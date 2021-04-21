Leftist groups maaaring magtayo ng community pantries – DILG
MANILA, Philippines – Maaaring magtayo ng sariling community pantry ang mga grupong tumutuligsa sa administrasyon ayon kay Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.
“Anyone can set up a community pantry. In fact, if Bayan, Bayan Muna or any of these left-wing groups would like to conduct their own community pantries, there would be no problem,” ani Malaya sa ANC.
“Whatever they say during those community pantries, if they put on signs, are part of protected speech. We are a democratic society and people can say whatever they want,” saad ng opisyal.
“However, we in the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) would rather that people do not include politics in the community pantry. If the intention of Bayan Muna or all of these left-leaning groups is to help, just help,” pagpatuloy nito.
Giit ni Malaya na mawawala ang propaganda action kung hahaluan ng pulitika ang community pantries.
“We in the DILG… appeal to the public and to the organizers of community pantry to keep this initiative politically zero so that we do not further complicate,” aniya.
“We are already in a disaster and then we are ascribing politics to what should be selfless acts of kindness,” punto pa ni Malaya.
Muling nilinaw ng opisyal na hindi ipinag-utos ng DILG ang pagbabantay sa mga organizer ng community pantry.
“In fact, we support the existence of these pantries. We offered the help of the Philippine National Police and barangays if needed so these community pantries may operate freely,” ani Malaya.
Nitong Martes itinigil ang kauna-unahang community pantry sa Maginhawa street dahil sa umano’y red tagging ng pulisya sa organizer nitong si Patricia Non.
Muli namang nagbukas ito ngayong araw upang makatulong sa mga nangangailangan. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Iimbestigahan din ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) ang umano’y red-tagging sa organizer ng community pantry ayon kay Police Major General Vicente Danao Jr.
“Kung meron man po, ang ating opisina ay iimbestigahan po kung meron mang pulis [na involved]. Pero wala pong instruction coming from higher level, o sa aking level, o sa level siguro po ng director na gawin,” sinabi ni Danao sa dzBB.
Ito ay matapos itigil ni Anna Patricia Non, organizer ng Maginhawa Community Pantry ang operasyon nito dahil sa umano’y profiling ng pulisya.
Una nang itinanggi ni PNP chief Police General Debold Sinas na walang direktiba sa mga pulis na magsagawa ng profiling sa mga organizer ng community pantries.
Inamin naman ng anti-insurgency task force ng gobyerno na nagsasagawa ng background checking sa mga organizer.
Ayon pa kay Danao na walang alam ang NCRPO sa operasyon ng NTF-ELCAC. RNT/ELM
LUCENA CITY, Philippines – Sinita ng mga pulis ang isang community pantry sa Lucena City sa Quezon dahil sa pagkukumpulan ng mga tao.
Ayon sa Tadhana Community Farmers Association, nagpwesto ang grupo nito ng community pantry sa harap ng isang kainan sa Quezon Avenue sa Lucena City na may basbas ng may-ari ng kainin at IATF ng lalawigan.
Tinitiyak din ng grupo na masusunod ang health protocols at nagpaskil ng mga paalala sa mga pipila.
Lahad ni Efrelyn Escultura na pinaalis sila ng mga pulis dahil bawal daw ito sa Quezon Avenue.
Saad pa ng pulisya na hindi ito pinaalam ng grupo sa istasyon at hiningan ng permit.
Nakiusap naman ang grupo na tatapusin lamang ang pamamahagi ng gulay at lilisanin na ang pwesto ngunit nagbanta ang mga pulis na kukumpiskahin ang mga ito.
Ngunit depensa ni Police Colonel Romulo Albacea, hepe ng Lucena City Police na hindi hiningan ng permit ang grupo at aniya magiging sabagal ang pwesto dahil isang business zone ang lugar.
Giit pa ni Albacea na hindi nasusunod ang social distancing sa pila ng community pantry.
Inirekomenda rin nito na mamahagi na lamang sa mga barangay na mas marami ang nangangailangan.
Dagdag nito na handang tumulong ang pulisya sa inisyatibo ng grupo sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahiram ng sasakyan. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Nagsimula nang mag-alok ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ng training program para sa agricultural drone operation na magpapaigting sa sektor ng agrikultura ng bansa.
“We also want to provide world-class and competent human resources for the Agricultural Drone Operation under the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery Sector,” pahayag ni TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña.
Aniya ang pagsasanay ay upang makapagsanay ng 21st Century Skills na naaayon sa industry standards.
“We should be developing more training programs that would shift the skills of our local farmers from traditional farming to smart farming. We want to make farming more attractive and enticing among the youth,” saad ng TESDA chief.
Ang drone ay magagamit sa pagtatantsa ng kondisyon ng lupa, pagtatanim, pagpuksa ng peste at impeksyon, pagbabantay sa mga pananim at mga hayop.
Ayon sa TESDA, ang mga nais magsanay ay dapat mayroong basic communication at arithmetic skills.
Ang trainer naman ay dapat mayroong Trainer’s Methodology Certificate o isang trainer sa loob ng dalawang taon; karanasan sa industriya sa loob ng limang taon sa Agricultural Remotely Piloted Aircraft Operation; at mayroong Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) license. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Makikipagtulungan ang Philippine Navy (PN) sa gobyerno ng Turkey para sa modernisasyon ng hanay.
Nitong nakaraang linggo bumisita ang delegasyon ng PH Navy sa Turkey mula sa imbitasyon ni Defense Ministry nito.
“The objective of the visit was for the PN to explore methods of collaboration with the Turkish government in terms of pursuing current and future modernization efforts,” lahad ni Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo sa isang mensahe.
“The visit was also an opportunity for the Turkish government to showcase their defense capabilities to us through ASFAT, the Turkish Navy, and other agencies,” aniya.
Ang Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletme, Military Factory, and Shipyard Management (ASFAT, Inc.) ay pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno ng Turkey na gumagawa, namamahala, at gumagamit ng public naval shipyards ng Turkey.
“They are particularly interested in providing capability and technology solutions and be able to participate in the different acquisition projects for naval vessels and other defense equipment. Their main selling point is their centuries-old and proven shipyard capability that guarantees the quality of work and long-term integrated logistics support,” ani Bacordo. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Inihirit ng Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) ang mas maluwag na espasyo para sa mga community pantry upang maiwasan ang siksikan na maaaring sanhi ng hawahan ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“If we can provide bigger area para hindi ma-politicize ito. ‘Wag po natin lagyan ng bahid pulitika ang napakagandang pagtutulungan na ito,” ani ARTA Director-General Jeremiah Belgica.
“This really puts to action Christ’s teaching, ‘Love your neighbor as you love yourself,’” dagdag nito.
Siniguro rin ni Belgica hindi kailangan ng permit upang magtayo ng community pantry.
“We at ARTA want to ensure that bureaucracy is not getting in the way of public service. Ang public service hindi lang po gobyerno ‘yan. Shared responsibility ‘yan,” aniya.
“Yung mga ganitong effort napakaganda… dapat lang natin siguraduhing maayos na malulunsad ang mga ganitong inisyatibo,” saad pa ni Belgica.
Una nang nagbabala ang Malakanyang na huwag pakialam ang mga community pantry sa usaping komunismo. RNT/ELM