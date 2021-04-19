Lahat ng bakuna epektibo kontra COVID-19 variants – eksperto
April 19, 2021 @ 5:57 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ng isang eksperto na epektibo ang lahat ng bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sa mga variant nito.
“The 600 cases is really too small compared to those who were given the vaccine in a million already,” sinabi ni Dr. Rontgene Solante, vaccine expert panel sa bansa sa CNN Philippines.
Ito ay matapos ang patuloy na pagkalat ng mga variant sa bansa.
Nitong Linggo, naitala ang 266 pang bagong kaso ng UK variant; 351 ng South Africa variant; at 25 ng Philippine variant.
“All of the vaccines are still effective against any of the variant. It’s just based on some laboratory tests, there is a decrease in the ability of the vaccine to fully neutralize the virus. It’s not zero. But it’s high and still effective,” punto nito.
“In the Philippines, we don’t worry about these variants. What’s important is to focus on the population that we want to receive the vaccine to get the potential benefit of not getting COVID and severe COVID,” dagdag ni Solante.
Sa kasalukuyan, dalawang bakuna pa lamang ang nakararating sa bansa, ang Sinovac ng China at AstraZeneca ng UK.
“If you weigh the risk of those getting thrombosis or blood clots compared to those who did not get it and were protected against getting severe COVID and preventing death, the benefit still outweighs the small risks,” giit pa ni Solante.
Ngayong araw, ipinagpatuloy muli ang pagbabakuna ng AstraZeneca sa mga may edad 59 pababa matapos suspendehin dahil sa isyu ng blood clotting. RNT/ELM
April 19, 2021 @6:44 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Inaprubahan na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang pagkakaloob ng P20,000 tulong pinansiyal sa Employees’ Compensation (EC) pensioners sa pribado at pampublikong sektor.
Layon nito na makapagbigay ginhawa sa gitna ng matinding epekto sa ekonomiya ng pandemiya.
Sa ilalim n Administrative Order No. 39, ang one-time financial aid ay mako-cover ang mahigit kumulang na 31,000 pensioners ng Social Security System (SSS) at Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).
“The ECC (Employees’ Compensation Commission) is hereby authorized to grant a one-time financial assistance of P20,000 to EC pensioners for permanent disability, permanent total disability and survivorship, in the private and public sectors, subject to the availability of funds and pertinent laws, rules and regulations, ” ang nakasaad sa kautusan.
Nakasaad pa rin sa AO 39, inendorso ng ECC ang panukalang pagbibigay ng financial aid sa kabila ng “undue financial hardships” ng pensioners at inaasahang pinahaba pang epekto ng pandemiya sa kanilang buhay.
Tinuran pa rin sa kautusan na ang naging pag-aaral ng SSS at GSIS ay nagpapakita na ang Social Insurance Fund (SIF) ay maaaring tustusan ang one-time grant nang hindi maaapektuhan ang katatagan nito at mangangailangan ng karagdagang kontribusyon.
“The adverse effects of the pandemic on the economy, supplementary health necessities for the battle against the virus, and restrictions imposed on our mobility and social interaction, have increased the financial and health burdens experienced by the EC pensioners,” ayon pa rin sa AO.
Kaugnay nito, ipinag-utos naman ni Pangulong Duterte sa ECC, SSS, at GSIS na maglaan at magpalabas ng pondo para i-cover ang financial aid.
Ang tatlong nasabing tanggapan ay inatasan na magpalabas ng “rules and regulations” para magpatupad ng pinakahuling direktiba.
Ang naasabing kautusan, na tinintahan ni Pangulong Duterte, ngayong araw ng Lunes, Abril 19, ay magiging epektibo “upon publication” sa Official Gazette o sa pahayagan. Kris Jose
April 19, 2021 @6:37 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Kinumpirma ng Department of Foreign Affairs na natagpuang patay sa dalampasigan ng Vanuatu ang isang seaman.
“It was in the local news there that a Filipino crew member was discovered missing from the foreign vessel as it left Vanuatu. Shortly, the body was found on the beach,” ani DFA executive director for strategic communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos.
Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang DFA sa embahada sa Australia at sa agency nito.
“Under Philippine laws, the local manning agency is mandated to ensure that the family will receive all the benefits due to the family of the deceased,” aniya.
Iniimbestigahan na ng gobyerno ng Australia ang pagkamatay ng biktima.
“The embassy in Australia stands ready to provide the appropriate assistance on the repatriation of the remains,” ani Abalos. RNT/ELM
April 19, 2021 @6:30 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila ng kawalan ng physical bonding, hindi nakalimot na bumati si James Yap ng maligayang kaarawan sa kanyang anak na si Bimby na katorse anyos na ngayong araw, April 19.
Post ni James sa Instagram, “Happy 14th birthday, Bimb. I love you no matter what. Wishing you all the best that life can offer. I love you very much.”
Tiyak na nakarating ang pagbating ‘yon ni James kay Bimby dahil marami ang nag-share niyon.
Nakakaintriga nga lang ang linyang binitiwan ni James na, “I love you no matter what.” Ano raw ba ang ibig sabihin ni James ng “no matter what”?
Unang-una, hindi lang disiplinadong bata ang teenager na anak nila ni Kris Aquino kundi isang honor student pa sa eskuwelahang pinapasukan nito.
Masunurin ding anak si Bimby sa kanyang ina, at maayos na kapatid sa kuya niyang si Joshua. Ronnie Carrasco III
April 19, 2021 @6:29 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Nasa mahigit 3,000 pasahero na ang stranded sa ibat-ibang pantalan sa ilang rehiyong sa bansa na apektado ng bagyong Bising..
sa inilabas na pinakahuling update ng Phlippine Coast Guard (PCG), umabot na sa 3,258 ang nanatiling hindi makabiyahe sa pantalan kabilang ang mga drivers at cargo helpers.
Stranded din ang 43 barko at 1,220 rolling cargoes sa mga pantalan sa Eastern Visayas, Bicol, central Visayas at North Eastern Mindaao regions.
Samantala, mayroon ding 58 barko at 54 motorbanca na nagkakanlong sa ligtas na lugar bilang pag-iiingat na rin sa pananalasa ng bagyo.
Patuloy naman ang monitoring ng PCG sa mga pantalan habang humahagupit ang bagyo sa ilang bahagi ng bansa. Jocelyn Tabancgura-DOmenden
April 19, 2021 @6:21 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Nagsanib-pwersa ang Department of Education (DepEd) at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) upang palakasin ang online learning sa bansa sa gitna ng pandemya.
Nitong Biyernes, lumagda ng isang kasunduan ang dalawang kagawaran upang itatag ang Public Education Network (PEN).
Layon nitong magkaroon ng ICT service providers sa mga pampublikong paaralan, provision of online resources, materials, and systems for educational use, at koordinasyon sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).
Tutulungan din ng DICT ang DepEd sa Last Mile Schools at magbibigay ng data transport service sa pamamagitan ng fiber-optic network sa ilalim ng GovNet at Microwave towers.
“This partnership is designed not only to deal with COVID but really to deal, not only with the present, but also with the future,” pahayag ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones.
“When the government decided to open classes amid the public health emergency, we recognized the need for education to continue, despite the limitations imposed by the ongoing health crisis. We believe it is imperative to look beyond these immediate concerns to what may be possible for education on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic,” ayon naman kay DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II. RNT/ELM