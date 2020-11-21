Kuryente naibalik na sa 74% ng Ulysses-hit cities, municipalities – NEA







Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senador Joel Villanueva sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na magpadala ng isang team ng labor inspectors sa Muntinlupa upang imbestigahan ang safety protocol sa pagtatayo ng Skyway na kung saan bumagsak ang steel girder sa ilang sasakyan sa East Service Road umaga ng Sabado.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Villanueva na kanyang inaasahan sa labor inspectors na matukoy ang anomang pagkukulang sa workplace safety protocol na dumaragdag sa aksidente.

Apat katao ang sugatan at isa ang nasawi sa naturang aksidente.

“Isa po sa peligrosong lugar-paggawa ang mga construction site, kaya po mahigpit ang pagpapatupad ng mga safety measure upang siguraduhin na walang aksidente na mangyayari at bawasan ang mga risk factor dahil ito ay maaaring maging mapaminsala. Ang mga manggagawa po natin ang unang napapahamak tuwing may aksidente sa lugar-paggawa kaya mahigpit po ang pagpapatupad natin ng occupational safety and health standards,” ayon kay Villanueva.

“Ang agarang imbestigasyon ng ating labor inspectors ay kinakailangan po upang matukoy ang sanhi at makapagbigay ng solusyon sa problema para siguraduhin hindi na mauulit ito,” diin ng senador.

Sinabi pa ni Villanueva, pangunahing awtor at isponsor ng Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS) law, dapat kaagad magtungo sa DOLE ang responsableng construction manager at makipagtulungan sa inspection.

“Under the OSH law or Republic Act No. 11058, DOLE is authorized to visit workplaces to conduct labor inspections, including checks on existing occupational safety and health practices. Should DOLE inspectors determine OSH violations, erring companies may be slapped penalties, including a fine of P100,000 for every day an violation remains unaddressed.”

Aniya, inaatasan ng batas ang lahat ng employer na panatilihin ang ligtas na working environment para sa manggagawa nito, pagtatalaga ng safety officers upang pamahalaan ang kaligtasan sa lugar-gawaan at dapat may health program.

“Part of their obligation to employees is to keep workplaces free from hazardous conditions, inform and educate workers about the risks that come with their respective jobs and provide safety gear to mitigate the risks,” paliwanag ng mambabatas.



Kinumpirma ng EEI Corporation na bumagsak ang isang steel girder sa ginagawang Skyway extension sa ilang sasakyan sa East Service Road sa Muntinlupa City.

“A crane was being positioned for its next task when it tilted and fell on a steel girder spanning two posts of the northbound Skyway extension project which caused the girder to collapse,” pahayag ng EEI. Ernie Reyes