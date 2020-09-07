Lacson susuporta sa 2021 UHC budget, pero dapat may makulong sa PhilHealth

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na kanyang susuportahan ang panukalang bigyan ng kaukulang badyet ang Universal Health Care Act sa pamamagitan ng paglalaan ng pondo ngunit kailangan munang may makulong sa mga opisyal at tauhan sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot sa korapsiyon.
Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na sa kabila ng kawalanghiyaan ng korapsiyon sa PhilHealth, dapat suportahan ang Kongreso ang 2021 Universal Health Care budget.
“But we can – and must – make our health care program more meaningful by immediately putting in jail all those who stole our money, directly or otherwise,” giit ni Lacson.
Kamakailan, inikoremenda ng Senate Committee of the Whole sa pamumuno ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na sampahan ng kasong malversation at administratibo si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, dating PhilHealth president at CEO Ricardo Morales kabilang ang ilang opisyal na sangkot sa pagpapalabas ng P14.8 bilyong pondo sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) na pawang illegal.
“That said, a PhilHealth under new leadership should make sure that the funds it gets for 2021 to implement the Universal Health Care Act go to the intended beneficiaries instead of its favored few,” ayon kay Lacson.
“In the same way that Congress will contribute to the success of the Universal Health Care Act, PhilHealth and the other agencies tasked with implementing it should not contribute to its failure,” giit pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes