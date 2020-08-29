Koreano tiklo sa pananakit sa Pinay lover

3 hours ago







Manila, Philippines – Inaresto ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isang Koreano sa umano’y pananakit sa Pilipinang kasintahan sa kanilang condominium unit sa Maynila.

Kinilala ni NBI officer-in-charge Director Eric Distor ang suspek na si Kang Min Seok na nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9262 o ang Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2002 na nadakip noon pang Agosto 23

“Complainant was subjected to medical examination and results indicated hematoma on the left lateral eyelid, abrasions on the left forehead, multiple purplish contusions on the left and right forearms and both knees, and lacerations on the ventral right hand and ventral left wrist,” lahad ng NBI.

“There were times, however, that she could no longer take that set up so it would lead to arguments and eventually, physical altercation.”

“Subject also required the complainant to join him in his use of illicit drugs which she acceded to so as not to cause further arguments,” dagdag pa sa ulat. RNT/FGDC