Lacson susuporta sa 2021 UHC budget, pero dapat may makulong sa PhilHealth

September 7, 2020 @ 4:17 PM 4 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na kanyang susuportahan ang panukalang bigyan ng kaukulang badyet ang Universal Health Care Act sa pamamagitan ng paglalaan ng pondo ngunit kailangan munang may makulong sa mga opisyal at tauhan sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot sa korapsiyon.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na sa kabila ng kawalanghiyaan ng korapsiyon sa PhilHealth, dapat suportahan ang Kongreso ang 2021 Universal Health Care budget.

“But we can – and must – make our health care program more meaningful by immediately putting in jail all those who stole our money, directly or otherwise,” giit ni Lacson.

Kamakailan, inikoremenda ng Senate Committee of the Whole sa pamumuno ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na sampahan ng kasong malversation at administratibo si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, dating PhilHealth president at CEO Ricardo Morales kabilang ang ilang opisyal na sangkot sa pagpapalabas ng P14.8 bilyong pondo sa Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) na pawang illegal.

“That said, a PhilHealth under new leadership should make sure that the funds it gets for 2021 to implement the Universal Health Care Act go to the intended beneficiaries instead of its favored few,” ayon kay Lacson.

“In the same way that Congress will contribute to the success of the Universal Health Care Act, PhilHealth and the other agencies tasked with implementing it should not contribute to its failure,” giit pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


P1M droga nasamsam sa 4 drug suspect sa Maynila

September 7, 2020 @4:04 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang aabot sa mahigit isang milyon ang nasabat na iligal na droga mula sa apat na indibidwal na naaresto ng mga tauhan ng Manila Police District -Station 3.

Mahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Laws on Furearms and Ammunition Regulation Act ang mga suspek na sina Sadam Angkad, 29 ng Sampaloc, Maynila; Aileen Manalang, 36 ng Tondo, Maynila;  Louie Jay Paulino, 33, miyembro ng Commando Gang, nakatira sa  Sta. Cruz,  Maynila at si Joy Dematera, 31, ng Sta.Cruz, Maynila.

Ayon kay P/Lt Col.John Guiagui, hepe ng MPD-PS 3, ikinasa ang buy-bust operation sa kahabaan ng Auro Boulevard malapit sa kanto ng  Fugoso St. Barangay 310,  Sta. Cruz, Maynila.

Nauna rito, nakatanggap ng impormasyon ang nasabing himpilan mula sa  MDIT RIU NCR-IG  kaugnay sa  illegal na aktibidad nina Angkad at Manalang.

Matapos ang isinagawang validation ng pulisya ay agad na ikinasa ang operasyon na  nagresulta sa pagkakadakip ng apat na suspek

Nakuha sa kanila ang siyam na piraso ng heat sealed plastic sachet na naglalaman ng shabu na umaabit sa P 1,056, 040. 00 na may estinated value na 155 gramo,   buy-bust money. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


DOH: Manila Bay white sand inaral nang husto ng DENR

September 7, 2020 @4:01 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi gagawin ang white sand sa Manila Bay kung hindi ito pinag-aralan ng mabuti ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources ayon sa Health Department ngayong Lunes.
Ani Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire, matagal na rin umanong naipatupad ng DENR ang proyekto bago pa magkaroon ng pandemya ay plantsyado na ito at napondohan na.
Giit ni Vergeire na tanging DENR lamang ang makapagsasabi kung epeisyente ba ang paglalagay ng white sanda mula sa dinurog na dolomite, ngunit idiniin niya na panigurado ay dumaan ito sa masusing pag-aaral.
Pagdating naman sa usaping pangkalusagan matapos na mangamba ng ilan sa maaring epekto ng dolomite sa mga tao ay ani Vergeire na mayroon itong minor effect sa isang indibiwal.
Sinabi rin  ni Vergeire na hindi naman basta-bastang makukuha ang mga maaring masamang epekto ng dolomite  kapag nagpunta sa Manila Bay ng isang beses.

Payo ni Vergeire sa mga papasyal o pupunta sa “Manila Bay beach” para sa “R and R”, pairalin ang minimum health standards upang maiwasan ang posibleng epekto ng dolomite kabilang dito ang pagsusuot ng face mask. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Kahit kulang ang permit, konstruksyon ng Kaliwa Dam patuloy – Imee

September 7, 2020 @3:54 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Senate Committee on Cultural Communities Imee Marcos na patuloy ang konstruksyon ng mga access road patungong Kaliwa Dam sa probinsya ng Quezon sa kabila ng kakulangan nito ng permit.

Giit ni Marcos na ang patuloy na konstruksyon na ito ay labag sa napag-usapan ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) sa isang hearing nitong Pebrero.

Ayon pa kay Marcelino Tena, lider ng indigenous people’s community sa Quezon, namataan umanong may mga police escort pa ang ang Chinese workers ng China Energy Engineering Co. (CEEC) Ltd. na siyang contractor ng nasabing proyekto.

“The translation of project documents that the Dumagats had requested so long ago will lend transparency to the negotiations in acquiring their free, prior and informed consent according to law,” pahayag ng senador.

Matatandaang sinabi ng MWSS na napagsumite ito ng pahintulot mula sa indigenous communities sa Rizal at Quezon nitong Disyembre 2019.

“The IPs ‘Resolusyon’ also means that MWSS adhered to the FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Consent) framework and that the rights of the IPs are being respected by making sure that they understood all of the implications of the project before they give their consent,”diin ng MWSS.

Mariing tinanggihan naman ito Samahan ng Katutubong Agta/Dumagat-Remontado na Binabaka at Ipinagtatanggol ang Lupang Ninuno na pinamumunuan ni Tena.

Naiintindihan naman ni Marcos ang kakulangan ng tubig sa Metro Manila at kung papano makakatulong ang Kaliwa Dam dito ngunit punto pa nito na kailangan munang resolbahin ng gobyerno ang epekto nito sa mga katutubo.RNT/ELM


September 7, 2020 @3:48 PM
Cebu City, Philippines – Naitala ang 16 na bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa Cebu City nitong Linggo, Setyembre 6.

Wala naming naitalang nakarekober sa naturang araw.

Bahagya ring bumaba ng 330 ang aktibong kaso sa nasabing siyudad sa nakalipas na lingo.

Samantala, ayon sa Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), mayroong nang 9, 688 kaso habang 8,679 ang nakarekober, at 658 naman ang nasawi sa Cebu City.

Naitala ang karagdagang 33 bagong kaso sa Cebu province, 11 ang mula sa Mandaue City, lima sa Bohol, at isa naman sa Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayroon nang kabuaang 66 na bagong kaso sa buong rehiyon habang lima ang naitalang nakarekober.RNT/ELM


Walang EJK – PNP chief Cascolan

September 7, 2020 @3:41 PM
Manila, Philippines – Ipinahayag ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan na walang kahit anong extrajudicial killings.

Sa press briefing on Monday, tinanong si Cascolan sa usapin ng EJKs sa gitna ng anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“First, if you have that notion, come to me, we will investigate. Number two, there’s no such thing as EJK. Wala naman ‘yan eh. Everything, the people, the PNP has fought hard to really reduce illegal drugs and it’s a survival for our people,” lahad ni Cascolan.

“There’s no such truth when it comes to EJK because EJK sabi ko nga state-sponsored, will the President sponsor state killing? No. Will other people in the government do that? I don’t believe so.”

Maalalang marami ang umalma sa anti-drug war ng Duterte administration dahil sa pag-uugnay umano sa extrajudicial killings.

Nauna ngang sinabi ni Cascolan na ang dating kaso ay dapat ma-built-up laban sa high-value targets at hindi dapat patayin ang small-time drug users. RNT/FGDC


