Trending Now

Kuryente naibalik na sa 74% ng Ulysses-hit cities, municipalities – NEA

Kuryente naibalik na sa 74% ng Ulysses-hit cities, municipalities – NEA

November 21, 2020 @ 3:57 PM 5 hours ago
Views: 115
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Naibalik na ang kuryente sa ilang bahagi ng komunidad na napinsala ng bagyong Ulysses, batay sa National Electrification Administration said Saturday.

Sa datos mula sa Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), sinabi ng NEA na naibalik na ang kuryente sa 74.42% ng 473 lugar at full restoration sa 17 electric cooperatives (ECs).”

Ang 17 ECs na iniulat na 100% power restoration ay ang mga sumusunod:

  • Mountain Province Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MOPRECO)

  • La Union Electric Cooperative, Inc. (LUELCO)

  • Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CENPELCO)

  • Pangasinan III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PANELCO III)

  • Cagayan II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CAGELCO II)

  • Peninsula Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PENELCO)

  • Pampanga II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PELCO II)

  • Pampanga III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PELCO III)

  • Pampanga Rural Electric Service Cooperative, Inc. (PRESCO)

  • Zambales II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ZAMECO II)

  • San Jose City Electric Cooperative (SAJELCO)

  • Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Area 1 (NEECO II – Area 1)

  • Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Area 2 (NEECO II – Area 2)

  • Tablas Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TIELCO)

  • Ticao Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TISELCO)

  • Sorsogon I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SORECO I)

  • Sorsogon II Electric Cooperative (SORECO II)

Habang nasa 16 iba pang ECs naman ang may 90% hanggang 99% kuryente sa kani-kanilang franchise areas.

Kasama na rito ang power co-ops operating sa Benguet, Ifugao, at Kalinga sa CAR; bahagi ng Pangasinan sa Region I; bahagi ng Cagayan, Isabela, at Quirino sa Region II; bahagi ng Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, at Nueva Ecija sa Region III; bahagi ng Quezon, Laguna, at Batangas sa CALABARZON.

Nasa 70% hanggang 89% kuryente naman ang naibalik sa limang power co-ops na Aurora Electric Cooperative, Inc. (AURELCO), Quezon II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (QUEZELCO II), Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO II), Camarines Sur IV Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO IV), at Camarines Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CANORECO).

Samantala, naitala naman sa  Nueva Vizcaya Electric Cooperative (NUVELCO) ang  66.75% restoration level; Camarines Sur I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO I) na may 63.31% power restored; Albay Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ALECO/APEC) na may 46.86%; Camarines Sur III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CASURECO III) na may 42.28%; at First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FICELCO) na may 9.38% restoration level. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Steel girder completion ng Skyway Extension umusod sa Feb. 2021

November 21, 2020 @4:53 PM
Views: 146
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang aabutin pa ng Pebrero 2021 ang 10-billion Skyway Extension project mula Susana Heights, Muntinlupa patungong Sucat, Parañaque makaraang magkaaberya kanina na ikinasawi ng isa.

“The girder fell on vehicles below, killing at least one and injuring at least four persons who were rushed by ambulances from the Skyway O&M Corp. and EEI to various hospitals,” lahad ng project contractor EEI Corp.

“This unfortunate incident sets back the completion of the Skyway Extension project,” hatol ng San Miguel Corp.

“From the December 2020 deadline, target completion is now February 2021.”

Ang naturang proyekto ay susi umano upang mabawasan ang trapiko sa southern Metro Manila partikular na sa South Luzon Expressway (SLEx) at Alabang area.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate accident and assure a full and thorough investigation. Our thoughts and concern are with the victims and we will make sure they will get all the help they need. Their welfare is our priority,” lahad pa ng SMC. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Wanted: 22 posisyon sa space agency  

November 21, 2020 @4:45 PM
Views: 115
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines- Naghahanap ang Philippine Space Agency ng mga bagong empleyado para sa 22 posisyon.

Kabilang sa kanilang mga kailangan ang legal assistants, administrative at human resource management officers, information officers, accountant, lawyer, budget officer, cashier, records officer at senior science research specialist.

Lahat ng mga interesado ay maaaring mag-apply sa pamamagitan ng careers@philsa.gov.ph hanggang Nobyembre 29, 2020.

Kailangan lang magsumite ng letter of intent na naka-address sa chief ng ahensya na si Joel Joseph Marciano, Jr., updated personal data sheet, scholastic records, certificate of eligibility/license/rating, training certificate, at employment certificates.

Matatandaan noong Agosto 2019, nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Philippine Space Act na nagtatatag ng Philippine Space Agency na binuo para mga pagbabago sa space science and technology na gagamitin para sa national security, hazard management, climate studies, space research and development, space industry capacity building, space education and awareness, at international cooperation. RNT 


  •  
  •  
  •  

Safety lapses sa aksidente sa Skyway, pinaimbestigahan ni Villanueva

November 21, 2020 @4:38 PM
Views: 180
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Joel Villanueva sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na magpadala ng isang team ng labor inspectors sa Muntinlupa upang imbestigahan ang safety protocol sa pagtatayo ng Skyway na kung saan bumagsak ang steel girder sa ilang sasakyan sa East Service Road umaga ng Sabado.

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Villanueva na kanyang inaasahan sa labor inspectors na matukoy ang anomang pagkukulang sa workplace safety protocol na dumaragdag sa aksidente.

 

Apat katao ang sugatan at isa ang nasawi sa naturang aksidente.

 

“Isa po sa peligrosong lugar-paggawa ang mga construction site, kaya po mahigpit ang pagpapatupad ng mga safety measure upang siguraduhin na walang aksidente na mangyayari at bawasan ang mga risk factor dahil ito ay maaaring maging mapaminsala. Ang mga manggagawa po natin ang unang napapahamak tuwing may aksidente sa lugar-paggawa kaya mahigpit po ang pagpapatupad natin ng occupational safety and health standards,” ayon kay Villanueva.

 

“Ang agarang imbestigasyon ng ating labor inspectors ay kinakailangan po upang matukoy ang sanhi at makapagbigay ng solusyon sa problema para siguraduhin hindi na mauulit ito,” diin ng senador.

 

Sinabi pa ni Villanueva, pangunahing awtor at isponsor ng  Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) law, dapat kaagad magtungo sa DOLE ang responsableng construction manager at makipagtulungan sa inspection.

 

“Under the OSH law or Republic Act No. 11058, DOLE is authorized to visit workplaces to conduct labor inspections, including checks on existing occupational safety and health practices. Should DOLE inspectors determine OSH violations, erring companies may be slapped penalties, including a fine of P100,000 for every day an violation remains unaddressed.”

 

Aniya, inaatasan ng batas ang lahat ng employer na panatilihin ang ligtas na working environment para sa manggagawa nito, pagtatalaga ng safety officers upang pamahalaan ang kaligtasan sa lugar-gawaan at dapat may health program.

“Part of their obligation to employees is to keep workplaces free from hazardous conditions, inform and educate workers about the risks that come with their respective jobs and provide safety gear to mitigate the risks,” paliwanag ng mambabatas.


Kinumpirma ng EEI Corporation na bumagsak ang isang steel girder sa ginagawang Skyway extension sa ilang sasakyan sa East Service Road sa Muntinlupa City.

 

“A crane was being positioned for its next task when it tilted and fell on a steel girder spanning two posts of the northbound Skyway extension project which caused the girder to collapse,” pahayag ng EEI. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

DA nagpaalala sa hog racers, traders vs ASF

November 21, 2020 @4:30 PM
Views: 110
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Department of Agriculture (DA) sa mga nag-aalaga ng baboy na agad ipagbigay alam sa City Veterinarian kapag ito ay nagkasakit o namatay upang masugpo agad ang pagkalat ng African Swine Flu (ASF).

Ayon kay Asec. Noel Reyes, sa ginanap na media forum ng National Press Club (NPC) ang veterinarian naman ang siyang magre-report sa DA o sa Bureau of Animal Industry para alamin kung ano talaga ang dahilan kung bakit namatay ang alagang baboy.

Kapag ASF aniya ang ikinamatay ng baboy ay dapat itong patayin at ilibing ng may tamang procedure.

Sa traders naman umano na nagsasamantala na kahit alam nang may tama na ang baboy ay binibili pa rin at binabarat sa murang halaga kaya lalong kumakalat ang ASF.

Kailangan din aniyang magbantay ang local government unit o LGUs sa kanilang barangay upang ma-contain ang virus at hindi na kumalat pa.

Paliwanag ni Asec. Reyes, hindi namamatay ang virus ng ASF kahit sa init o extreme heat bukod pa sa wala pang vaccine laban sa ASF.

Madalas din aniyang nakalulusot ang ASF sa mga delata o kaya ay mga processed meat product.

Ayon pa sa opisyal, babayaran ng DA ng halagang P5000 ang bawat ulo ng baboy na namamatay dahil sa ASF.

Nabatid na napasok ng ASF ang Pilipinas dahil sa kontaminadong karne, luncheon meat, ham mula sa bansang China. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

Visa-upon-arrival scheme ng BI iimbestigahan ng Senado

November 21, 2020 @4:21 PM
Views: 134
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ng Senado ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) na bukod sa “pastillas scam” na imbestigahan din ang Visa-Upon-Arrival Scheme na ginagamit din ng sindikato upang kikilan ang dayuhan partikular ang Chinese nationals na gumagamit nito.

 

Sa ginanap na hybrid hearing ng plenaryo sa badyet ng Department of Justice at attached agencies nito, sinabi ni Senador Imee na dapat imbestigahan ang Visa-Upon-Arrival Scheme na responsible sa pagtaas ng bilang nga dayuhang sa bansa.

 

“Aside from investigating the “pastillas” scam, we called on  an investigation on the visa-upon-arrival scheme which spiked the arrival of foreign nationals into the country since 2018,” ayon kay Marcos.

 

Sinabi ni Marcos na sinuspinde nitong Pebrero ang Visa-Upon-Arrival scheme matapos matuklasan ng Senado ang “pastillas scam” pero dapat managot ang sinumang opisyal at tauhan na nakinabang sa naturang pamamaraan.

 

“Since the implementation of visa-upon-arrival, approximately 27,000 foreigners, mostly Chinese nationals, arrived in the country in 2018 and it drastically increased to 110,434 in 2019,” punto ni Senador Sonny Angara, chairman ng Senate Finance Committee .

 

Bago ito suspendihin nitong Pebrero, 19, 192 ang nabigyan ng visa-upon-arrival.

 

 “(BI) is one of the agencies that has had an increase in its budget. Perhaps, in addition to the pastillas scam, the controversial visa-upon-arrival issue should also be investigated by the Bureau,” lahad pa ni Marcos. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...