Kuryente naibalik na sa 74% ng Ulysses-hit cities, municipalities – NEA

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Naibalik na ang kuryente sa ilang bahagi ng komunidad na napinsala ng bagyong Ulysses, batay sa National Electrification Administration said Saturday.
Sa datos mula sa Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (DRRMD), sinabi ng NEA na naibalik na ang kuryente sa 74.42% ng 473 lugar at full restoration sa 17 electric cooperatives (ECs).”
Ang 17 ECs na iniulat na 100% power restoration ay ang mga sumusunod:
-
Mountain Province Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MOPRECO)
-
La Union Electric Cooperative, Inc. (LUELCO)
-
Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CENPELCO)
-
Pangasinan III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PANELCO III)
-
Cagayan II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CAGELCO II)
-
Peninsula Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PENELCO)
-
Pampanga II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PELCO II)
-
Pampanga III Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PELCO III)
-
Pampanga Rural Electric Service Cooperative, Inc. (PRESCO)
-
Zambales II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ZAMECO II)
-
San Jose City Electric Cooperative (SAJELCO)
-
Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Area 1 (NEECO II – Area 1)
-
Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Area 2 (NEECO II – Area 2)
-
Tablas Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TIELCO)
-
Ticao Island Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TISELCO)
-
Sorsogon I Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SORECO I)
-
Sorsogon II Electric Cooperative (SORECO II)