Lacson susuporta sa 2021 UHC budget, pero dapat may makulong sa PhilHealth







Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Senate Committee on Cultural Communities Imee Marcos na patuloy ang konstruksyon ng mga access road patungong Kaliwa Dam sa probinsya ng Quezon sa kabila ng kakulangan nito ng permit.

Giit ni Marcos na ang patuloy na konstruksyon na ito ay labag sa napag-usapan ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) sa isang hearing nitong Pebrero.

Ayon pa kay Marcelino Tena, lider ng indigenous people’s community sa Quezon, namataan umanong may mga police escort pa ang ang Chinese workers ng China Energy Engineering Co. (CEEC) Ltd. na siyang contractor ng nasabing proyekto.

“The translation of project documents that the Dumagats had requested so long ago will lend transparency to the negotiations in acquiring their free, prior and informed consent according to law,” pahayag ng senador.

Matatandaang sinabi ng MWSS na napagsumite ito ng pahintulot mula sa indigenous communities sa Rizal at Quezon nitong Disyembre 2019.

“The IPs ‘Resolusyon’ also means that MWSS adhered to the FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Consent) framework and that the rights of the IPs are being respected by making sure that they understood all of the implications of the project before they give their consent,”diin ng MWSS.

Mariing tinanggihan naman ito Samahan ng Katutubong Agta/Dumagat-Remontado na Binabaka at Ipinagtatanggol ang Lupang Ninuno na pinamumunuan ni Tena.

Naiintindihan naman ni Marcos ang kakulangan ng tubig sa Metro Manila at kung papano makakatulong ang Kaliwa Dam dito ngunit punto pa nito na kailangan munang resolbahin ng gobyerno ang epekto nito sa mga katutubo.RNT/ELM