reklamo at hinaing na aming nakukuha sa iba’t ibang mga communication platform,” paliwanag ni DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista.

Mula aniya July 27 hanggang August 16, nakatanggap na sila ng 12,000 tawag; 94,000 emailed messages at higit 110,000 reklamo.

“Mayroon kaming mga kawani na nakatutok at tumatanggap ng mga tawag, email at mensahe at ito ay agarang tinutugunan,” giit pa ni Bautista.

Maaari namang dumulog sa DSWD hotlines 0947-482-2864, 0916-247-1194 at 0932-933-3251 at landline numbers na 8931-81-01 to 07 local 555 ang may mga katanungan.

Maaari ring magpadala ng text messages sa 0918-912-2813 o mag-email sa sapgrievances@dswd.gov.ph o usaptayo@dswd.gov.ph. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Digitalization ng database ng PhilHealth tugon vs korapsyon

August 29, 2020 @4:40 PM
Views: 32
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Bukod sa isinusulong na special audit, ikakasa din ni Senador Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara ang digitalization ng sistema sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) upang mapahusay ang IT mechanism nito at mapigilan ang korapsyon at mismanagement.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Angara na sanhi ng mahinang –anti-fraud mechanism ng PhilHealth kaya nagkakaroon ng pang-aabuso at maling paggamit ng pondo ng ilang tiwaling grupo tulad ng sinasabing sindikatong mafia sa kompanya.

Sinabi ni Angara na panahon na upang isailalim sa malawakang digitalization ng lahat ng records at gamitin ang sistema upang mag-vlidate ng membership claims tulad ng ginagamit sa pension funds ng Social Security System (SSS) at Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

Aniya, bahagi ito ng kanyang rekomendasyon na nakalagay s aisang liham kay Senate President Vicente Sotto III bilang presiding officer ng Senate Committee of the Whole na nagsagawa kamakailan ng pagdinig sa mga kontrobersiyang bumabalot sa PhilHealth.

“They (PhilHealth) should likewise look into strengthening their manpower complement by hiring more medical reviewers, anti-fraud officers, data scientists, data analytics personnel, and even experts in artificial intelligence and big data,” ayon kay Angara sa kanyang liham.

Iginiit ni Angara na tumingkad ang pangangailangan ng madaliang digitalization ng records nito sa ginanap na pagdinig na kung saan ibinulgar ni nagbitiw na PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales na may mahigit 5,000 miyembro na pawang may edad na 130 years at walang nakakaalam kung buhay o patay na.

Nitong nakaraang linggo, napaulat naman sa telebisyon ang isang senior citizen na sinabing apat na taong nang patay base sa member data record ng PhilHealth.

Matagal nang Isinusulong ni Angara ang digitalization sa gobyerno at pribadong sektoor bilang bahagi ng national digital transformation program upang mapahusay ang paghahatid ng serbisyo at ihanda ang bansa sa pangangailangan ng mabilis na pagbabago sa mundo.

Nakatakda ito sa Senate Bill 1470 na may pamagat na National Digital Transformation Act na inihain ni Angara noong Mayo 4.

Hiniling din ni Angara sa kanyang liham kay Sotto na kaagad ipalabas ng PhilHealth ang detalyadong guidelines sa deferred liquidation ng COVID-19 IRM funds.

“PhilHealth, being a recipient of government funds, should ensure that these are paid, released and accounted for according to existing rules and regulations,” ayon kay Angara.

Inirekomenda din ni Angara na amendahan ang Universal Health Care Act upang isama ang mandatory audit sa pananalapi ng PhilHealth at magbigay ng kopya sa Congressional Oversight Committee ng Senate Committee on Finance at House Committee on Appropriations.

Kailangan din umanong magkaroon ng komprehensibong rebyu sa pagpapatupad ng All Case Rates claims payment scheme, kabilang ang re-calculation ng top 32 case rates na hindi lalampas sa 90 percent ng kaso o claims na naihain sa PhilHealth, na siyang bahagi din ng inputs ni Angara sa pagsulat ng committee report ng pagdinig.

Naunang tinukoy ni Angara na may kuwestiyonableng case rates na kung saan mayroon ilang minor procedure o sakit na binayaran ng PhilHealth nang higit sa critical condition. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...